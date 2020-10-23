Veoneer : Q3 2020 Presentation

This report contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this report other than statements of historical fact, including without limitation, statements regarding management's examination of historical operating trends and data, estimates of future sales (including estimates related to order intake), RD&E spend, operating margin, cash flow, taxes or other future operating performance or financial results, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward- looking words such as "estimates," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "plans," "intends," "believes," "may," "likely," "might," "would," "should," "could," or the negative of these terms and other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain such words. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and assumptions and/or data available from third parties about future events and trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives and financial needs.
Delivers anopen platform with SoC & SW for creating next generation ADAS & Collaborative and Autonomous Driving solutions
Enables highly integrated, extendible and scalable solutions built on next generation Qualcomm® Snapdragon Ride™ platform, and Veoneer's 5th generation of Camera Perception and Industry proven Driving Policy stack
Platform to be marketed and sold to automotive manufacturers and Tier-1 suppliers, targeting vehicle production launches starting 2024