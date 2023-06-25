INFORMATION ON THE COMPANY

References in this Annual Report to "VEON" as well as references to "our company," "the company," "our group," "the group," "we," "us," "our" and similar pronouns, are references to VEON Ltd., an exempted company limited by shares registered in Bermuda, and its consolidated subsidiaries. References to VEON Ltd. are to VEON Ltd. alone.

Overview

VEON is a leading global provider of connectivity and internet services. Present in some of the world's most dynamic markets, VEON currently provides more than 157 million customers with voice, fixed broadband, data and digital services (which excludes customers provided by the Group's Russian Operations which have been classified as a discontinued operations). VEON currently offers services to customers in the following countries: Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan. VEON's reportable segments currently consist of the following five segments: Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh and Uzbekistan. Kyrgyzstan is not a reportable segment, we therefore, present our result of operations in Kyrgyzstan separately under "Other". We provide key services, among others, under the "Kyivstar," "Banglalink," and "Jazz" brands. As of December 31, 2022, we had 16,422 employees. For a breakdown of total revenue by category of activity and geographic segments for each of the last three financial years, see -Operating and Financial Review and Prospects.

Our predecessor PJSC VimpelCom (formerly OJSC "VimpelCom") was founded in 1992. In 1996, VimpelCom listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Its successor, VimpelCom Ltd., a Bermuda company, remained listed on the New York Stock Exchange until 2013 when its listing moved to the NASDAQ Global Select Market. In March 2017, the company rebranded as VEON and on April 4, 2017, VEON began trading its ordinary shares on Euronext Amsterdam. In October 2022, our listing was transferred to the NASDAQ Capital Market.

In the early 2000s, we began an expansion into certain markets in Eastern Europe and Central Asia by acquiring local operators or entering into joint ventures with local partners, including, but not limited to, in Kazakhstan (2004), Ukraine (2005), Uzbekistan (2006), Armenia (2006) and Georgia (2006). In 2009 and 2010, PJSC VimpelCom and Ukrainian mobile operator, Kyivstar, combined, and we subsequently established our headquarters in Amsterdam. In 2011, we completed the acquisition of Wind Telecom S.p.A., an international provider of mobile and fixed-line telecommunications and internet services with operations in Italy, through Wind Telecom, and in Bangladesh and Pakistan, through Global Telecom Holding (GTH, previously known as Orascom Telecom Holding S.A.E.).

In November 2016, the group combined its Italian mobile telecommunications business with that of CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd. in a joint venture company named Wind Tre. In July 2018, the group announced the sale of its 50% stake in Wind Tre to CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd. which was completed in September 2018. In July 2019, VEON Holdings B.V. launched a mandatory tender offer ("MTO") to purchase the shares of GTH, a subsidiary of VEON which consolidated the group's operations in Bangladesh and Pakistan. At the close of the MTO in August 2019, VEON held approximately 98.24% of GTH's total outstanding shares. VEON subsequently embarked on a comprehensive restructuring of GTH, including a successful offer to acquire substantially all of GTH's operating assets in Pakistan and Bangladesh following the delisting of GTH from the Egyptian Exchange in September 2019. In late 2020, we sold our operating subsidiary in Armenia. In March 2021, the group successfully completed its acquisition of the 15% minority stake in Pakistan Mobile Communication Limited ("PMCL"), its Pakistan operating business, from the Dhabi Group for US$273 million. In July 2021, VEON exercised its put option to sell the entirety of its 45.57% stake in its Algerian subsidiary, Omnium Telecom Algérie SpA, which owns Algerian mobile network operator, Djezzy, to the Algerian National Investment Fund, Fonds National d'Investissement (FNI). Following the exercise of the put option for our stake in Algeria on July 1, 2021, the sale of our stake in Djezzy Algeria was completed on August 5, 2022 for a sale price of US$682 million. On November 24, 2022, following a competitive process, we entered into an agreement to sell our Russian Operations to certain senior members of the management team of VimpelCom, led by its current CEO, Aleksander Torbakhov. Under the agreement, we will receive consideration of RUB 130 billion (approximately US$1,900 million equivalent). The SPA contains provisions amongst others that in the event VimpelCom acquires VEON Holdings B.V.'s debt in excess of the sales consideration, VEON will work with the purchasers to satisfy its obligations to them as a bondholder. The transaction is subject to certain closing conditions including the receipt of requisite regulatory approvals and licenses from relevant government authorities in Russia and Western jurisdictions (United States, United Kingdom, European Union, and Bermuda) for the proposed structure of the sale. As of June 24, 2023, Russian regulatory approvals have been obtained as well as the OFAC license and required authorizations from the United Kingdom and Bermudan authorities. The remaining closing conditions to be satisfied include any required license from the European Union or any required consent from VEON creditors in order to cancel the debt provided as consideration and/or complete the sale. The result is that Russian Operations is classified as held-for-sale and discontinued operations and we no longer account for depreciation and amortization expenses of Russia assets.

In late 2019, we announced a new strategic framework at the Group level to boost long-term growth beyond traditional connectivity services. This is laid out over three vectors: "Infrastructure" - its fundamental mobile and fixed line connectivity services and the drive of 4G adoption; "Digital Operator" - a portfolio of new services built around digital technologies with the active involvement of big data and artificial intelligence; and "Ventures" - assets which seeks to identify, acquire and develop "know-how" and technologies that open up adjacent growth opportunities. Since 2021, as part of our "Digital Operator" vector, our operating companies have been executing our "digital operator 1440" model pursuant to which we aim to enrich our connectivity offering with proprietary digital applications and services. With this model, we aspire to grow not only the market share of our operators, but also the relevance and the wallet share of our businesses and industry by delivering value via, for example, mobile entertainment, mobile health, mobile education, and mobile financial services.