VERA BRADLEY : ANNOUNCES CEO TRANSITION - Form 8-K

VERA BRADLEY, INC. ANNOUNCES CEO TRANSITION





Retirement of President and CEO Robert Wallstrom planned at end of 2022; search for new CEO underway





Company also solidifies annual cost reduction initiatives totaling $25 million





FORT WAYNE, Ind., July 21, 2022 - Vera Bradley, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRA) (the "Company") today announced the planned retirement of President and Chief Executive Officer Robert Wallstrom. Wallstrom will remain President and CEO until a successor is named, which is expected by the beginning of 2023. Wallstrom will work with the Board of Directors in their national search for his successor.





Wallstrom has led Vera Bradley, Inc. as President and Chief Executive Officer since 2013, executing the Company's business transformation while also championing corporate social responsibility, associate engagement, and philanthropy initiatives. Wallstrom oversaw the expansion of the Company's portfolio in 2019 with the acquisition of lifestyle brand Pura Vida, which achieved B Corp Certification in 2022. Under Wallstrom's leadership, in 2022, Vera Bradley, Inc. was named America's #1 Best Midsize Employer and #11 Best Employer for Diversity by Forbes and Statista.





Robert Hall, Chairman of the Company's Board of Directors, noted, "Rob is a bold leader, an innovator, and a visionary who has worked tirelessly to evolve the Company and position it for growth. As an advocate for the power of business to create positive influence and outcomes for people and communities, Rob places a unique focus on building an organization with a strong culture that strives to positively impact all stakeholders. I am proud to have partnered with Rob over the last nine years, and we are grateful for his principled and collaborative leadership."





Hall continued, "As we search for Rob's successor, we are in the desirable position of having two strong, iconic brands - Vera Bradley and Pura Vida - with loyal and dedicated customer bases, a solid balance sheet, and a talented leadership team. The Board takes very seriously its responsibility to find the right CEO who will continue our focus on building consistent, sustainable growth over the long term. The next CEO also will have to successfully manage through this challenging economic period, including overseeing implementation of our cost reduction initiatives which will better position us for the future."





Both internal and external candidates will be considered for the CEO role.





"It has been my great privilege to serve as President and CEO of Vera Bradley, Inc. over the last nine years, and it has been a tremendous honor to work with our highly talented, creative, and dedicated team of associates," noted Wallstrom. "We have driven innovation across both of our brands, built strong engagement with our associates and customers, and enhanced our purpose-driven mission. I am confident the Company will thrive in the future. I look forward to continuing to guide the Company through this transition period and supporting my successor as they lead the company into the next stage of growth."





Cost Reduction Initiatives





In conjunction with its first quarter financial results, Company management indicated they were in the midst of a comprehensive cost-reduction and efficiency process and expected to complete the identification of cost reductions in the second quarter of this fiscal year.





Management has identified annualized cost reductions totaling approximately $25 million, which will be fully implemented in the fiscal year ending February 3, 2024. A portion of the cost reductions will be realized in the fiscal year ending January 28, 2023 and have been included in the Company's previously issued guidance.













Expense savings are derived across various areas of the Company, including retail store efficiencies, marketing expenses, information technology contracts, professional services, logistics and operational costs, and corporate payroll (primarily through attrition).





