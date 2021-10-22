Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Veoneer, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VNE   US92336X1090

VEONEER, INC.

(VNE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates ADTN, HBMD, VNE, IKNX; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

10/22/2021 | 12:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with ADVA. Following completion of the transaction, ADTRAN shareholders are expected to own approximately 54% of the combined company. If you are an ADTRAN shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBMD) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale F.N.B. Corporation. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Howard Bancorp shareholders will be entitled to receive 1.8 shares of FNB common stock for each share of Howard Bancorp common stock they own. If you are a Howard Bancorp shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE: VNE) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Magna International Inc. for $31.25 per share in cash. If you are a Veoneer shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

IKONICS Corporation (NASDAQ: IKNX) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to TeraWulf Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, each outstanding share of IKONICS common stock will receive $5.00 in cash, one Contingent Value Right, and one share of the combined company's common stock. If you are an IKONICS shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com 
zhalper@halpersadeh.com
https://www.halpersadeh.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-investigation-halper-sadeh-llp-investigates-adtn-hbmd-vne-iknx-shareholders-are-encouraged-to-contact-the-firm-301406395.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about VEONEER, INC.
10/18SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION : Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates UMPQ, DSPG, JMP, KOR, XLRN, VNE;..
PR
10/18VEONEER : Ford Honors Veoneer at 23rd Annual World Excellence Awards
AQ
10/15VEONEER : Ford Honors Veoneer at 23rd Annual World Excellence Awards
AQ
10/11SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION : Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates XOG, VNE, SIC, SAFM, NLOK; Share..
PR
10/05(VNE) : Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of Veoneer, Inc.; Is $37.00 a Fair Price..
PR
10/04INDIAN MORNING BRIEFING : Asian Markets Mostly Lower After Overnight Tech Selloff on Wall ..
DJ
10/04MAGNA INTERNATIONAL : Qualcomm, SSW Partners to buy Veoneer in $4.5 billion deal
RE
10/04SHAREHOLDER ALERT : WeissLaw LLP Reminds KRA, HOMB, MSON, and VNE Shareholders About Its O..
PR
10/04VEONEER : Qualcomm and SSW Partners Reach Definitive Agreement to Acquire Veoneer (Form 8-..
PU
10/04VEONEER, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Termination of a Material Defi..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VEONEER, INC.
More recommendations