Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. VEON Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VEON   US91822M5022

VEON LTD.

(VEON)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-06 pm EDT
19.56 USD   +0.77%
04:52aVeon : QazCode will provide world-class digital products and solutions to operators, businesses and public sector partners
PU
03:22aVeon's Operator in Kazakhstan Launches Software Company QazCode
MT
03:00aVEON's Beeline Kazakhstan Launches IT Subsidiary QazCode
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

VEON : QazCode will provide world-class digital products and solutions to operators, businesses and public sector partners

06/07/2023 | 04:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Amsterdam, 7 June - VEON Ltd. (Nasdaq: VEON, Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a global digital operator that provides converged connectivity and online services, announces that Beeline Kazakhstan, its operator in Kazakhstan, has launched a software company QazCode to boost development of new digital products and services.

The 700-strong QazCode will be among the largest software development companies in Kazakhstan and will include 350 developers with expertise across software development, big data analytics, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence (AI). QazCode will build digital products and services for both local Kazakh and international clients, including other VEON digital operators.

The formation of QazCode is part of VEON's Digital Operator strategy, aimed at combining connectivity with a complete digital product and services portfolio that meets local needs, including in mobile financial services, entertainment, health, and education and others, leading to greater engagement and value-generation for customers. It will help strengthen the burgeoning IT services ecosystem in Kazakhstan.

"The creation of a software development company is a natural expansion of our Digital Operator strategy. Beeline Kazakhstan has been at the core of originating world-class digital services through its excellent IT development team who create solutions not only for our connectivity base but for the broader digital ecosystem in Kazakhstan. Given their scope and expertise in creating compelling digital products for both internal and external customers, it makes absolute sense to give them a new identity." explains Evgeniy Nastradin, CEO of Beeline Kazakhstan.

"QazCode will create world-class ICT services for consumers, businesses and public sectors partners, and deliver joint projects with other companies in the region and across international markets.

QazCode has been created out of the Beeline Kazakhstan's IT development group that previously created the entire ecosystem of the digital operator with over 60 app including the MyBeeline superapp, digital neo-bank Simply and music app hitter that are used by millions of people in Kazakhstan.

The deep expertise of QazCode across all aspects of digital application development will now become available to operating companies within the VEON Group and to independent companies looking to develop large-scale digital services.

QazCode is located within, and is a participant of, Astana Hub, the largest international technology and IT park of start-ups in Central Asia that comprises a community of more than 1000 companies, local start-ups and R&D offices.

Attachments

Disclaimer

VEON Ltd. published this content on 07 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2023 08:51:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about VEON LTD.
04:52aVeon : QazCode will provide world-class digital products and solutions to operators, busin..
PU
03:22aVeon's Operator in Kazakhstan Launches Software Company QazCode
MT
03:00aVEON's Beeline Kazakhstan Launches IT Subsidiary QazCode
AQ
05/31Pharma Stocks Lead European Equities Lower in Wednesday Trading
MT
05/30Dutch Telecoms Group Veon Close to Completing Russian Exit
MT
05/30VEON enters the final stages in the sale of its Russia operations
AQ
05/30Senior management of PJSC Vimpelcom cancelled the acquisition of Russian Operations fro..
CI
05/24Pharma Stocks Lead European Equities Sharply Lower in Wednesday Trading
MT
05/23Kyivstar Supports Treatment of Child Burn Victims with Donation to Lviv Hospital
AQ
05/23VEON LTD. : Mixed general shareholder meeting
CO
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VEON LTD.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 7 788 M - -
Net income 2021 674 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 308 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 4,44x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 371 M 1 371 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,37x
EV / Sales 2021 1,45x
Nbr of Employees 44 586
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart VEON LTD.
Duration : Period :
VEON Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VEON LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Muhterem Kaan Terzioglu Group Chief Executive Officer
Joop Brakenhoff Group Chief Financial Officer
Augie K. Fabela Chairman-Emeritus
Hans-Holger Albrecht Independent Director
Michiel Soeting Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VEON LTD.59.67%1 371
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED2.79%58 110
SOFTBANK CORP.1.51%51 169
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.23.06%28 686
ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.-6.90%22 336
MTN GROUP LIMITED0.68%12 039
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer