Vera Therapeutics : 36-Week Efficacy & Safety of Atacicept 150 mg in the ORIGIN Randomized, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled Phase 2b Study in IgAN and Persistent Proteinuria

Disclosure of Interest for Richard Lafayette

Consultant for Vera, Omeros, Calliditas, Chinook, Alexion, Otsuka, Novartis, GSK, Alnylam

Employee of Stanford University Medical Center, which has received research funding from Vera, Omeros, ChemoCentryx, Chinook, Alexion, Otsuka, Calliditas, Roche, NIH, and University of Michigan

Forward Looking Statements

Disclaimer

This material has been made available to you with the consent of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. ("we", "us", "our", or the "Company"). Statements in this presentation that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding atacicept's potential impact on B cells for patients with IgAN and the Company's plans to advance atacicept into pivotal Phase 3 development. Words such as "believe," "anticipate," "plan," "expect," "intend," "will," "may," "goal," "project," "estimate," "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements necessarily contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of the Company's management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to future events and are subject to known and unknown risks, including business, regulatory, economic and competitive risks, uncertainties, contingencies and assumptions about the Company, including, without limitation, risks related to the regulatory approval process, the potential that results of earlier clinical trials may not be obtained in later clinical trials, risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business in general, the impact of macroeconomic and geopolitical events, and the other risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In light of these risks and uncertainties, the events or circumstances referred to in the forward-looking statements may not occur. The actual results may vary from the anticipated results and the variations may be material. These forward-looking statements should not be taken as forecasts or promises nor should they be taken as implying any indication, assurance or guarantee that the assumptions on which such forward-looking statements have been made are correct or exhaustive or, in the case of the assumptions, fully stated in this presentation. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this presentation, and are based on management's assumptions and estimates as of such date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

This presentation does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, or a solicitation of any vote or approval, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. Investment in any securities described herein has not been approved or disapproved by the Securities and Exchange Commission or any other regulatory authority nor has any authority passed upon or endorsed the merits of the offering or the accuracy or adequacy of the information contained herein. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense.

This presentation discusses product candidates that are under clinical study and which have not yet been approved for marketing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. No representation is made as to the safety or effectiveness of these product candidates for the use for which such product candidates are being studied.

The trademarks included herein are the property of the owners thereof and are used for reference purposes only. Such use should not be construed as an endorsement of such products.