Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Veracyte, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VCYT   US92337F1075

VERACYTE, INC.

(VCYT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-06-13 pm EDT
15.96 USD   -2.27%
09:59aINSIDER BUY : Veracyte
MT
06/03Veracyte Says Study Data Show Utility of Prostate Genomic Classifier
MT
06/03Data Published in Annals of Oncology Reinforce Clinical Utility of Veracyte's Decipher Prostate Genomic Classifier for Informing Treatment of Men Experiencing Prostate Cancer Progression
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Transcript : Veracyte, Inc. Presents at Goldman Sachs 43rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference, Jun-13-2022 02:40 PM

06/13/2022 | 05:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Right. Thanks, everybody, for joining us. My name is Matt Sykes. I'm the life science tools and diagnostics analyst at Goldman Sachs. And today, we have the pleasure of hosting Veracyte, CEO, Marc...


© S&P Capital IQ 2022
All news about VERACYTE, INC.
09:59aINSIDER BUY : Veracyte
MT
06/03Veracyte Says Study Data Show Utility of Prostate Genomic Classifier
MT
06/03Data Published in Annals of Oncology Reinforce Clinical Utility of Veracyte's Decipher ..
BU
06/03Veracyte, Inc. Announces the Publication of Data Reinforcing the Clinical Utility of th..
CI
05/31Veracyte Announces that New Data Show Immunoscore IC Assay May Predict Patients Likely ..
BU
05/31Veracyte, Inc. Announces that New Data Show Immunoscore IC Assay May Predict Patients L..
CI
05/26 New Data to be Shared at ASCO 2022 Underscore Clinical Utility of Decipher Prostate Ge..
BU
05/26Veracyte Announces New Data to be Presented at ASCO 2022 Showing Immunoscore IC Assay's..
BU
05/26Veracyte, Inc. Announces New Data to be Presented at ASCO 2022 Showing Immunoscore IC A..
CI
05/26Veracyte to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VERACYTE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 272 M - -
Net income 2022 -55,5 M - -
Net cash 2022 163 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -19,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 140 M 1 140 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,59x
EV / Sales 2023 2,95x
Nbr of Employees 761
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart VERACYTE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Veracyte, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VERACYTE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 15,96 $
Average target price 30,67 $
Spread / Average Target 92,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marc A. Stapley Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rebecca Chambers Chief Financial Officer
Bonnie H. Anderson Executive Chairman
Richard T. Kloos Executive Medical Director
Giulia C. Kennedy Global Chief Scientific & Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VERACYTE, INC.-60.36%1 167
EXACT SCIENCES CORPORATION-47.03%7 254
BGI GENOMICS CO., LTD.-23.75%4 127
GUARDANT HEALTH, INC.-62.51%3 822
SEEGENE, INC.-34.59%1 710
BEIJING STRONG BIOTECHNOLOGIES, INC.-15.29%1 456