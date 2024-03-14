VEON Ltd is a Netherlands based communications and technology company. The Company offers mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services through a range of traditional and broadband mobile technologies. Mobile telecommunications services are provided under contract and prepaid plans for corporate and consumer segments, as well as value added services. It also offers fixed-line telecommunication services, such as voice, data, and Internet services, as well as PSTN-fixed and IP telephony, data transmission and network access, domestic and international voice termination, IPLC, and TCP/IP international transit services for corporations, operators, and consumers, as well as sells equipment and accessories, these services are offered in Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Bangladesh and Kyrgyzstan. The Company provides its services under the Beeline, Kyivstar, Banglalink and Jazz brands.

Sector Wireless Telecommunications Services