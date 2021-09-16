Veoneer : a main contributor to safety
September 16, 2021
Veoneer is a major contributor to automotive safety. In the 2020-2021 safety ratings, a majority of the 5-star vehicles in Euro NCAP has Veoneer products.
Disclaimer
Veoneer Inc. published this content on 16 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2021 13:11:05 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
Sales 2021
1 758 M
-
-
Net income 2021
-343 M
-
-
Net cash 2021
270 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
-11,3x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
4 003 M
4 003 M
-
EV / Sales 2021
2,12x
EV / Sales 2022
1,83x
Nbr of Employees
6 046
Free-Float
99,6%
Technical analysis trends VEONEER, INC.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bullish Bullish
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
16
Last Close Price
35,75 $
Average target price
30,91 $
Spread / Average Target
-13,5%
