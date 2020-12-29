VEON : Beeline completes coverage of all Moscow metro stations with 4G

Milestone achieved following a 3X increase in metro network infrastructure in a year and the installation of over 1000 new base stations.

Amsterdam, 29 December 2020- VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON, Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a leading global provider of connectivity and internet services, announces that Beeline, VEON's operations in Russia, has achieved 100% 4G coverage and enabled its customers to access high-speed internet at all stations of the Moscow metro, as well as in most of the adjacent tunnels.

The milestone reflects Beeline's ongoing efforts to improve the quality of 4G connectivity and offers Beeline customers the ability to stay in touch, listen to music and stream content in good quality whilst underground.

As a result, Beeline traffic in the Moscow metro has experienced rapid growth. By the end of November 2020, Beeline users had downloaded 2.5 times more content compared to November 2019 and almost all Beeline customers (93%) now actively use mobile internet to watch videos, communicate on social networks and listen to music while traveling on the metro.

Over the course of the 2020, Beeline has increased the size of its Moscow metro infrastructure three times compared to December 2019 with more than 1000 new base stations installed. This infrastructure is expected to support expansion to the 5G standard.

Kaan Terzioglu, VEON's Co-CEO, said: '4G access is a key priority for Beeline customers. The Moscow metro is a vital part of residents lives with more than 7,000,000 of daily audience using more than 200 stations. That's why I am glad to announce that after a year of significant investments, Beeline today provides one of the most stable internet services in the Moscow metro, which is no less important than the speed characteristics, when listening to music or watching videos. This important milestone helps us to deliver our latest services to customers with the aim of meeting their growing demand for high-speed connectivity. We remain committed to our ongoing investments in 4G networks across Russia and are encouraged by the growth opportunities they provide for customer engagement and services adoption.'