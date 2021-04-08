Veoneer : Invitation to Veoneer Q1 2021 Earnings Call

Stockholm, Sweden, April 8, 2021: The automotive technology company Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE: VNE and SSE: VNE SDB) plans to publish its first quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday April 28, at 12.00 CET. A webcast telephone conference will take place at 14.00 CET.

Earnings release:

April 28, 2021 at 12.00 CET

Veoneer's full Earnings Release will be published in English and available on www.veoneer.com

The front page, summarizing the quarter, will also be provided in Swedish.

Webcast teleconference:

April 28, 2021 at 14.00-15.00 CET Speakers:

Jan Carlson, Chairman, President and CEO of Veoneer

Ray Pekar, Chief Financial Officer of Veoneer

Attend by Phone:

Confirmation Code:47193307#

Sweden, Stockholm: +46 856642651

United Kingdom: +44 3333000804

United States: +1 6319131422



Web cast:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vk5m7iuo

A link is also available on our web site.

For more information please contact:

Thomas Jönsson, EVP Communications & IR,

thomas.jonsson@veoneer.com, tel +46 (0)8 527 762 27

Veoneer, Inc. is a worldwide leader in automotive technology. Our purpose is to create trust in mobility. We design, develop, and manufacture state-of-the-art software, hardware and systems for occupant protection, advanced driving assistance systems, and collaborative and automated driving to OEMs globally. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Veoneer has 7,500 employees in 11 countries. In 2020, sales amounted to $1.37 billion. The Company is building on a heritage of close to 70 years of automotive safety development. In 2018, Veoneer became an independent, publicly traded company listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: VNE) and on the Nasdaq Stockholm (SSE: VNE SDB).