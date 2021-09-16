Log in
    VNE   US92336X1090

VEONEER, INC.

(VNE)
  Summary
Veoneer : a main contributor to safety

09/16/2021 | 09:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Veoneer a main contributor to safety
September 16, 2021

Veoneer is a major contributor to automotive safety. In the 2020-2021 safety ratings, a majority of the 5-star vehicles in Euro NCAP has Veoneer products.

Disclaimer

Veoneer Inc. published this content on 16 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2021 13:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 758 M - -
Net income 2021 -343 M - -
Net cash 2021 270 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -11,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 003 M 4 003 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,12x
EV / Sales 2022 1,83x
Nbr of Employees 6 046
Free-Float 99,6%
Managers and Directors
Jan Carlson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Ray Pekar Chief Financial Officer
Giuseppe Rosso Chief Technology Officer, VP-Systems & Software
Steven Rodé Executive Vice President-Operations
Robert W. Alspaugh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VEONEER, INC.67.84%4 003
DENSO CORPORATION28.28%55 505
APTIV PLC18.41%41 731
CONTINENTAL AG-6.74%26 727
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.12.63%24 133
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.15.81%23 608