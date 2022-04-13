VEON announces date for first quarter trading update

Amsterdam, 13 April 2022 - VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON, Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a leading global provider of connectivity and digital services, today confirms that the group will issue a trading update for the first quarter period ending 31 March 2022 including select financial and operational details at approximately 7:00 AM CET (6:00 AM BST) on 28 April 2022.

VEON will also host a conference call with senior management at 14:00 CET (13:00 BST) on the same day, which will be made available through the webcast and over the phone.

To access the event, please use the following Zoom link: https://veon-global.zoom.us/j/93712361918?pwd=Y1lhNzltRnZHSjVYTXZaZ1M1MEFNdz09 Meeting ID: 937 1236 1918 Passcode: 448766

Disclaimer This release contains "forward-looking statements", as the phrase is defined in Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and include statements relating to, among other things, expectations regarding management plans. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which VEON cannot predict with accuracy and some of which VEON might not even anticipate. The forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of the date of this release. VEON does not undertake to publicly update, except as required by U.S. federal securities laws, any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after such dates or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

About VEON VEON is a NASDAQ and Euronext Amsterdam-listed global provider of connectivity and internet services. For more information visit: www.veon.com

Contact Information VEON Investor Relations Nik Kershaw ir@veon.com