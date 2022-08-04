Log in
    VEON   BMG9349W1038

VEON LTD.

(VEON)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:29 2022-08-03 am EDT
0.5550 EUR    0.00%
Mobile operator Veon Q2 revenue rises on subscriber growth, pricing strategy
RE
01:03aVEON reports Q2 2022 results
GL
08/03VEON Unit Enters Tower Sharing Deal in Bangladesh
MT
Mobile operator Veon Q2 revenue rises on subscriber growth, pricing strategy

08/04/2022 | 02:58am EDT
(Reuters) - Mobile operator Veon reported a 5.6% rise in second-quarter revenue on Thursday, driven by a rising number of subscribers and an inflationary pricing strategy.

The Amsterdam-listed company, which is Ukraine's largest telecom operator and the second largest in Russia, recorded revenues of $2.0 billion in the three months to June 30, compared with $1.9 billion a year earlier.

Although the firm has been facing geopolitical uncertainties amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which investors feared could put pressure on cash flow as both the countries account for its most profitable markets, it still saw a strong ramp-up in revenues in the three months ending in June.

"Our second-quarter results demonstrate the resilience and the success of Veon Group companies, as our 4G focus and digital operator strategy continued to deliver growth despite unprecedented geopolitical challenges," Chief Executive Officer Kaan Terzioglu said in a statement.

Veon's 4G users reached 50% of the company's customer base this quarter, the group said.

In Ukraine, where Veon operates the biggest cell phone provider Kyivstar, 4G customer base grew 11.9%, and customers consumed more data, with a 26.9% jump in usage, while in Russia, its biggest market where it operates the Beeline mobile brand, Veon reported a revenue increase of 12.2%.

Kyivstar saw a 4.3% year-on-year decline in its overall subscriber base, Veon said, as the increasing number of refugees leaving Ukraine impacted industry growth during the quarter, with more subscribers using local mobile providers in the countries where they are sheltering.

The company added it continued to monitor the situation in Russia and Ukraine and to assess the need for potential impairment charges.

(Reporting by Diana Mandiá and Alizée Degorce in Gdansk; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.87% 60.33 Delayed Quote.-20.77%
VEON LTD. 0.00% 0.555 Real-time Quote.-63.44%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 861 M - -
Net income 2022 684 M - -
Net Debt 2022 6 988 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 1,21x
Yield 2022 54,6%
Capitalization 826 M 826 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,88x
EV / Sales 2023 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 44 586
Free-Float 99,6%
VEON Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends VEON LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,47 $
Average target price 2,35 $
Spread / Average Target 398%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Muhterem Kaan Terzioglu Group Chief Executive Officer
Serkan Sabri Okandan Group Chief Financial Officer
Augie K. Fabela Chairman
Joop Brakenhoff Group Chief Internal Audit & Compliance Officer
Gunnar Holt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VEON LTD.-63.44%826
SOFTBANK CORP.4.06%54 120
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED1.33%50 139
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.-15.38%30 171
MTN GROUP LIMITED-16.78%15 331
SAFARICOM PLC-22.00%10 014