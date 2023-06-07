VEON : QazCode will provide world-class digital products and solutions to operators, businesses and public sector partners

Amsterdam, 7 June - VEON Ltd. (Nasdaq: VEON, Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a global digital operator that provides converged connectivity and online services, announces that Beeline Kazakhstan, its operator in Kazakhstan, has launched a software company QazCode to boost development of new digital products and services.

The 700-strong QazCode will be among the largest software development companies in Kazakhstan and will include 350 developers with expertise across software development, big data analytics, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence (AI). QazCode will build digital products and services for both local Kazakh and international clients, including other VEON digital operators.

The formation of QazCode is part of VEON's Digital Operator strategy, aimed at combining connectivity with a complete digital product and services portfolio that meets local needs, including in mobile financial services, entertainment, health, and education and others, leading to greater engagement and value-generation for customers. It will help strengthen the burgeoning IT services ecosystem in Kazakhstan.

"The creation of a software development company is a natural expansion of our Digital Operator strategy. Beeline Kazakhstan has been at the core of originating world-class digital services through its excellent IT development team who create solutions not only for our connectivity base but for the broader digital ecosystem in Kazakhstan. Given their scope and expertise in creating compelling digital products for both internal and external customers, it makes absolute sense to give them a new identity." explains Evgeniy Nastradin, CEO of Beeline Kazakhstan.

"QazCode will create world-class ICT services for consumers, businesses and public sectors partners, and deliver joint projects with other companies in the region and across international markets.

QazCode has been created out of the Beeline Kazakhstan's IT development group that previously created the entire ecosystem of the digital operator with over 60 app including the MyBeeline superapp, digital neo-bank Simply and music app hitter that are used by millions of people in Kazakhstan.

The deep expertise of QazCode across all aspects of digital application development will now become available to operating companies within the VEON Group and to independent companies looking to develop large-scale digital services.

QazCode is located within, and is a participant of, Astana Hub, the largest international technology and IT park of start-ups in Central Asia that comprises a community of more than 1000 companies, local start-ups and R&D offices.