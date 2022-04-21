Log in
    VEON   US91822M1062

VEON LTD.

(VEON)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/20 04:00:01 pm EDT
0.5624 USD   -1.33%
VEON : aligns capital structure
PU
04/13S&P Withdraws Dutch Mobile Operator Veon's Ratings Amid EU Ban
MT
04/13VEON : announces date for first quarter trading update
PU
VEON : aligns capital structure

04/21/2022 | 02:15am EDT
Amsterdam, 21 April 2022 - VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON, Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a global digital operator that provides mobile connectivity and services, today announces changes to its capital structure.

Two group-level loan agreements with Sberbank and Alfa Bank totaling RUB 90 billion have been novated to PJSC VimpelCom, with the former borrower (VEON Finance Ireland) and the former guarantor (VEON Holdings BV) having been released. While neither of the banks are subject to EU sanctions directed at their corporate lending portfolios, the winding down of these loans has allowed us to ensure that the majority of the Group's RUB liabilities are held within Russia and as such are matched to the market where RUB revenues are generated.

Following this process, HQ external debt now includes USD 4.0 billion in dollar bonds, RUB 50 billion in ruble bonds and USD 0.4 billion related to the RCF drawdown. The group has no material further debt maturities at the HQ level in 2022.

Serkan Okandan, VEON's Chief Financial Officer, said: "The novation of the ruble loans more closely aligns ruble liabilities with ruble revenues and reduces HQ external debt."

Disclaimer

VEON Ltd. published this content on 21 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2022 06:14:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 7 991 M - -
Net income 2021 533 M - -
Net Debt 2021 7 844 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 1,82x
Yield 2021 17,6%
Capitalization 984 M 984 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,10x
EV / Sales 2022 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 43 639
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart VEON LTD.
VEON Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends VEON LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 0,56 $
Average target price 3,18 $
Spread / Average Target 465%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Muhterem Kaan Terzioglu Group Chief Executive Officer
Serkan Sabri Okandan Group Chief Financial Officer
Gennady G. Gazin Chairman
Joop Brakenhoff Group Chief Internal Audit & Compliance Officer
Gunnar Holt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VEON LTD.-67.11%984
SOFTBANK CORP.0.65%54 233
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED8.12%53 609
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.-11.45%33 145
MTN GROUP LIMITED0.98%20 973
SAFARICOM PLC-7.64%12 141