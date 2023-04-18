Advanced search
    VEON   US91822M5022

VEON LTD.

(VEON)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:45:36 2023-04-18 am EDT
19.73 USD   +1.15%
09:28aVeon : to release 1Q 2023 trading update on 4 May 2023
PU
04/14VEON management to increase share ownership
GL
04/13Pharma Stocks Lead European Equities Higher in Thursday Trading
MT
VEON : to release 1Q 2023 trading update on 4 May 2023

04/18/2023 | 09:28am EDT
Amsterdam, 18 April 2023 - VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON, Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a global digital operator that provides converged connectivity and online services, today confirms that the Group will release its selected financial and operating results for the first quarter ended 31 March 2023, at or around 7:00 am CEST (6:00 am BST) on 4 May 2023.

VEON will also host a conference call with senior management at 14:00 CEST (13:00 BST) on the same day, which will be made available through the webcast and over the phone.

To access the event, please use the following Zoom link or dial-ins:

Zoom link

https://veon-global.zoom.us/j/99408360415?pwd=NzdXeldyQ2Z5UC9wMEhjajhmK1NkZz09

Meeting ID: 994 0836 0415
Passcode: 160160
Dial-in details

One tap mobile

+31202410288,,99408360415#,,,,*160160# Netherlands

+442039017895,,99408360415#,,,,*160160# United Kingdom

+16465189805,,99408360415#,,,,*160160# US (New York)

Dial by your location

+31 20 241 0288 Netherlands
+44 203 901 7895 United Kingdom
+1 646 518 9805 US (New York)

Meeting ID: 994 0836 0415
Passcode: 160160
International numbers available: https://veon-global.zoom.us/u/a7t95rDro

We strongly encourage you to watch the event through the Zoom link, but if you prefer to dial in, then please use the dial-in details.

Attachments

Disclaimer

VEON Ltd. published this content on 18 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2023 13:27:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
