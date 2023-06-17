Vera Therapeutics : 36-Week Efficacy & Safety of Atacicept 150 mg in the ORIGIN Randomized, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled Phase 2b Study in IgAN and Persistent Proteinuria
06/17/2023 | 10:33am EDT
36-Week Efficacy & Safety of
Atacicept 150 mg in the ORIGIN Randomized, Double-blind,Placebo-controlled Phase 2b Study in IgAN and Persistent Proteinuria
Richard Lafayette1, Bart Maes2, Celia Lin3, Sean Barbour4, Richard Phoon5, Sung Gyun Kim6, Vladimir Tesar7, Jürgen Floege8, Vivek Jha9,, Jonathan Barratt10
1Stanford University, Stanford, USA; 2AZ Delta, Roeselare, Belgium; 3Vera Therapeutics, Inc., Brisbane, USA; 4The University of British Columbia, Vancouver, Canada;
5The University of Sydney, Sydney, Australia; 6Hallym University Sacred Heart Hospital, Anyang, Republic of South Korea; 7Charles University, Prague, Czech Republic; 8Rheinisch Westfälische Technische Hochschule Aachen University Hospital, Aachen, Germany; 9University of Oxford, Oxford, UK and The George Institute for Global Health India, New Delhi, India; 10University of Leicester, College of Medicine Biological Sciences and Psychology, Leicester, UK
Employee of Stanford University Medical Center, which has received research funding from Vera, Omeros, ChemoCentryx, Chinook, Alexion, Otsuka, Calliditas, Roche, NIH, and University of Michigan
Low nanomolar potency vs BLyS (Kd 1.45 nM) and APRIL (Kd 0.672 nM)
Reduces overstimulation of B cells and plasma cells1 and autoantibody production2
Dual inhibition more potent than either alone3, may translate to more sustained B cell modulation
Well-characterizedsafety profile with exposure in >1500 patients across different indications4
APRIL = a proliferation-inducing ligand; BLyS = B lymphocyte stimulator; TACI = transmembrane activator and CAML interactor.
1. Hiepe F, et al. Nat Rev Rheumatol 2011;3:170-178. 2. Gordon C, et al. Arthritis Rheumatol 2017;69:122-30. 3. Haselmayer P, et al. Eur J Immunol 2017. 4. Gordon C, et al. Rheumatol Adv Pract 2019;0:1-12. Atacicept is investigational and has not been approved by any regulatory authorities.
