VEON : Dealing in securities

Amsterdam, 9 September 2021 - VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON, Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a leading global provider of connectivity and internet services, hereby makes the following voluntary disclosure regarding dealing in securities by a member of its Group Executive Committee.
Name:
Kaan Terzioğlu
Position:
Group CEO
Date of transaction:
8 September 2021
Number of securities purchased:
100,000
Securities type:
ADR
Market:
NASDAQ
Market price:
USD 2.15
Total value of transaction:
USD 215,000
Following this transaction, the total number of ADRs held by Kaan Terzioğlu is 700,000.
