Item 2.03 Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-BalanceSheet Arrangement of a Registrant.

On December 22, 2023, Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (the "Company") drew down an aggregate of $25.0 million in new term loans pursuant to its previously disclosed Loan and Security Agreement, dated December 17, 2021, as amended (the "Loan Agreement"), by and between the Company and Oxford Finance LLC (the "Lender"). The Company previously drew $5.0 million on December 17, 2021 and $20.0 million on November 4, 2022 pursuant to the Loan Agreement. All term loans under the Loan Agreement are referred to collectively as the "Loan".

The Loan bears interest at a floating per annum rate (based on the actual number of days elapsed divided by a year of 360 days) equal to the greater of (i) 8.25% and (ii) the sum of (a) 1-MonthCME Term SOFR as reported by CME Group Benchmark Administration Limited on the last business day of the month that immediately precedes the month in which the interest will accrue, and (b) 8.25%. The final maturity date of the Loan is December 17, 2027. The Company may prepay the Loan in full or in part at any time upon 10 business days' written notice to the Lender, subject to the applicable Prepayment Fee (as defined below). Upon the earliest to occur of the maturity date, acceleration of the Loan or prepayment of the Loan, the Company is required to make a final payment equal to 7.0% of the aggregate principal amount of the Loan (the "Final Fee"). Any prepayments of the Loan, whether mandatory or voluntary, must include an amount equal to the sum of (a) the portion of the outstanding principal of the Loan being prepaid plus accrued and unpaid interest thereon through the prepayment date, (b) the Final Fee, (c) the Lender's expenses and all other obligations that are due and payable to the Lender, and (d) a prepayment fee of (i) 3.0% of the portion of the Loan being prepaid if the repayment is on or before the first anniversary of the funding date of such term loan or (ii) 2.0% of the portion of the Loan being prepaid if the repayment is after the first anniversary of the funding date but on or before the second anniversary of the funding date of such term loan (the "Prepayment Fee"). There is no Prepayment Fee for any prepayments occurring after the second anniversary of the funding date of such term loan.

A copy of the Loan Agreement is filed as Exhibit 10.14 to the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-1,filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on February 7, 2022, and a copy of the First Amendment to the Loan Agreement, dated November 4, 2022, is filed as Exhibit 10.2 to the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q,filed with the SEC on November 9, 2022.