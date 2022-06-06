Log in
Vera Therapeutics : ATC 2022 Presentation

06/06/2022
A Randomized Phase 2 Study of MAU868 vs Placebo to Treat BK Viremia in Kidney Transplant Recipients

S.C. Jordan1, A.P. Limaye2, B. Fischbach3, P. Sood4, S. Collette5, L.B. Gasink6, A. Patick6, M. W. Fordyce7, C.J.F. Lin7, M.R. Hodges6, D.C. Brennan8

1Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles, CA; 2University of Washington, Seattle, WA; 3Dallas Nephrology Associates, Inc, Dallas, TX; 4University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, Pittsburgh, PA; 5Hôpital Maisonneuve-Rosemont, Montréal, QC; 6previous employee/consultant for Amplyx; 7Vera Therapeutics, Inc, Brisbane, CA; 8Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, Baltimore, MD

ATC 2022

Late-Breaking: Clinical Trials

Saturday, June 4, 2022

Daniel C. Brennan, MD, FACP

Medical Director of Comprehensive Transplant Center

Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine

Baltimore, MD 21287

I have financial relationship(s) with:

Grant/ Research: Vera Therapeutics

Consultant: Vera Therapeutics

Advisory Board: Vera Therapeutics

AND

My presentation does include discussion of investigational use: use of MAU868 (IgG monoclonal antibody against BKV) for treatment of BK Viremia and Nephropathy

Kidney Transplants: BKV Nephropathy is a Leading Cause of Allograft Loss

Graft Survival in Kidney Transplant Patients

is Worse with BKV Nephropathy

P < 0.001

Patients with BKVN

Patients without BKVN

Years

Vasudev, B et al. Kidney International 2005

  • Poor Transplant Outcomes with BKV Reactivation
    • BKV viremia is associated with reduction in renal function and allograft survival
    • BKV nephropathy is associated with allograft loss
  • Current Treatment for BKV in Renal Transplant: Reduce Immunosuppression, with risk of allograft rejection

3

MAU868: First Known Neutralizing Antibody Targeting BK Virus

  • Novel Target: mAb that neutralizes viral infection by blocking BKV virion binding to host cells
  • Active Against All Genotypes: Sub- nanomolar potency against all major genotypes
  • Proven Mechanism: Neutralization of virus infection effective in other approved mAb therapies
  • More Potent than IVIG: ~10,000 fold more potent in vitro

Blocks BKV Virion Binding

Designed to disrupt cell surface binding and to prevent cell entry and spread of infection

4

Phase 2 Trial of MAU868 in Kidney Transplant Patients with BK Viremia

MAU868-201 Trial Design

Study Population

  • Kidney transplant within one year of enrollment in the trial
  • Documented BKV viremia within 10 days prior to enrollment in the trial
  • Plasma BK viral load criteria:
  • VL between ≥ 104 DNA copies/ml and ≤ 107 DNA copies/ml

OR

  • VL ≥ 103 DNA copies/ml in ≥
    1 of 2 samples 1 to 3 weeks apart

Randomized, Double-blind,Placebo-controlled Phase 2 Study

Study Endpoints

12 Week

24 Week

Primary

Treatment

Follow-up

2:1

Safety, tolerability

Randomization

Secondary

Kidney

MAU868

Patient Follow-up

BKV-related outcomes

Transplant

R

including:

Patients with

Placebo

Viremia

BKV Viremia

Patient Follow-up

Renal Function

Nephropathy

week

0

12 *

36

Graft function

4 IV doses over 12-wks

Allograft Rejection

Dose Cohorts

PK

Cohort 1 1350 mg x 4

*interim analysis at 12 wks

Cohort 2 6750 mg x 1 followed by 1350 mg x3

All viral load assays performed at a central laboratory by blinded personnel

5

Clinicaltrials.gov Identifier: NCT04294472

Disclaimer

Vera Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 04 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
