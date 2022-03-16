VEON : Michiel Soeting joins the VEON Board as a non-executive Director

Amsterdam, 16 March 2022 - VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON, Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a leading global provider of connectivity and internet services, today announced that Michiel Soeting, former global lead partner from KPMG, has joined the VEON Board as a non-executive director and Chairman of the Audit & Risk Committee effective 16 March 2022. VEON has a diverse investor base with no controlling shareholder, a majority of independent directors and an international management team. Our operations span nine countries, where we serve almost 220 million customers.

Michiel spent more than 30 years at KPMG, a leading audit firm, in different roles across EMEA, APAC and the Americas, where he became a partner in 1998. He has extensive financial expertise, as well as a strong governance, risk management and regulatory compliance background. Michiel is a Chartered Accountant qualified in both the Netherlands and the United Kingdom and the former Chairman of KPMG's Global Energy and Natural Resources practice.

Michiel graduated from Vrije University in the Netherlands as a Chartered Accountant where he completed his Doctoral in Economics. He holds an MBA from Georgia Southern University in the United States.

Gennady Gazin, Chairman of the Board, said: "We welcome Michiel as an independent director to our Board, and we look forward to working with him. With his strong background, having led some of KPMG's largest global audits, Michiel brings a wealth of experience to our Company. We are pleased that he will also serve as Chairman of our Audit & Risk Committee."

Michiel's appointment fills the vacancy created with the resignation of Robert Jan van de Kraats.