Registration date14 mar 2024 - 16:49
Statutory nameVEON Ltd.
TitleVEON appoints PwC as 2023 auditors, provides updates on reporting timelines
202403140000000021_Final_VEON appoints PwC as Auditor for 2023_v14Mar_1500CET.pdf(opens in a new window)

Date last update: 14 March 2024

