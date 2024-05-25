Vera Therapeutics, Inc. announced data presentations from its Phase 2b ORIGIN trial of atacicept in immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN), showing that atacicept stabilized kidney function through 72 weeks and led to rapid improvements in hematuria. These data were presented at the 61st European Renal Association Congress (ERA24) being held in Stockholm. Participants who received atacicept for 72 weeks had stable eGFR, as well as consistent and sustained reductions in Gd-IgA1, hematuria and UPCR.

Participants who switched from placebo to atacicept also demonstrated stable eGFR, as Well as similar reductions in Gd-IGA1, hematuria, and UPCR as compared with participants randomized to atacicept during the first 36 weeks of the trial. The cumulative safety profile of atacicept was similar to the randomized period, with a 91% retention rate through 72 weeks. The Company believes these data support the potential for atacicept to offer long-term, comprehensive IgAN disease modification and support the ongoing pivotal Phase 3 ORIGIN 3 trial of atacicept In IgAN.

The 72-week abstract was selected as a best-ranked abstract by the ERA24 Congress Paper Selection Committee. The Free Communication oral presentation, titled "Phase 2b ORIGIN Study Open Label Extension with Atacicept in Patients with IgA Nephropathy and Persistent Proteinuria: Week 72 Interim Analysis" was delivered by Dr. Richard Lafayette, Professor of Medicine, Nephrology and Director of the Stanford Glomerular Disease Center at Stanford University Medical Center. A post-hoc analysis of the 36-week data from the Phase 2b ORIGIN clinical trial showed that atacicept treatment led to hematuria resolution in a large majority of participants as compared with placebo (80% vs 5%, p.