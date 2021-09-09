Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. VEON Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VEON   US91822M1062

VEON LTD.

(VEON)
  Report
2.22 USD   +4.72%
05:12aVEON : Dealing in securities
PU
09/07European ADRs Move Lower in Tuesday Trading
MT
09/07VEON : VEON announces the sale of its Russian tower assets for USD 970 million
PU
VEON : Dealing in securities

09/09/2021 | 05:12am EDT
Amsterdam, 9 September 2021 - VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON, Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a leading global provider of connectivity and internet services, hereby makes the following voluntary disclosure regarding dealing in securities by a member of its Group Executive Committee.

Name: Kaan Terzioğlu
Position: Group CEO
Date of transaction: 8 September 2021
Number of securities purchased: 100,000
Securities type: ADR
Market: NASDAQ
Market price: USD 2.15
Total value of transaction: USD 215,000

Following this transaction, the total number of ADRs held by Kaan Terzioğlu is 700,000.

About VEON
VEON is a NASDAQ and Euronext Amsterdam-listed global provider of connectivity and internet services. For more information visit: www.veon.com.

Contact Information
  • Investor Relations
    Nik Kershaw
    ir@veon.com

Disclaimer

VEON Ltd. published this content on 09 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
