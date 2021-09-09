VEON : Dealing in securities

Amsterdam, 9 September 2021 - VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON, Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a leading global provider of connectivity and internet services, hereby makes the following voluntary disclosure regarding dealing in securities by a member of its Group Executive Committee.

Name: Kaan Terzioğlu Position: Group CEO Date of transaction: 8 September 2021 Number of securities purchased: 100,000 Securities type: ADR Market: NASDAQ Market price: USD 2.15 Total value of transaction: USD 215,000

Following this transaction, the total number of ADRs held by Kaan Terzioğlu is 700,000.