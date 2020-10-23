Veoneer : Q3 2020 Presentation 0 10/23/2020 | 08:40am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 3rd Quarter 2020 Financial Results Earnings Conference Call and Webcast October 23, 2020 1 23-Oct-2020 VNE Q3'20 Earnings Release Presentation © 2020 Copyright Veoneer Inc. All Rights Reserved Safe Harbor Statement This report contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this report other than statements of historical fact, including without limitation, statements regarding management's examination of historical operating trends and data, estimates of future sales (including estimates related to order intake), RD&E spend, operating margin, cash flow, taxes or other future operating performance or financial results, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward- looking words such as "estimates," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "plans," "intends," "believes," "may," "likely," "might," "would," "should," "could," or the negative of these terms and other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain such words. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and assumptions and/or data available from third parties about future events and trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives and financial needs. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the following: general economic conditions; the cyclical nature of automotive sales and production; changes in general industry and market conditions or regional growth or decline; further decreases in light vehicle production; impact of COVID-19 on our customers and their production and product launch schedules; impact of COVID-19 on the Company's financial condition, business operations and liquidity; impact of COVID-19 on our suppliers and availability of components for our products; our ability to complete the transaction contemplated by the non-binding agreement with Qualcomm Technologies, which is subject to the negotiation and documentation of a definitive agreement; the development of the software and integrated platform contemplated by the non-binding agreement with Qualcomm Technologies; our ability to achieve the intended benefits from our separation from our former parent; our ability to be awarded new business or loss of business from increased competition; higher than anticipated costs and use of resources related to developing new technologies; higher raw material, energy and commodity costs; component shortages; changes in customer and consumer preferences for end products; market acceptance of our new products; dependence on and relationships with customers and suppliers; our ability to share RD&E costs with our customers; unfavorable fluctuations in currencies or interest rates among the various jurisdictions in which we operate; costs or difficulties related to the integration of any new or acquired businesses and technologies; successful integration of acquisitions and operations of joint ventures; successful implementation of strategic partnerships and collaborations; product liability, warranty and recall claims and investigations and other litigation and customer reactions thereto; higher expenses for our pension and other post- retirement benefits, including higher funding needs for our pension plans; work stoppages or other labor issues; possible adverse results of future litigation, regulatory actions or investigations or infringement claims; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; tax assessments by governmental authorities and changes in our tax rate; dependence on key personnel; legislative or regulatory changes impacting or limiting our business; political conditions; and other risks and uncertainties contained in the Company's quarterly reports and Annual Report on Form 10-K. For any forward-looking statements contained in this report or any other document, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and we assume no obligation to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. 2 23-Oct-2020 VNE Q3'20 Earnings Release Presentation © 2020 Copyright Veoneer Inc. All Rights Reserved Business Highlights - 3rd Quarter 2020 The macro environment remains very challenging and uncertain Health and Safety our first priorities, while closely monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic development

while closely monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic development Strong execution of new technology and customer launches

Market Adjustment Initiatives (MAI) program continues to contribute to the improved operating loss and cash flow performance

Cash flow is tracking better than our previous expectations for FY'20 resulting in a cash balance of $846 million at the end of the quarter, relatively unchanged from Q2'20

Veoneer and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. announced their intent to collaborate on the delivery of next generation ADAS, Collaborative and AD solutions

Completed the divestiture of the VBS-US 3 operations to ZF Friedrichshafen AG

VBS-US operations Order intake 4 is ~$600 million during the LTM , Active Safety is approximately two thirds

is ~$600 million during the LTM Expect a return to organic growth in the 4 th quarter, and further accelerate into 2021 1 Light Vehicle Production, 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems/Autonomous driving, 3 Veoneer Brake Systems -US operations, 4 Order Intake - Estimated future average annual sales. 3 23-Oct-2020 VNE Q3'20 Earnings Release Presentation © 2020 Copyright Veoneer Inc. All Rights Reserved Key Active Safety Technologies launched on new Customer programs A successful start to the 2020 launch year Polestar2 Levorg S class • Mono Vision Gen4 • 77Ghz Radar • Stereo Vision Gen4 • ADAS Control Unit • Stereo Vision System • 77Ghz Radar • Z1S - Zenuity Software • 77Ghz Radar • ADAS Software Highest overall total score in 2020 NCAP AD grading Stereo Vision Gen2

77Ghz Radar

ADAS Control Unit 4 23-Oct-2020 VNE Q3'20 Earnings Release Presentation © 2020 Copyright Veoneer Inc. All Rights Reserved 2020 is an important Customer launch year Top 15 in 2020 ~$300M average annual sales, average CPV ~$165 Q1'20 to Q3'20 Q4'20 Q1'21 Polestar 2 AVV ~60K

MV4, 77Ghz, ADAS ecu, Z1S Mercedes Benz - GLA / GLB AVV ~ 180K

180K MVS, SVS, 77Ghz, ADAS ecu Mercedes S class (delay to Q3'20) AVV ~ 90 K

K SV4, 77Ghz, ADASSW Mercedes E class AVV ~ 370K

370K MVS/SVS, 77Ghz, ADAS ecu BYD HC AVV ~50K

MVS, 77Ghz Ford F150 (delay of 6 weeks) AVV ~ 690K

RCS, DMS VCC XC40 AVV ~150K

MV4, 77Ghz, ADAS ecu, Z1S Honda Acura TLX & MDX (partial delay to Q1'21) AVV ~80K

24GHz Subaru Levorg (delay to Q4'20) AVV ~30K

SVS, 77Ghz GM Escalade AVV ~ 40K

40K NiVi4, RCS, HDLM Japan based OEM (partial pull ahead Japan based premium OEM from Q1'21) •AVV ~250K •AVV ~260K •SV4 24GHz US based OEM (delay to Q1'21) Geely EMA •AVV ~140K •AVV ~180K •RCS, BCS •MV4, SV4, 77Ghz, ADAS ecu, Z1S, US based OEM (delay to Q1'21) EU based premium OEM •AVV ~180K •AVV ~280K •NiVi4, RCS, •SV4, 77Ghz, ADASSW Japan based OEM (delay to Q1'21) Volvo XC60 •AVV ~50K •AVV ~120K •77Ghz, RCS •MV4, 77Ghz, ADAS ecu, Z1S Japan based OEM (partial delay to Q1'21) Volvo S90/V90 •AVV ~200K •AVV ~70K •RCS •MV4, 77Ghz, ADAS ecu, Z1S AVV - Average Vehicle Volume are primarily based on the IHS vehicle volume planning assumptions over vehicle life-cycle, (Gen4 Mono Vision), SV4 (Gen4 Stereo Vision), 77Ghz & 24Ghz Radar, NiVi4 (Gen4 Thermal Sensing Night Vision), ADAS ecu System), Z1S (ZenuitySoftware),HDLM (High Definition Mapping), RCS (RestraintControl System). CPV - Content per Vehicle Volume, Products - MVS (Mono Vision System), SVS (Stereo Vision System), MV4 (Advanced Driver Assist System electronic control unit), ADAS SW (ADAS Software), DMS (Driver Monitoring 5 23-Oct-2020 VNE Q3'20 Earnings Release Presentation © 2020 Copyright Veoneer Inc. All Rights Reserved Veoneer and Qualcomm Collaboration Agreement StackCo (Veoneer) Delivers an open platform with SoC & SW for creating next generation ADAS & Collaborative and Autonomous Driving solutions

with for creating next generation ADAS & Collaborative and Autonomous Driving solutions Enables highly integrated, extendible and scalable solutions built on next generation Qualcomm® Snapdragon Ride™ platform, and Veoneer's 5th generation of Camera Perception and Industry proven Driving Policy stack

integrated, extendible scalable Camera Perception Driving Policy stack Platform to be marketed and sold to automotive manufacturers and Tier-1 suppliers, targeting vehicle production launches starting 2024 6 23-Oct-2020 VNE Q3'20 Earnings Release Presentation © 2020 Copyright Veoneer Inc. All Rights Reserved LVP1 Development Unprecedented recovery from the depressed Q2'20 levels Light Vehicle Production Global Units in millions Oct-2020 20 22.1 21.4 15 19.5 20.0 17.2 12.0 10 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 Q3'20 Q4'20 Q1'21 1 Light Vehicle Production according to IHS as of October 16, 2020. Commentary Current LVP forecast is ~8pp higher than the IHS forecast 90 days ago for Q3'20 to Q1'21

Q3'20 rebound ~63% from Q2'20

Q4'20 recovery continues ~10% sequential increase from Q3'20

Early 2021 outlook is LVP of ~80M , roughly in line with the Q1'20 annual run-rate, however still not back to the levels of Q4'19 7 23-Oct-2020 VNE Q3'20 Earnings Release Presentation © 2020 Copyright Veoneer Inc. All Rights Reserved Financial Highlights - 3rd Quarter 2020 Market Adjustment Initiatives continue to mitigate the negative impact of COVID-19 on our operating results Operating Results Organic Sales 1 decline ~7%, slightly better

than expected due to a stronger than expected LVP 2 rebound in North America and Europe from Q2'20

decline ~7%, slightly better than expected due to a stronger than expected LVP rebound in North America and Europe from Q2'20 Operating loss of $103M, in-line with our expectations

in-line with our expectations Underlying cost structure improvements continue to gain traction as a result of the market adjustment initiatives, thereby lowering the underlying loss run-rate Cash Flow / Liquidity Cash flow progressing better than our previous expectations for FY'20

Operating cash flow $1M, including favorable timing effects of which $50M are expected to reverse next quarter

Cash flow before financing activities 1 of $6 million, includes a $22M recovery related to VBS-US operations divestiture

of $6 million, includes a $22M recovery related to VBS-US operations divestiture Cash balance $846M as of Q3'20 Investments for Growth CapEx investments of $19M to support important 2021 launches,

CapEx ~5% of sales and D&A 4 ~7% of sales

~7% of sales The majority of the investments are related to increasing manufacturing capacity and RD&E infrastructure

Continue to closely monitor and explore initiatives to minimize or delay cash requirements in the near and mid-term 1 Non-U.S. GAAP measure, 2 Light Vehicle Production,3 the 2019 year-end cash position of $859 million excludes $35 million of cash in assets held for sale, 4 Depreciation and Amortization (D&A) . 8 23-Oct-2020 VNE Q3'20 Earnings Release Presentation © 2020 Copyright Veoneer Inc. All Rights Reserved Veoneer Group - 3rd Quarter 2020 Financial Summary and change vs. prior year Dollars in Millions Q3'20 Q3'19 Chg. vs. Comments (except where Prior Year specified) Net Sales $371 $462 $(91) • Organic sales1 $(27)M including RCS2 $(9)M and AS2 $(16)M mostly due to LVP2 impact from COVID-19,VNBS2-Asia divestiture $(77)M, currency, net $13M Gross Profit $54 $73 $(19) • Lower LVP, volume and product mix impact causing lower organic sales, % 14.6% 15.8% (1.2) pp Brake Systems divestiture impact $(11)M, net currency effects $3M RD&E, net $(124) $(144) $20 • Associates decrease ~630 (including Brake System divestitures decrease % 424 and Zenuity increase 216) driving lower RD&E costs, Brake Systems (33.4)% (31.3)% (2.1) pp divestures benefit $17M partially offset by Zenuity additional cost $10M Operating Loss $(103) $(122) $19 • Lower LVP, volume and product mix impact, offset by lower RD&E, net and % lower SG&A $2M, lower amortization and IP recovery of $16M combined. (27.8)% (26.5)% (1.3) pp Includes currency of $(2)M. The Brake System divestitures benefit $14M Operating $1 $(61) $62 • Operating loss improvement and positive change in net working capital1 Cash flow CapEx $19 $59 $(40) • Lower CapEx investment in the Brake Systems segment, facility expansions % 5.1% 12.8% (7.7)pp and engineering related IT 1 Non U.S. GAAP measure, 2 Restraint Control Systems (RCS), Active Safety (AS), Light Vehicle Production (LVP), VeoneerNissin Brake Systems (VNBS). 9 23-Oct-2020 VNE Q3'20 Earnings Release Presentation © 2020 Copyright Veoneer Inc. All Rights Reserved Veoneer Group - 3rd Quarter 2020 Financial Summary and sequential change vs. prior quarter in 2020 Dollars in Millions Q3'20 Q2'20 Chg. vs. Prior Comments (except where Quarter specified) Net Sales $371 $184 $187 • Organic sales1 $181M including RCS2 $85M, AS2 $87M, Brake Systems- Honda $8M Gross Profit $54 $3 $51 • LVP recovery from the 2nd quarter due to COVID-19, along with product % 14.6% 1.9% 12.7pp and customer mix impact RD&E, net $(124) $(44) $(80) • Associates increase ~50 (including Brake System divestitures decrease % ~180 and Zenuity increase 216), above normal engineering (33.4)% (24.1)% (9.3)pp reimbursements ~$80M in Q2'20 for past development work Operating Loss $(103) $(64) $(39) • Volume and product mix impact was more than offset by lower RD&E, % (27.8)% (34.8)% 7.0pp net due to lower customer reimbursements and lower other income Operating $1 $(107) $108 • Net working capital1 swing of $106M from previous quarter including Cash flow positive timing effects where $50M are expected to reverse in Q4'20 CapEx $19 $24 $(5) • Lower CapEx in manufacturing equipment and engineering related IT % 5.1% 13.0% (7.9)pp 1 Non U.S. GAAP measure, 2 Restraint Control Systems (RCS), Active Safety (AS), Veoneer Nissin Brake Systems (VNBS),. 10 23-Oct-2020 VNE Q3'20 Earnings Release Presentation © 2020 Copyright Veoneer Inc. All Rights Reserved Market Adjustment Initiatives - Efficiency Improvements Customer and Product focus Focus on winning profitable orders within core product portfolio

Strategic investments i n new technologies

Ongoing discussions with customers and suppliers on the terms and scope of contracts Margin improvement 2020 RD&E, net improve >$100 million

Focus on project management & RD&E efficiency, sub-contract and professional services, cost sharing RD&E with customers

sub-contract and professional services, cost sharing RD&E with customers Discretionary cost control

P&L accountability

B usiness unit and Product line

usiness unit and Product line Footprint optimization

Review for possible consolidation Balance Sheet and Cash Flow efficiency Capital Expenditures FY'20 expected to be < $125 million

Review and evaluate leasing and sub-contracting alternatives and manufacturing localization strategy

Operating Working Capital

Optimization initiatives continue to further improve underlying working capital and mitigate effects of expected organic sales growth

11 23-Oct-2020 VNE Q3'20 Earnings Release Presentation © 2020 Copyright Veoneer Inc. All Rights Reserved 2020 Outlook Update Remains mostly unchanged from the previous quarter Net Sales

We continue to see some new program customer launch delays during H2'20 Organic sales 1 are expected to return to growth in

Q4'20 and continue to accelerate into 2021 Organic sales are expected to out-perform the LVP for

H2'20 while currency translation, net effects are expected to be ~1% of sales for FY'20 The lower FY'20 organic sales impact from COVID-19 on our operating results and cash flow is expected to be offset by our Market Adjustment Initiatives program

Key Indicators

RD&E, net is expected to improve more than $100 million from FY'19 , on a comparable basis, Operating loss is expected to improve from FY'19, on a comparable basis Capital expenditures are expected to be less than $125 million Cash flow before financing activities 1 is now expected to be better than $(170) million during H2'20

1 Non U.S. GAAP measure, 2 Full Year 2020 Outlook is based on the change from 2019 (on a comparable basis excluding the VNBS-Asia JV and excluding VBS US operations), 3 Light Vehicle Production (LVP). 12 23-Oct-2020 VNE Q3'20 Earnings Release Presentation © 2020 Copyright Veoneer Inc. All Rights Reserved Creating Trust in Mobility Flawless Delivery Customer-CentricCollaboration Human-CentricInnovation Thank You! 13 23-Oct-2020 VNE Q3'20 Earnings Release Presentation © 2020 Copyright Veoneer Inc. All Rights Reserved Attachments Original document

