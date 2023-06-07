VEON : Corporate Governance Report 2022 interactive

Our governance structure is designed to promote integrity in everything we do and we are committed to responsible and effective governance as a core element of our culture.

To continue with regular VEON Board effectiveness assessment processes and to set up the Board's continuous improvement lifecycle based on insights received through such regular assessment.

To rethink the operating model of VEON HQ, acting as a Company corporate centre, to address rescoping of the Company's operations and reduced number of geographies.

During 2022, the Company continued its efforts to extend our corporate governance practices beyond the standard and mandatory levels of compliance, thereby achieving a higher level of recognised best practices. Our priorities include:

In accordance with applicable Bermuda law, the Company has adopted corporate governance practices and bye-laws which establish clear rules of governance, ranging from matters requiring approval of the Company's shareholders and members of its Board of Directors (the Board), conflict of interest requirements, and director and management duties and obligations.

VEON appreciates the importance of good corporate governance in supporting the delivery of our strategy. We recognise our duties to comply with the requirements of our ultimate parent company, a Bermuda corporation listed on NASDAQ and Euronext Amsterdam. We aspire to implement EU, UK and US best practices in corporate governance, as appropriate, to our Company structure and operating model. Our governance structure reinforces integrity by providing appropriate oversight over the decisions we make and the actions we take.

Moreover, under Bermuda law, the Board has the right to require that any matter comes to the Board for

The Company's bye-laws empower the Board to direct the management of the business and the affairs of the Group. Our bye-laws require that the Board approves important matters including, among others, the Group's annual budget and audited accounts, reorganisations, significant transactions as well as changes to our share capital or other significant actions.

Further update of the Company's governance framework and operating model, including role and operating model of HQ and dissolution of VEON Ventures as a separate operating entity.

Optimisation of the Company's portfolio and capital structure, including divestiture of the Georgia and Algeria operations, divestiture of the tower portfolio, sale of Beeline Russia.

Support management to ensure the Company's ability to quickly analyse the changing situation, adequately respond and take timely necessary decisions in the current challenging geopolitical and macroeconomic environment.

approval and any Board member may bring forward an item for the Board agenda, ensuring that the Board provides appropriate oversight over Group matters.

Effectiveness

Customarily, our Board and Committees meet at least quarterly every year. In 2022, the Company was confronted with a series of extraordinary and complex challenges; and the Board significantly increased the frequency of its meetings to ensure an adequate and timely reaction to them. In total, the Board held 27 meetings in 2022 and each Committee met an average 13 times.

The Board takes significant efforts to ensure its effectiveness to deliver the long-term success of the Company and alignment with the long-term interests of the Company's shareholders. The Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee conducts an annual evaluation of the Board to determine whether it is functioning effectively and meeting its objectives

and goals.

In doing so, the committee solicits comments from all directors, the Company's senior executives and everyone else it deems appropriate and reports its conclusions and recommendations for maximising the Board's effectiveness to the Board. A detailed action plan is prepared, and regular updates are reviewed by the Board to ensure implementation.

Induction of directors

The Company has established an extensive onboarding programme for all incoming members of VEON Board. The directors are provided with comprehensive information on the structure of the Group, its key operating markets, financial and operational performance, the Company's leadership team, incentive programmes, governance and risk management frameworks, and ongoing top-priority projects. In addition, the Company arranges for the new directors a series of induction meetings with the key leadership team members based on the focus areas indicated

by the director.

Succession planning

The Board conducts succession planning to ensure the Board benefits from the most effective balance and seeks to select the highest calibre of people to be appointed to the Board. Succession planning at the Board level is overseen by the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee. As such, we have brought together a group of uniquely qualified individuals.