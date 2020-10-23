Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Veoneer, Inc.    VNE

VEONEER, INC.

(VNE)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 10/22 04:10:00 pm
18.19 USD   +3.88%
08:40aVEONEER : Q3 2020 Earnings Release
PU
08:40aVEONEER : Q3 2020 Presentation
PU
06:49aVEONEER, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Veoneer : Q3 2020 Presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/23/2020 | 08:40am EDT

3rd Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

October 23, 2020

1

23-Oct-2020

VNE Q3'20 Earnings Release Presentation

© 2020 Copyright Veoneer Inc. All Rights Reserved

Safe Harbor Statement

This report contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this report other than statements of historical fact, including without limitation, statements regarding management's examination of historical operating trends and data, estimates of future sales (including estimates related to order intake), RD&E spend, operating margin, cash flow, taxes or other future operating performance or financial results, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward- looking words such as "estimates," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "plans," "intends," "believes," "may," "likely," "might," "would," "should," "could," or the negative of these terms and other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain such words. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and assumptions and/or data available from third parties about future events and trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives and financial needs.

New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the following: general economic conditions; the cyclical nature of automotive sales and production; changes in general industry and market conditions or regional growth or decline; further decreases in light vehicle production; impact of COVID-19 on our customers and their production and product launch schedules; impact of COVID-19 on the Company's financial condition, business operations and liquidity; impact of COVID-19 on our suppliers and availability of components for our products; our ability to complete the transaction contemplated by the non-binding agreement with Qualcomm Technologies, which is subject to the negotiation and documentation of a definitive agreement; the development of the software and integrated platform contemplated by the non-binding agreement with Qualcomm Technologies; our ability to achieve the intended benefits from our separation from our former parent; our ability to be awarded new business or loss of business from increased competition; higher than anticipated costs and use of resources related to developing new technologies; higher raw material, energy and commodity costs; component shortages; changes in customer and consumer preferences for end products; market acceptance of our new products; dependence on and relationships with customers and suppliers; our ability to share RD&E costs with our customers; unfavorable fluctuations in currencies or interest rates among the various jurisdictions in which we operate; costs or difficulties related to the integration of any new or acquired businesses and technologies; successful integration of acquisitions and operations of joint ventures; successful implementation of strategic partnerships and collaborations; product liability, warranty and recall claims and investigations and other litigation and customer reactions thereto; higher expenses for our pension and other post- retirement benefits, including higher funding needs for our pension plans; work stoppages or other labor issues; possible adverse results of future litigation, regulatory actions or investigations or infringement claims; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; tax assessments by governmental authorities and changes in our tax rate; dependence on key personnel; legislative or regulatory changes impacting or limiting our business; political conditions; and other risks and uncertainties contained in the Company's quarterly reports and Annual Report on Form 10-K.

For any forward-looking statements contained in this report or any other document, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and we assume no obligation to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

2

23-Oct-2020

VNE Q3'20 Earnings Release Presentation

© 2020 Copyright Veoneer Inc. All Rights Reserved

Business Highlights - 3rd Quarter 2020

The macro environment remains very challenging and uncertain

  • Health and Safety our first priorities, while closely monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic development
  • Strong execution of new technology and customer launches
  • Market Adjustment Initiatives (MAI) program continues to contribute to the improved operating loss and cash flow performance
  • Cash flow is tracking better than our previous expectations for FY'20 resulting in a cash balance of $846 million at the end of the quarter, relatively unchanged from Q2'20
  • Veoneer and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. announced their intent to collaborate on the delivery of next generation ADAS, Collaborative and AD solutions
  • Completed the divestiture of the VBS-US3 operations to ZF Friedrichshafen AG
  • Order intake4 is ~$600 million during the LTM, Active Safety is approximately two thirds
  • Expect a return to organic growth in the 4th quarter, and further accelerate into 2021

1 Light Vehicle Production, 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems/Autonomous driving, 3 Veoneer Brake Systems -US operations, 4 Order Intake - Estimated future average annual sales.

3

23-Oct-2020

VNE Q3'20 Earnings Release Presentation

© 2020 Copyright Veoneer Inc. All Rights Reserved

Key Active Safety Technologies launched on new Customer programs

A successful start to the 2020 launch year

Polestar2

Levorg

S class

Mono Vision Gen4

77Ghz Radar

Stereo Vision Gen4

ADAS Control Unit

Stereo Vision System

77Ghz Radar

Z1S - Zenuity Software

77Ghz Radar

ADAS Software

Highest overall

total score in

2020 NCAP AD grading

  • Stereo Vision Gen2
  • 77Ghz Radar
  • ADAS Control Unit

4

23-Oct-2020

VNE Q3'20 Earnings Release Presentation

© 2020 Copyright Veoneer Inc. All Rights Reserved

2020 is an important Customer launch year

Top 15 in 2020 ~$300M average annual sales, average CPV ~$165

Q1'20 to Q3'20

Q4'20

Q1'21

Polestar 2

  • AVV ~60K
  • MV4, 77Ghz, ADAS ecu, Z1S

Mercedes Benz - GLA / GLB

  • AVV ~180K
  • MVS, SVS, 77Ghz, ADAS ecu

Mercedes S class (delay to Q3'20)

  • AVV ~90K
  • SV4, 77Ghz, ADASSW

Mercedes E class

  • AVV ~370K
  • MVS/SVS, 77Ghz, ADAS ecu

BYD HC

  • AVV ~50K
  • MVS, 77Ghz

Ford F150 (delay of 6 weeks)

  • AVV ~690K
  • RCS, DMS

VCC XC40

  • AVV ~150K
  • MV4, 77Ghz, ADAS ecu, Z1S

Honda Acura TLX & MDX (partial

delay to Q1'21)

  • AVV ~80K
  • 24GHz

Subaru Levorg (delay to Q4'20)

  • AVV ~30K
  • SVS, 77Ghz

GM Escalade

  • AVV ~40K
  • NiVi4, RCS, HDLM

Japan based OEM (partial pull ahead

Japan based premium OEM

from Q1'21)

AVV ~250K

AVV ~260K

SV4

  • 24GHz

US based OEM (delay to Q1'21)

Geely EMA

AVV ~140K

AVV ~180K

RCS, BCS

MV4, SV4, 77Ghz, ADAS ecu, Z1S,

US based OEM (delay to Q1'21)

EU based premium OEM

AVV ~180K

AVV ~280K

NiVi4, RCS,

SV4, 77Ghz, ADASSW

Japan based OEM (delay to Q1'21)

Volvo XC60

AVV ~50K

AVV ~120K

77Ghz, RCS

MV4, 77Ghz, ADAS ecu, Z1S

Japan based OEM (partial delay to Q1'21)

Volvo S90/V90

AVV ~200K

AVV ~70K

RCS

MV4, 77Ghz, ADAS ecu, Z1S

AVV - Average Vehicle Volume are primarily based on the IHS vehicle volume planning assumptions over vehicle life-cycle, (Gen4 Mono Vision), SV4 (Gen4 Stereo Vision), 77Ghz & 24Ghz Radar, NiVi4 (Gen4 Thermal Sensing Night Vision), ADAS ecu System), Z1S (ZenuitySoftware),HDLM (High Definition Mapping), RCS (RestraintControl System).

CPV - Content per Vehicle Volume, Products - MVS (Mono Vision System), SVS (Stereo Vision System), MV4 (Advanced Driver Assist System electronic control unit), ADAS SW (ADAS Software), DMS (Driver Monitoring

5

23-Oct-2020

VNE Q3'20 Earnings Release Presentation

© 2020 Copyright Veoneer Inc. All Rights Reserved

Veoneer and Qualcomm Collaboration Agreement

StackCo

(Veoneer)

  • Delivers an open platform with SoC & SW for creating next generation ADAS & Collaborative and Autonomous Driving solutions
  • Enables highly integrated, extendible and scalable solutions built on next generation Qualcomm® Snapdragon Ride™ platform, and Veoneer's 5th generation of Camera Perception and Industry proven Driving Policy stack
  • Platform to be marketed and sold to automotive manufacturers and Tier-1 suppliers, targeting vehicle production launches starting 2024

6

23-Oct-2020

VNE Q3'20 Earnings Release Presentation

© 2020 Copyright Veoneer Inc. All Rights Reserved

LVP1 Development

Unprecedented recovery from the depressed Q2'20 levels

Light Vehicle Production Global

Units in millions

Oct-2020

20

22.1

21.4

15

19.5

20.0

17.2

12.0

10

Q4'19

Q1'20

Q2'20

Q3'20

Q4'20

Q1'21

1 Light Vehicle Production according to IHS as of October 16, 2020.

Commentary

  • Current LVP forecast is ~8pp higher than the IHS forecast 90 days ago for Q3'20 to Q1'21
  • Q3'20 rebound ~63% from Q2'20
  • Q4'20 recovery continues ~10% sequential increase from Q3'20
  • Early 2021 outlook is LVP of ~80M, roughly in line with the Q1'20 annual run-rate,however still not back to the levels of Q4'19

7

23-Oct-2020

VNE Q3'20 Earnings Release Presentation

© 2020 Copyright Veoneer Inc. All Rights Reserved

Financial Highlights - 3rd Quarter 2020

Market Adjustment Initiatives continue to mitigate the negative impact of COVID-19 on our operating results

Operating Results

  • Organic Sales1 decline ~7%, slightly better
    than expected due to a stronger than expected LVP2 rebound in North America and Europe from Q2'20
  • Operating loss of $103M, in-line with our expectations
  • Underlying cost structure improvements continue to gain traction as a result of the market adjustment initiatives, thereby lowering the underlying loss run-rate

Cash Flow / Liquidity

  • Cash flow progressing better than our previous expectations for FY'20
  • Operating cash flow $1M, including favorable timing effects of which $50M are expected to reverse next quarter
  • Cash flow before financing activities1 of $6 million, includes a $22M recovery related to VBS-US operations divestiture
  • Cash balance $846M as of Q3'20

Investments for Growth

  • CapEx investments of $19M to support important 2021 launches,
  • CapEx ~5% of sales and D&A4 ~7% of sales
  • The majority of the investments are related to increasing manufacturing capacity and RD&E infrastructure
  • Continue to closely monitor and explore initiatives to minimize or delay cash requirements in the near and mid-term

1 Non-U.S. GAAP measure, 2 Light Vehicle Production,3 the 2019 year-end cash position of $859 million excludes $35 million of cash in assets held for sale, 4 Depreciation and Amortization (D&A) .

8

23-Oct-2020

VNE Q3'20 Earnings Release Presentation

© 2020 Copyright Veoneer Inc. All Rights Reserved

Veoneer Group - 3rd Quarter 2020

Financial Summary and change vs. prior year

Dollars in Millions

Q3'20

Q3'19

Chg. vs.

Comments

(except where

Prior Year

specified)

Net Sales

$371

$462

$(91)

• Organic sales1 $(27)M including RCS2 $(9)M and AS2 $(16)M mostly due to LVP2

impact from COVID-19,VNBS2-Asia divestiture $(77)M, currency, net $13M

Gross Profit

$54

$73

$(19)

• Lower LVP, volume and product mix impact causing lower organic sales,

%

14.6%

15.8%

(1.2) pp

Brake Systems divestiture impact $(11)M, net currency effects $3M

RD&E, net

$(124)

$(144)

$20

• Associates decrease ~630 (including Brake System divestitures decrease

%

424 and Zenuity increase 216) driving lower RD&E costs, Brake Systems

(33.4)%

(31.3)%

(2.1) pp

divestures benefit $17M partially offset by Zenuity additional cost $10M

Operating Loss

$(103)

$(122)

$19

• Lower LVP, volume and product mix impact, offset by lower RD&E, net and

%

lower SG&A $2M, lower amortization and IP recovery of $16M combined.

(27.8)%

(26.5)%

(1.3) pp

Includes currency of $(2)M. The Brake System divestitures benefit $14M

Operating

$1

$(61)

$62

• Operating loss improvement and positive change in net working capital1

Cash flow

CapEx

$19

$59

$(40)

• Lower CapEx investment in the Brake Systems segment, facility expansions

%

5.1%

12.8%

(7.7)pp

and engineering related IT

1 Non U.S. GAAP measure, 2 Restraint Control Systems (RCS), Active Safety (AS), Light Vehicle Production (LVP), VeoneerNissin Brake Systems (VNBS).

9

23-Oct-2020

VNE Q3'20 Earnings Release Presentation

© 2020 Copyright Veoneer Inc. All Rights Reserved

Veoneer Group - 3rd Quarter 2020

Financial Summary and sequential change vs. prior quarter in 2020

Dollars in Millions

Q3'20

Q2'20

Chg. vs. Prior

Comments

(except where

Quarter

specified)

Net Sales

$371

$184

$187

• Organic sales1 $181M including RCS2 $85M, AS2 $87M, Brake Systems-

Honda $8M

Gross Profit

$54

$3

$51

• LVP recovery from the 2nd quarter due to COVID-19, along with product

%

14.6%

1.9%

12.7pp

and customer mix impact

RD&E, net

$(124)

$(44)

$(80)

• Associates increase ~50 (including Brake System divestitures decrease

%

~180 and Zenuity increase 216), above normal engineering

(33.4)%

(24.1)%

(9.3)pp

reimbursements ~$80M in Q2'20 for past development work

Operating Loss

$(103)

$(64)

$(39)

• Volume and product mix impact was more than offset by lower RD&E,

%

(27.8)%

(34.8)%

7.0pp

net due to lower customer reimbursements and lower other income

Operating

$1

$(107)

$108

• Net working capital1 swing of $106M from previous quarter including

Cash flow

positive timing effects where $50M are expected to reverse in Q4'20

CapEx

$19

$24

$(5)

• Lower CapEx in manufacturing equipment and engineering related IT

%

5.1%

13.0%

(7.9)pp

1 Non U.S. GAAP measure, 2 Restraint Control Systems (RCS), Active Safety (AS), Veoneer Nissin Brake Systems (VNBS),.

10

23-Oct-2020

VNE Q3'20 Earnings Release Presentation

© 2020 Copyright Veoneer Inc. All Rights Reserved

Market Adjustment Initiatives - Efficiency Improvements

Customer and

Product focus

  • Focus on winning profitable orders within core product portfolio
  • Strategic investments in new technologies
  • Ongoing discussions with customers and suppliers on the terms and scope of contracts

Margin

improvement

  • 2020 RD&E, net improve >$100 million
  • Focus on project management & RD&E efficiency, sub-contract and professional services, cost sharing RD&E with customers
  • Discretionary cost control
  • P&L accountability
  • Business unit and Product line
  • Footprint optimization
  • Review for possible consolidation

Balance Sheet and

Cash Flow efficiency

  • Capital Expenditures FY'20 expected to be < $125 million
    • Review and evaluate leasing and sub-contracting alternatives and manufacturing localization strategy
  • Operating Working Capital
    • Optimization initiatives continue to further improve underlying working capital and mitigate effects of expected organic sales growth

11

23-Oct-2020

VNE Q3'20 Earnings Release Presentation

© 2020 Copyright Veoneer Inc. All Rights Reserved

2020 Outlook Update

Remains mostly unchanged from the previous quarter

  • Net Sales
    • We continue to see some new program customer launch delays during H2'20
    • Organic sales1 are expected to return to growth in
      Q4'20 and continue to accelerate into 2021
    • Organic sales are expected to out-perform the LVP for
      H2'20 while currency translation, net effects are expected to be ~1% of sales for FY'20
    • The lower FY'20 organic sales impact from COVID-19 on our operating results and cash flow is expected to be offset by our Market Adjustment Initiatives program
  • Key Indicators
    • RD&E, net is expected to improve more than $100 million from FY'19, on a comparable basis,
    • Operating loss is expected to improve from FY'19, on a comparable basis
    • Capital expenditures are expected to be less than $125 million
    • Cash flow before financing activities1 is now expected to be better than $(170) million during H2'20

1 Non U.S. GAAP measure, 2 Full Year 2020 Outlook is based on the change from 2019 (on a comparable basis excluding the VNBS-Asia JV and excluding VBS US operations), 3 Light Vehicle Production (LVP).

12

23-Oct-2020

VNE Q3'20 Earnings Release Presentation

© 2020 Copyright Veoneer Inc. All Rights Reserved

Creating Trust in Mobility

Flawless Delivery

Customer-CentricCollaboration

Human-CentricInnovation

Thank You!

13

23-Oct-2020

VNE Q3'20 Earnings Release Presentation

© 2020 Copyright Veoneer Inc. All Rights Reserved

Disclaimer

Veoneer Inc. published this content on 23 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 October 2020 12:39:09 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about VEONEER, INC.
08:40aVEONEER : Q3 2020 Earnings Release
PU
08:40aVEONEER : Q3 2020 Presentation
PU
06:49aVEONEER, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Dis..
AQ
06:01aVEONEER : Financial Report July - September 2020
AQ
10/05VEONEER : Sensors and ADAS ECU in the Mercedes GLE, winner of Euro NCAP 2020 AD ..
AQ
10/02VEONEER : Invitation to Veoneer Q3 2020 Earnings Call
PU
10/01VEONEER : Subaru Selects Veoneer to Manufacture New Generation EyeSight
AQ
10/01VEONEER : Subaru Selects Veoneer to Manufacture New Generation Eyesight
PR
10/01VEONEER : Subaru Selects Veoneer to Manufacture New Generation EyeSight
AQ
09/10VEONEER : Supplies Advanced Driver Assistance Technology to Global Premium Autom..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 295 M - -
Net income 2020 -509 M - -
Net cash 2020 502 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -4,11x
Yield 2020 0,04%
Capitalization 2 030 M 2 030 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,18x
EV / Sales 2021 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 6 064
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart VEONEER, INC.
Duration : Period :
Veoneer, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VEONEER, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 14,62 $
Last Close Price 18,19 $
Spread / Highest target 37,4%
Spread / Average Target -19,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -67,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jan Carlson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Steven Rodé Executive Vice President-Operations
Mats Backman EVP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Nishant Batra Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Robert W. Alspaugh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VEONEER, INC.16.45%2 030
DENSO CORPORATION-1.37%36 200
APTIV PLC5.45%27 043
CONTINENTAL AG-12.81%23 779
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD-8.59%19 255
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.-4.99%17 700
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group