VEON : Michiel Soeting joins the VEON Board as a non-executive Director

03/16/2022 | 12:48pm EDT
Amsterdam, 16 March 2022 - VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON, Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a leading global provider of connectivity and internet services, today announced that Michiel Soeting, former global lead partner from KPMG, has joined the VEON Board as a non-executive director and Chairman of the Audit & Risk Committee effective 16 March 2022. VEON has a diverse investor base with no controlling shareholder, a majority of independent directors and an international management team. Our operations span nine countries, where we serve almost 220 million customers.

Michiel spent more than 30 years at KPMG, a leading audit firm, in different roles across EMEA, APAC and the Americas, where he became a partner in 1998. He has extensive financial expertise, as well as a strong governance, risk management and regulatory compliance background. Michiel is a Chartered Accountant qualified in both the Netherlands and the United Kingdom and the former Chairman of KPMG's Global Energy and Natural Resources practice.

Michiel graduated from Vrije University in the Netherlands as a Chartered Accountant where he completed his Doctoral in Economics. He holds an MBA from Georgia Southern University in the United States.

Gennady Gazin, Chairman of the Board, said: "We welcome Michiel as an independent director to our Board, and we look forward to working with him. With his strong background, having led some of KPMG's largest global audits, Michiel brings a wealth of experience to our Company. We are pleased that he will also serve as Chairman of our Audit & Risk Committee."

Michiel's appointment fills the vacancy created with the resignation of Robert Jan van de Kraats.

All news about VEON LTD.
12:48pVEON : Michiel Soeting joins the VEON Board as a non-executive Director
PU
11:05aEuropean ADRs Rise Sharply Higher in Wednesday Trading
MT
10:47aEricsson Chief Legal Officer To Depart; Veon General Counsel Named Successor
MT
03/14Veon Says Its Credit Ratings Cut by Fitch, S&P to Reflect New Country Ceilings for Ukra..
MT
03/14VEON : credit rating update
PU
03/14VEON : Atyab Tahir appointed as CEO of JazzCash
PU
03/11European ADRs Move Lower in Friday Trading
MT
03/11Veon Unit Prepays and Cancels $262 Million Loan Facility With Russia's VTB Bank Amid Sa..
MT
03/11Veon Repays $224 Million Loan to Russia's VTB Bank Following Sanctions
MT
03/11VEON concludes repayment of VTB Bank loan
PR
Analyst Recommendations on VEON LTD.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 7 991 M - -
Net income 2021 533 M - -
Net Debt 2021 7 844 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 1,18x
Yield 2021 27,3%
Capitalization 636 M 636 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,06x
EV / Sales 2022 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 43 639
Free-Float 99,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 0,36 $
Average target price 2,88 $
Spread / Average Target 691%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Muhterem Kaan Terzioglu Group Chief Executive Officer
Serkan Sabri Okandan Group Chief Financial Officer
Gennady G. Gazin Chairman
Joop Brakenhoff Group Chief Internal Audit & Compliance Officer
Gunnar Holt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VEON LTD.-78.73%636
SOFTBANK CORP.0.96%58 417
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED2.85%52 229
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.-18.44%30 992
MTN GROUP LIMITED15.48%23 524
SAFARICOM PLC-6.06%12 496