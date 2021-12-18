Log in
    VEON   US91822M1062

VEON LTD.

(VEON)
VEON : Victor Biryukov appointed as Veon Group General Counsel

12/18/2021 | 12:20pm EST
Amsterdam, 18 December 2021 - VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON, Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a leading global provider of connectivity and internet services, announced today that Victor Biryukov has been appointed as Veon's Group General Counsel effective January 1, 2022, succeeding Scott Dresser who, as previously communicated, will step down from this position on December 31, 2021.

Victor will join the Group Executive Committee from Beeline Russia, where he is currently the Vice-President for Legal, Government Relations and Compliance, and a member of the Management Board. In his new role, Victor will report to VEON CEO Kaan Terzioğlu, leading VEON's legal team, supporting the execution of the Group's strategic initiatives, and overseeing the Group's governance model.

Victor comes into this role with 23 years of high-profile experience in corporate law across Russia, CIS, and Europe. Prior to joining Beeline Russia, he held senior positions including serving as the General Counsel of Access Industries for Russia & CIS, and Managing Director of Brunswick Rail Management. He holds a Law degree from Moscow State Institute of International Relations, and a Master of Law from Northwestern University. He is also a graduate of Harvard Business School's General Management Program.

"Victor's professional and managerial qualities, as well as his ability for teamwork, will ensure continuity to the strong role Scott played for many years guiding our Group's legal and corporate affairs", said Gennady Gazin, VEON's Chairman. "As we move to execution mode on our declared aspirations, Victor will support the Board on continued governance progress, and will contribute to the success of our many business initiatives and related transactions. Best wishes to him and to his legal team, which can count on unique word class talent."

"Victor will be joining the Group Executive Team after many years of service to our largest operation, Beeline Russia," said Kaan Terzioğlu, VEON's Chief Executive Officer. "His proven leadership and strong command of key issues in our operations will be crucial to the next stage of VEON's strategy and governance. I am confident that under his leadership, our highly qualified Group legal team will be an excellent business partner to both our Group functions and to our operating companies, as we pursue the ambitions of our 2022-2024 Plan."

About VEON
VEON is a NASDAQ and Euronext Amsterdam-listed global provider of connectivity and digital services. Our companies are transforming lifestyles through technology-driven services that empower opportunity in some of the world's fastest-growing emerging markets. For more information, visit: https://www.veon.com

Disclaimer  
This release contains "forward-looking statements", as the phrase is defined in Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and include statements relating to, among other things, the potential benefits of the appointment described above. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which VEON cannot predict with accuracy and some of which VEON might not even anticipate. The forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of the date of this release. VEON does not undertake to publicly update, except as required by U.S. federal securities laws, any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after such dates or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. 

Contact information
  • Group Communications Director
    Marina Levina
    Marina.levina@veon.com
  • Group Investor Relations Director
    Nik Kershaw
    Nik.kershaw@veon.com

Disclaimer

VEON Ltd. published this content on 18 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 December 2021 17:19:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
