VEON : CEO Kaan Terzioğlu Elected to Serve on GSMA Board of Directors

11/16/2020 | 11:05am EST

Amsterdam, 16 November 2020 - VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON, Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a leading global provider of connectivity and internet services, announces that Kaan Terzioğlu has been elected to the Board of Directors of the GSMA, the mobile industry's leading global organization that brings together more than 750 operators and nearly 400 ecosystem companies.

Kaan Terzioğlu's appointment was confirmed amongst those of 26 industry leaders elected to the GSMA's Board for a two-year term, each of whom will serve the mobile industry's leading global body from January 2021 to December 2022.

Commenting on the announcement, Kaan Terzioğlu, co-CEO of VEON Group, said:

'The role of mobile communications has never been more essential to the lives and livelihoods of our customers, and to the current and future prosperity of the economies we connect. I am delighted to have the opportunity to join the GSMA Board and serve the industry as we navigate this unprecedented period, and look forward to bringing insights from across the wide and diverse operational footprint of the VEON Group of companies.'

The VEON Group operates in 9 countries across the globe, which together account for 10% of the world's population. Its operating companies Beeline, Kyivstar, Jazz, Djezzy and Banglalink deliver mobile and fixed line services to more than 200 million subscribers, helping to bridge the digital divide throughout the nations they serve, particularly through 4G connectivity. VEON's operating companies also provide a growing range of new digital services that are transforming the experience of customers through mobile-led content, financial services and a host of B2B offerings.

About VEON

VEON is a NASDAQ and Euronext Amsterdam-listed global provider of connectivity and internet services, headquartered in Amsterdam. Our vision is to empower customer ambitions through technology, acting as a digital concierge to guide their choices and connect them with resources that match their needs.

For more information visit: http://www.veon.com.

Contact Information
  • Investor Relations & Communications
    Nik Kershaw
    ir@veon.com
    Tel: +31 20 79 77 200

Disclaimer

VEON Ltd. published this content on 16 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2020 16:04:04 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 8 037 M - -
Net income 2020 410 M - -
Net Debt 2020 8 745 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 5,58x
Yield 2020 3,57%
Capitalization 2 449 M 2 449 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,39x
EV / Sales 2021 1,33x
Nbr of Employees 46 492
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart VEON LTD.
Duration : Period :
VEON Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VEON LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 2,07 $
Last Close Price 1,40 $
Spread / Highest target 279%
Spread / Average Target 47,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Muhterem Kaan Terzioglu Co-Chief Executive Officer
Sergi Herrero Herrero Co-Chief Executive Officer
Gennady G. Gazin Chairman
Serkan Sabri Okandan Group Chief Financial Officer
Mikhail Maratovich Fridman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VEON LTD.-44.66%2 449
SOFTBANK CORP.-13.67%56 775
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED5.62%35 204
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.48.82%30 635
SAFARICOM PLC0.95%11 662
TELE2 AB (PUBL)-21.13%8 500
