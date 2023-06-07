VEON : Corporate Governance Report 2022 interactive

VEON is a multinational digital operator that provides connected services to over 150 million customers in six high-growth markets. We are transforming people's lives, empowering individuals and driving economic growth across six countries that are home to more than 7% of the world's population.
Ukraine
Pakistan
"The traditional telecoms Company serves its customers with call and voice services for an average of 32 minutes per day. VEON's goal is 1440 minutes - to be relevant to each of them in every moment of every day through digital services that adapt as the lifestyles of our customers evolve."
To empower customers through technology, providing choice and opportunity through tailored digital solutions that match their needs.
Bangladesh
4
Kaan Terzioğlu, CEO
MINUTES ÷=hrs/DAY
Our range of digital services
From financial services to entertainment, education and healthcare - our offering is fit for the 21st century, which our customers may benefit from for 1440 minutes of their day.
Kazakhstan
Uzbekistan
24
24
25
28
We enjoy a diverse shareholder base with no single controlling shareholder, a board of directors with a majority of independent directors, and an international management team.
Kyrgyzstan
Our business strategy is designed to maximise shareholder value by raising growth potential through investment and innovation
Creating value for our customers,
shareholders and employees
Where we operate
Driving economic
growth across six
countries that are home
to more than 7% of the
world's population
Russia:
Asset held for sale*
Head Office
The Netherlands
1
Russia
4
5 6
2
3
Population (estimate)
Key brands
Total revenue
Mobile customers
Ukraine
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Kazakhstan
Uzbekistan
Kyrgyzstan
Ukraine's digital economy combines
Pakistan is the fifth most
More than half of Bangladesh's
Kazakhstan is the powerhouse
With the largest
populous country in the world
Kyrgyzstan is an emerging economy
an IT outsourcing industry with an
large population now has
economy of Central Asia,
population in Central Asia, Uzbekistan
increasing number of internet users
with more than half of the
some form of mobile phone
generating the majority of the
has a dynamic economy and an
that is home to a blossoming
country's citizens under the
start-up culture
and smartphone owners
subscription
region's GDP
evolving mobile sector
age of 25
1
2
3
4
5
6
Unit
(million)
43.8 million
231.4 million
169.4 million
19 million
35.5 million
6.8 million
(USD, million)
971
1,285
576
636
233
49
active, million)
24.8
73.7
37.6
10.6
8.4
1.9
(three months
* On November 2022, the Company signed an agreement to sell its Russian operations, which have been classified as 'held for sale' and 'discontinued operations' pending completion.
We are committed to delivering high standards of corporate governance
Good corporate governance extends beyond standard and mandatory practices.
Shah-I-Zinda mausoleum, Uzbekistan
In this section
Corporate governance
Board of Directors
Group Executive Committee
Board committees
Remuneration report
Corporate governance
Omiyinka Doris
Acting Group General Counsel
Our governance structure is designed to promote integrity in everything we do and we are committed to responsible and effective governance as a core element of our culture.
VEON's governance structure
VEON appreciates the importance of good corporate governance in supporting the delivery of our strategy. We recognise our duties to comply with the requirements of our ultimate parent company, a Bermuda corporation listed on NASDAQ and Euronext Amsterdam. We aspire to implement EU, UK and US best practices in corporate governance, as appropriate, to our Company structure and operating model. Our governance structure reinforces integrity by providing appropriate oversight over the decisions we make and the actions we take.
In accordance with applicable Bermuda law, the Company has adopted corporate governance practices and bye-laws which establish clear rules of governance, ranging from matters requiring approval of the Company's shareholders and members of its Board of Directors (the Board), conflict of interest requirements, and director and management duties and obligations.
Key corporate governance developments
During 2022, the Company continued its efforts to extend our corporate governance practices beyond the standard and mandatory levels of compliance, thereby achieving a higher level of recognised best practices. Our priorities include:
To rethink the operating model of VEON HQ, acting as a Company corporate centre, to address rescoping of the Company's operations and reduced number of geographies.
To strengthen local Boards of operating companies to ensure solid local expertise and highly relevant support to their leadership teams.
To refresh the structure, remit and responsibilities of VEON Board committees to address the emerging
Company business agenda and the new governance model.
To continue with regular VEON Board effectiveness assessment processes and to set up the Board's continuous improvement lifecycle based on insights received through such regular assessment.
To maintain sustainable and highly relevant
VEON Board expertise in the context of 2022 geopolitical and macroeconomic challenges and prepare for future evolution of the Board with a forward-looking Board succession framework which supports the Company's strategic priorities.
To significantly progress the VEON Board's diversity.
Strategic objectives and focus areas
Support management to ensure the Company's ability to quickly analyse the changing situation, adequately respond and take timely necessary decisions in the current challenging geopolitical and macroeconomic environment.
Full compliance with all applicable newly implemented sanctions with proper oversight from the Board.
Optimisation of the Company's portfolio and capital structure, including divestiture of the Georgia and Algeria operations, divestiture of the tower portfolio, sale of Beeline Russia.
Maintaining solvency of the Company's loan portfolio, including the implementation of a restructuring scheme for February 2023 bonds.
Maintenance of Euronext and NASDAQ listings.
Company business strategy and rollout of digital operator offering.
Group and operating companies performance, budgets and business plans.
Group cost optimisation programme.
Bangladesh spectrum auction and review of Banglalink business plan in light of better-than- expected business results.
Further update of the Company's governance framework and operating model, including role and operating model of HQ and dissolution of VEON Ventures as a separate operating entity.
Further strengthening the leadership teams of the operating companies and empowering the local teams to fully manage day-to-day work of their businesses according to the Company's operating model.
Retention and succession planning for the Company's senior executives.
Appointment of the external auditor.
Duties and powers
The Company's bye-laws empower the Board to direct the management of the business and the affairs of the Group. Our bye-laws require that the Board approves important matters including, among others, the Group's annual budget and audited accounts, reorganisations, significant transactions as well as changes to our share capital or other significant actions.
Moreover, under Bermuda law, the Board has the right to require that any matter comes to the Board for
approval and any Board member may bring forward an item for the Board agenda, ensuring that the Board provides appropriate oversight over Group matters.
Effectiveness
Customarily, our Board and Committees meet at least quarterly every year. In 2022, the Company was confronted with a series of extraordinary and complex challenges; and the Board significantly increased the frequency of its meetings to ensure an adequate and timely reaction to them. In total, the Board held 27 meetings in 2022 and each Committee met an average 13 times.
The Board takes significant efforts to ensure its effectiveness to deliver the long-term success of the Company and alignment with the long-term interests of the Company's shareholders. The Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee conducts an annual evaluation of the Board to determine whether it is functioning effectively and meeting its objectives
and goals.
In doing so, the committee solicits comments from all directors, the Company's senior executives and everyone else it deems appropriate and reports its conclusions and recommendations for maximising the Board's effectiveness to the Board. A detailed action plan is prepared, and regular updates are reviewed by the Board to ensure implementation.
Induction of directors
The Company has established an extensive onboarding programme for all incoming members of VEON Board. The directors are provided with comprehensive information on the structure of the Group, its key operating markets, financial and operational performance, the Company's leadership team, incentive programmes, governance and risk management frameworks, and ongoing top-priority projects. In addition, the Company arranges for the new directors a series of induction meetings with the key leadership team members based on the focus areas indicated
by the director.
Succession planning
The Board conducts succession planning to ensure the Board benefits from the most effective balance and seeks to select the highest calibre of people to be appointed to the Board. Succession planning at the Board level is overseen by the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee. As such, we have brought together a group of uniquely qualified individuals.