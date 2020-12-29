Log in
VEON Ltd.    VEON

VEON LTD.

(VEON)
VEON : Beeline completes coverage of all Moscow metro stations with 4G

12/29/2020 | 03:13am EST
Milestone achieved following a 3X increase in metro network infrastructure in a year and the installation of over 1000 new base stations.

Amsterdam, 29 December 2020- VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON, Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a leading global provider of connectivity and internet services, announces that Beeline, VEON's operations in Russia, has achieved 100% 4G coverage and enabled its customers to access high-speed internet at all stations of the Moscow metro, as well as in most of the adjacent tunnels.

The milestone reflects Beeline's ongoing efforts to improve the quality of 4G connectivity and offers Beeline customers the ability to stay in touch, listen to music and stream content in good quality whilst underground.

As a result, Beeline traffic in the Moscow metro has experienced rapid growth. By the end of November 2020, Beeline users had downloaded 2.5 times more content compared to November 2019 and almost all Beeline customers (93%) now actively use mobile internet to watch videos, communicate on social networks and listen to music while traveling on the metro.

Over the course of the 2020, Beeline has increased the size of its Moscow metro infrastructure three times compared to December 2019 with more than 1000 new base stations installed. This infrastructure is expected to support expansion to the 5G standard.

Kaan Terzioglu, VEON's Co-CEO, said: '4G access is a key priority for Beeline customers. The Moscow metro is a vital part of residents lives with more than 7,000,000 of daily audience using more than 200 stations. That's why I am glad to announce that after a year of significant investments, Beeline today provides one of the most stable internet services in the Moscow metro, which is no less important than the speed characteristics, when listening to music or watching videos. This important milestone helps us to deliver our latest services to customers with the aim of meeting their growing demand for high-speed connectivity. We remain committed to our ongoing investments in 4G networks across Russia and are encouraged by the growth opportunities they provide for customer engagement and services adoption.'

About VEON

VEON is a NASDAQ and Euronext Amsterdam-listed global provider of connectivity and internet services, headquartered in Amsterdam. Our vision is to empower customer ambitions through technology, acting as a digital concierge to guide their choices and connect them with resources that match their needs.

For more information visit: https://www.veon.com.

Disclaimer

This release contains 'forward-looking statements', as the phrase is defined in Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and include statements relating to, among other things, the benefits of our ongoing investments in 4G networks across Russia. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which VEON cannot predict with accuracy and some of which VEON might not even anticipate. The forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of the date of this release. VEON does not undertake to publicly update, except as required by U.S. federal securities laws, any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after such dates or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contact Information
  • VEON
    Investor Relations & Communications
    Nik Keshaw
    ir@veon.com
    +31 20 79 77 200

Disclaimer

VEON Ltd. published this content on 29 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2020 08:12:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
