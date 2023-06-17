Advanced search
    VERA   US92337R1014

VERA THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(VERA)
Vera Therapeutics : 36-Week Efficacy & Safety of Atacicept 150 mg in the ORIGIN Randomized, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled Phase 2b Study in IgAN and Persistent Proteinuria

06/17/2023 | 10:33am EDT
36-Week Efficacy & Safety of

Atacicept 150 mg in the ORIGIN Randomized, Double-blind,Placebo-controlled Phase 2b Study in IgAN and Persistent Proteinuria

Richard Lafayette1, Bart Maes2, Celia Lin3, Sean Barbour4, Richard Phoon5, Sung Gyun Kim6, Vladimir Tesar7, Jürgen Floege8, Vivek Jha9,, Jonathan Barratt10

1Stanford University, Stanford, USA; 2AZ Delta, Roeselare, Belgium; 3Vera Therapeutics, Inc., Brisbane, USA; 4The University of British Columbia, Vancouver, Canada;

5The University of Sydney, Sydney, Australia; 6Hallym University Sacred Heart Hospital, Anyang, Republic of South Korea; 7Charles University, Prague, Czech Republic; 8Rheinisch Westfälische Technische Hochschule Aachen University Hospital, Aachen, Germany; 9University of Oxford, Oxford, UK and The George Institute for Global Health India, New Delhi, India; 10University of Leicester, College of Medicine Biological Sciences and Psychology, Leicester, UK

Late Breaking Clinical Trial

June 17, 2023, 16:10 - 16:25 CEST

Scan for more information about atacicept

© 2023 VERA THERAPEUTICS, INC.

Disclosure of Interest for Richard Lafayette

  • Consultant for Vera, Omeros, Calliditas, Chinook, Alexion, Otsuka, Novartis, GSK, Alnylam
  • Employee of Stanford University Medical Center, which has received research funding from Vera, Omeros, ChemoCentryx, Chinook, Alexion, Otsuka, Calliditas, Roche, NIH, and University of Michigan

Forward Looking Statements

Disclaimer

This material has been made available to you with the consent of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. ("we", "us", "our", or the "Company"). Statements in this presentation that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding atacicept's potential impact on B cells for patients with IgAN and the Company's plans to advance atacicept into pivotal Phase 3 development. Words such as "believe," "anticipate," "plan," "expect," "intend," "will," "may," "goal," "project," "estimate," "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements necessarily contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of the Company's management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to future events and are subject to known and unknown risks, including business, regulatory, economic and competitive risks, uncertainties, contingencies and assumptions about the Company, including, without limitation, risks related to the regulatory approval process, the potential that results of earlier clinical trials may not be obtained in later clinical trials, risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business in general, the impact of macroeconomic and geopolitical events, and the other risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In light of these risks and uncertainties, the events or circumstances referred to in the forward-looking statements may not occur. The actual results may vary from the anticipated results and the variations may be material. These forward-looking statements should not be taken as forecasts or promises nor should they be taken as implying any indication, assurance or guarantee that the assumptions on which such forward-looking statements have been made are correct or exhaustive or, in the case of the assumptions, fully stated in this presentation. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this presentation, and are based on management's assumptions and estimates as of such date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

This presentation does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, or a solicitation of any vote or approval, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. Investment in any securities described herein has not been approved or disapproved by the Securities and Exchange Commission or any other regulatory authority nor has any authority passed upon or endorsed the merits of the offering or the accuracy or adequacy of the information contained herein. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense.

This presentation discusses product candidates that are under clinical study and which have not yet been approved for marketing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. No representation is made as to the safety or effectiveness of these product candidates for the use for which such product candidates are being studied.

The trademarks included herein are the property of the owners thereof and are used for reference purposes only. Such use should not be construed as an endorsement of such products.

2 © 2023 VERA THERAPEUTICS, INC.

Atacicept: Dual Inhibitor (BLyS/APRIL) of B Cells and Plasma Cells with Potential to Address Multiple Autoimmune Diseases

BLyS APRIL

Atacicept

BLyS-R

TACI

BCMA

Immature

Mature

Plasma

Autoantibodies and

B cell

B cell

cell

immune complexes

BLyS-R

TACI

BCMA

Immature B cell

T cell independent antibody responses;

Plasma cell survival

survival and maturation

B cell regulation; class-switch recombination

  • Fully humanized TACI-Ig fusion protein, subcutaneously administered
  • Low nanomolar potency vs BLyS (Kd 1.45 nM) and APRIL (Kd 0.672 nM)
  • Reduces overstimulation of B cells and plasma cells1 and autoantibody production2
  • Dual inhibition more potent than either alone3, may translate to more sustained B cell modulation
  • Well-characterizedsafety profile with exposure in >1500 patients across different indications4

APRIL = a proliferation-inducing ligand; BLyS = B lymphocyte stimulator; TACI = transmembrane activator and CAML interactor.

1. Hiepe F, et al. Nat Rev Rheumatol 2011;3:170-178. 2. Gordon C, et al. Arthritis Rheumatol 2017;69:122-30. 3. Haselmayer P, et al. Eur J Immunol 2017. 4. Gordon C, et al. Rheumatol Adv Pract 2019;0:1-12. Atacicept is investigational and has not been approved by any regulatory authorities.

3 © 2023 VERA THERAPEUTICS, INC.

Atacicept Targets Upstream Hits of IgAN Pathogenesis

B Cell Maturation and Class-Switching

Systemic Circulation

Glomerulonephritis

1

B cell priming

Peyer's Patch

B

B BLyS

Bacteria

APRIL

B

Intestinal Tract

Lymphoid tissue

BLyS

IgA1

Plasma cell

APRIL

3

Atacicept

reduces Gd-IgA11

2

Plasma cell

mistrafficking to the systemic circulation

4

Atacicept reduces anti-Gd-IgA1 antibodies2

5

Atacicept reduces

immune complexes3

6

Gd-IgA1-containing immune complexes deposit in glomeruli

7

Glomerulus

Progressive

renal injury

Steps that Atacicept targets

Gd-IgA1 = galactose-deficient immunoglobulin A1.

  1. Vera Therapeutics Jan 30 2023 press release. 2. Barratt J, et al. Nephrol Dial Transplant 2022;3 suppl 3, abstr FC051. 3. Barratt J, et al. ASN Kidney Week 2022, abstr SA-PO655.
  1. © 2023 VERA THERAPEUTICS, INC.

ORIGIN Phase 2b IgAN Trial: Study Design and Objectives

Multinational, randomized, placebo-controlled trial

Double-Blind Treatment

Open-label Extension

Placebo

n=30

Atacicept 25 mg qwk

n=15

Atacicept 75 mg qwk

n=30

Atacicept 150 mg qwk

n=30

Atacicept 150 mg qwk

Week 0

24

36

96/ET

1° Endpoint

2° Endpoint

Inclusion Criteria

  • Patients ≥18 years old with IgAN on renal biopsy and high risk of disease progression
  • Stable and optimized RAASi for 12 weeks
  • Use of SGLT2i allowed
  • UPCR-24h>0.75 g/g or UP >0.75 g per 24h
  • eGFR ≥30 mL/min/1.73 m2
  • Blood pressure ≤150/90 mmHg

Endpoints

  • Primary efficacy: UPCR-24h at week 24
  • Key secondary: UPCR-24h at week 36
  • eGFR change up to week 96
  • Gd-IgA1change
  • Safety

eGFR = estimated glomerular filtration rate; ET = end of treatment; RAASi = renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system inhibitor; SGLT2i = sodium-glucosecotransporter-2 inhibitor; UPCR = urine protein:creatine.

5 © 2023 VERA THERAPEUTICS, INC.

Disclaimer

Vera Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 17 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2023 14:32:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
