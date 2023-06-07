Advanced search
    VEON   US91822M5022

VEON LTD.

(VEON)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  11:29:23 2023-06-07 am EDT
19.67 USD   +0.56%
01:48pVeon : Corporate Governance Report 2022 interactive
PU
01:30pVEON publishes Corporate Governance Report for financial year 2022
AQ
04:52aVeon : QazCode will provide world-class digital products and solutions to operators, businesses and public sector partners
PU
VEON : Corporate Governance Report 2022 interactive

06/07/2023 | 01:48pm EDT
The digital operator

Corporate Governance Report

June 2023

Corporate Governance Report June 2023 1

Who we are

How we are governed

Remuneration report

Appendix

ContentsPage head continued

  1. Our mission
  1. Our strategy
  1. Our vision
  1. Our range of digital services
  1. International leadership team
  1. Our Brands
  2. Where we operate

1

Who we are

Who we are

Our mission

Transforming people's lives

Our strategy

VEON is a multinational digital operator that provides connected services to over 150 million customers in six high-growth markets. We are transforming people's lives, empowering individuals and driving economic growth across six countries that are home to more than 7% of the world's population.

Our vision

Our Brands

Ukraine

Pakistan

"The traditional telecoms Company serves its customers with call and voice services for an average of 32 minutes per day. VEON's goal is 1440 minutes - to be relevant to each of them in every moment of every day through digital services that adapt as the lifestyles of our customers evolve."

To empower customers through technology, providing choice and opportunity through tailored digital solutions that match their needs.

Bangladesh

4

How we are governed

16

Remuneration report

  1. Corporate governance
  1. Board of Directors
  1. Group Executive Committee
  2. Board committees

16 Remuneration report

Kaan Terzioğlu, CEO

MINUTES ÷ = hrs/DAY

Our range of digital services

From financial services to entertainment, education and healthcare - our offering is fit for the 21st century, which our customers may benefit from for 1440 minutes of their day.

Kazakhstan

Uzbekistan

24

24

Shareholder information

Appendix

25

Directors' résumés

28

Report disclaimer

International leadership team

We enjoy a diverse shareholder base with no single controlling shareholder, a board of directors with a majority of independent directors, and an international management team.

Kyrgyzstan

Our business strategy is designed to maximise shareholder value by raising growth potential through investment and innovation

Creating value for our customers,

shareholders and employees

Corporate Governance Report June 2023 2

Who we are

How we are governed

Remuneration report

Appendix

Where we operate

Driving economic

growth across six

countries that are home

to more than 7% of the

world's population

Russia:

Asset held for sale*

Head Office

The Netherlands

1

Russia

4

5 6

2

3

Population (estimate)

Key brands

Total revenue

Mobile customers

Ukraine

Pakistan

Bangladesh

Kazakhstan

Uzbekistan

Kyrgyzstan

Ukraine's digital economy combines

Pakistan is the fifth most

More than half of Bangladesh's

Kazakhstan is the powerhouse

With the largest

populous country in the world

Kyrgyzstan is an emerging economy

an IT outsourcing industry with an

large population now has

economy of Central Asia,

population in Central Asia, Uzbekistan

increasing number of internet users

with more than half of the

some form of mobile phone

generating the majority of the

has a dynamic economy and an

that is home to a blossoming

country's citizens under the

start-up culture

and smartphone owners

subscription

region's GDP

evolving mobile sector

age of 25

1

2

3

4

5

6

Unit

(million)

43.8 million

231.4 million

169.4 million

19 million

35.5 million

6.8 million

(USD, million)

971

1,285

576

636

233

49

active, million)

24.8

73.7

37.6

10.6

8.4

1.9

(three months

* On November 2022, the Company signed an agreement to sell its Russian operations, which have been classified as 'held for sale' and 'discontinued operations' pending completion.

Corporate Governance Report June 2023 3

Who we are

How we are governed

Remuneration report

Appendix

1

We are committed to delivering high standards of corporate governance

Good corporate governance extends beyond standard and mandatory practices.

Shah-I-Zinda mausoleum, Uzbekistan

In this section

Corporate governance

4

Board of Directors

6

Group Executive Committee

8

Board committees

9

Remuneration report

16

Corporate Governance Report June 2023 4

Corporate governance

Who we are

How we are governed

Remuneration report

Appendix

Omiyinka Doris

Acting Group General Counsel

Our governance structure is designed to promote integrity in everything we do and we are committed to responsible and effective governance as a core element of our culture.

VEON's governance structure

VEON appreciates the importance of good corporate governance in supporting the delivery of our strategy. We recognise our duties to comply with the requirements of our ultimate parent company, a Bermuda corporation listed on NASDAQ and Euronext Amsterdam. We aspire to implement EU, UK and US best practices in corporate governance, as appropriate, to our Company structure and operating model. Our governance structure reinforces integrity by providing appropriate oversight over the decisions we make and the actions we take.

In accordance with applicable Bermuda law, the Company has adopted corporate governance practices and bye-laws which establish clear rules of governance, ranging from matters requiring approval of the Company's shareholders and members of its Board of Directors (the Board), conflict of interest requirements, and director and management duties and obligations.

Key corporate governance developments

During 2022, the Company continued its efforts to extend our corporate governance practices beyond the standard and mandatory levels of compliance, thereby achieving a higher level of recognised best practices. Our priorities include:

  • To rethink the operating model of VEON HQ, acting as a Company corporate centre, to address rescoping of the Company's operations and reduced number of geographies.
  • To strengthen local Boards of operating companies to ensure solid local expertise and highly relevant support to their leadership teams.
  • To refresh the structure, remit and responsibilities of VEON Board committees to address the emerging
    Company business agenda and the new governance model.
  • To continue with regular VEON Board effectiveness assessment processes and to set up the Board's continuous improvement lifecycle based on insights received through such regular assessment.
  • To maintain sustainable and highly relevant
    VEON Board expertise in the context of 2022 geopolitical and macroeconomic challenges and prepare for future evolution of the Board with a forward-looking Board succession framework which supports the Company's strategic priorities.
  • To significantly progress the VEON Board's diversity.

Strategic objectives and focus areas

  • Support management to ensure the Company's ability to quickly analyse the changing situation, adequately respond and take timely necessary decisions in the current challenging geopolitical and macroeconomic environment.
  • Full compliance with all applicable newly implemented sanctions with proper oversight from the Board.
  • Optimisation of the Company's portfolio and capital structure, including divestiture of the Georgia and Algeria operations, divestiture of the tower portfolio, sale of Beeline Russia.
  • Maintaining solvency of the Company's loan portfolio, including the implementation of a restructuring scheme for February 2023 bonds.
  • Maintenance of Euronext and NASDAQ listings.
  • Company business strategy and rollout of digital operator offering.
  • Group and operating companies performance, budgets and business plans.
  • Group cost optimisation programme.
  • Bangladesh spectrum auction and review of Banglalink business plan in light of better-than- expected business results.
  • Further update of the Company's governance framework and operating model, including role and operating model of HQ and dissolution of VEON Ventures as a separate operating entity.
  • Further strengthening the leadership teams of the operating companies and empowering the local teams to fully manage day-to-day work of their businesses according to the Company's operating model.
  • Retention and succession planning for the Company's senior executives.
  • Appointment of the external auditor.

Duties and powers

The Company's bye-laws empower the Board to direct the management of the business and the affairs of the Group. Our bye-laws require that the Board approves important matters including, among others, the Group's annual budget and audited accounts, reorganisations, significant transactions as well as changes to our share capital or other significant actions.

Moreover, under Bermuda law, the Board has the right to require that any matter comes to the Board for

approval and any Board member may bring forward an item for the Board agenda, ensuring that the Board provides appropriate oversight over Group matters.

Effectiveness

Customarily, our Board and Committees meet at least quarterly every year. In 2022, the Company was confronted with a series of extraordinary and complex challenges; and the Board significantly increased the frequency of its meetings to ensure an adequate and timely reaction to them. In total, the Board held 27 meetings in 2022 and each Committee met an average 13 times.

The Board takes significant efforts to ensure its effectiveness to deliver the long-term success of the Company and alignment with the long-term interests of the Company's shareholders. The Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee conducts an annual evaluation of the Board to determine whether it is functioning effectively and meeting its objectives

and goals.

In doing so, the committee solicits comments from all directors, the Company's senior executives and everyone else it deems appropriate and reports its conclusions and recommendations for maximising the Board's effectiveness to the Board. A detailed action plan is prepared, and regular updates are reviewed by the Board to ensure implementation.

Induction of directors

The Company has established an extensive onboarding programme for all incoming members of VEON Board. The directors are provided with comprehensive information on the structure of the Group, its key operating markets, financial and operational performance, the Company's leadership team, incentive programmes, governance and risk management frameworks, and ongoing top-priority projects. In addition, the Company arranges for the new directors a series of induction meetings with the key leadership team members based on the focus areas indicated

by the director.

Succession planning

The Board conducts succession planning to ensure the Board benefits from the most effective balance and seeks to select the highest calibre of people to be appointed to the Board. Succession planning at the Board level is overseen by the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee. As such, we have brought together a group of uniquely qualified individuals.

Disclaimer

VEON Ltd. published this content on 07 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 7 788 M - -
Net income 2021 674 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 308 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 4,44x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 371 M 1 371 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,37x
EV / Sales 2021 1,45x
Nbr of Employees 44 586
Free-Float 99,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Muhterem Kaan Terzioglu Group Chief Executive Officer
Joop Brakenhoff Group Chief Financial Officer
Augie K. Fabela Chairman-Emeritus
Hans-Holger Albrecht Independent Director
Michiel Soeting Independent Non-Executive Director
