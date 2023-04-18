VEON : to release 1Q 2023 trading update on 4 May 2023

Amsterdam, 18 April 2023 - VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON, Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a global digital operator that provides converged connectivity and online services, today confirms that the Group will release its selected financial and operating results for the first quarter ended 31 March 2023, at or around 7:00 am CEST (6:00 am BST) on 4 May 2023.

VEON will also host a conference call with senior management at 14:00 CEST (13:00 BST) on the same day, which will be made available through the webcast and over the phone.

To access the event, please use the following Zoom link or dial-ins:

