Vera Therapeutics : ATC 2022 Presentation

A Randomized Phase 2 Study of MAU868 vs Placebo to Treat BK Viremia in Kidney Transplant Recipients
S.C. Jordan1, A.P. Limaye2, B. Fischbach3, P. Sood4, S. Collette5, L.B. Gasink6, A. Patick6, M. W. Fordyce7, C.J.F. Lin7, M.R. Hodges6, D.C. Brennan8
1Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles, CA; 2University of Washington, Seattle, WA; 3Dallas Nephrology Associates, Inc, Dallas, TX; 4University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, Pittsburgh, PA; 5Hôpital Maisonneuve-Rosemont, Montréal, QC; 6previous employee/consultant for Amplyx; 7Vera Therapeutics, Inc, Brisbane, CA; 8Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, Baltimore, MD
ATC 2022
Late-Breaking: Clinical Trials
Saturday, June 4, 2022
Daniel C. Brennan, MD, FACP
Medical Director of Comprehensive Transplant Center
Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
Baltimore, MD 21287
I have financial relationship(s) with:
Grant/ Research: Vera Therapeutics
Consultant: Vera Therapeutics
Advisory Board: Vera Therapeutics
AND
My presentation does include discussion of investigational use: use of MAU868 (IgG monoclonal antibody against BKV) for treatment of BK Viremia and Nephropathy
Kidney Transplants: BKV Nephropathy is a Leading Cause of Allograft Loss
Graft Survival in Kidney Transplant Patients
is Worse with BKV Nephropathy
P < 0.001
Patients with BKVN
Patients without BKVN
Years
Vasudev, B et al. Kidney International 2005
Poor Transplant Outcomes with BKV Reactivation
BKV viremia is associated with reduction in renal function and allograft survival
BKV nephropathy is associated with allograft loss
Current Treatment for BKV in Renal Transplant: Reduce Immunosuppression, with risk of allograft rejection
3
MAU868: First Known Neutralizing Antibody Targeting BK Virus
Novel Target: mAb that neutralizes viral infection by blocking BKV virion binding to host cells
Active Against All Genotypes:Sub- nanomolar potency against all major genotypes
Proven Mechanism:Neutralization of virus infection effective in other approved mAb therapies
More Potent than IVIG:~10,000 fold more potentin vitro
Blocks BKV Virion Binding
Designed to disrupt cell surface binding and to prevent cell entry and spread of infection
4
Phase 2 Trial of MAU868 in Kidney Transplant Patients with BK Viremia
MAU868-201 Trial Design
Study Population
Kidney transplant within one year of enrollment in the trial
Documented BKV viremia within 10 days prior to enrollment in the trial
Plasma BK viral load criteria:
VL between ≥ 104 DNA copies/ml and ≤ 107 DNA copies/ml
OR
VL ≥ 103 DNA copies/ml in ≥
1 of 2 samples 1 to 3 weeks apart
Randomized, Double-blind,Placebo-controlled Phase 2 Study
Study Endpoints
12 Week
24 Week
Primary
Treatment
Follow-up
2:1
•
Safety, tolerability
Randomization
Secondary
Kidney
MAU868
Patient Follow-up
•
BKV-related outcomes
Transplant
R
including:
Patients with
Placebo
•
Viremia
BKV Viremia
Patient Follow-up
•
Renal Function
•
Nephropathy
week
0
12 *
36
•
Graft function
4 IV doses over 12-wks
•
Allograft Rejection
Dose Cohorts
•
PK
Cohort 1 1350 mg x 4
*interim analysis at 12 wks
Cohort 2 6750 mg x 1 followed by 1350 mg x3
All viral load assays performed at a central laboratory by blinded personnel
