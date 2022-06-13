Transcript : Veracyte, Inc. Presents at Goldman Sachs 43rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference, Jun-13-2022 02:40 PM

Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
MARKETS
Equities
United States
North America
Europe
Asia
Middle East
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
CRUDE OIL (WTI)
CRUDE OIL (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
More Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
NEWS
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Finance Pro.
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic Calendar
Listed companies
Analyst Reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit Warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Security Transactions
Financial Calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Real Estate
Utilities
ANALYSIS
All Analysis
Must Read
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
STOCK PICKS
All Stock Picks
Subscribe
PORTFOLIOS
My Portfolio
Virtual Portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
WATCHLISTS
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Style
ESG stocks
Momentum stocks
Growth stocks
Trend-Following Stocks
Quality stocks
Undervalued stocks
Investment Themes
The Golden Age of Video Games
Fintechs
Europe's family businesses
Gold and Silver
Artificial Intelligence
In Vino Veritas
RANKINGS
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top ranking ESG
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
SCREENERS
Investment Themes
Education
Boats
Smart City
Robotics
In Vino Veritas
Fintechs
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
TOOLS
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Tools
Dynamic Chart
Financial Calendar
Economic Calendar
Sector Research
Currency Converter
ProRealTime Trading
OUR SERVICES
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
Equities
United States
Nasdaq
Veracyte, Inc.
News
Summary
VCYT
US92337F1075
VERACYTE, INC.
(VCYT)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed Nasdaq -
04:00 2022-06-13 pm EDT
15.96
USD
-2.27%
09:59a
INSIDER BUY
: Veracyte
MT
06/03
Veracyte Says Study Data Show Utility of Prostate Genomic Classifier
MT
06/03
Data Published in Annals of Oncology Reinforce Clinical Utility of Veracyte's Decipher Prostate Genomic Classifier for Informing Treatment of Men Experiencing Prostate Cancer Progression
BU
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
Transcript : Veracyte, Inc. Presents at Goldman Sachs 43rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference, Jun-13-2022 02:40 PM
06/13/2022 | 05:40pm EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
Right. Thanks, everybody, for joining us. My name is Matt Sykes. I'm the life science tools and diagnostics analyst at Goldman Sachs. And today, we have the pleasure of hosting Veracyte, CEO, Marc...
© S&P Capital IQ 2022
All news about VERACYTE, INC.
09:59a
INSIDER BUY
: Veracyte
MT
06/03
Veracyte Says Study Data Show Utility of Prostate Genomic Classifier
MT
06/03
Data Published in Annals of Oncology Reinforce Clinical Utility of Veracyte's Decipher ..
BU
06/03
Veracyte, Inc. Announces the Publication of Data Reinforcing the Clinical Utility of th..
CI
05/31
Veracyte Announces that New Data Show Immunoscore IC Assay May Predict Patients Likely ..
BU
05/31
Veracyte, Inc. Announces that New Data Show Immunoscore IC Assay May Predict Patients L..
CI
05/26
New Data to be Shared at ASCO 2022 Underscore Clinical Utility of Decipher Prostate Ge..
BU
05/26
Veracyte Announces New Data to be Presented at ASCO 2022 Showing Immunoscore IC Assay's..
BU
05/26
Veracyte, Inc. Announces New Data to be Presented at ASCO 2022 Showing Immunoscore IC A..
CI
05/26
Veracyte to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VERACYTE, INC.
05/04
Morgan Stanley Adjusts Veracyte's Price Target to $23 from $25, Keeps Underweight Ratin..
MT
05/04
Raymond James Adjusts Veracyte's Price Target to $30 from $34, Keeps Outperform Rating
MT
05/04
Needham Adjusts Veracyte's Price Target to $26 From $31 on Peer Multiple Compression, R..
MT
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022
272 M
-
-
Net income 2022
-55,5 M
-
-
Net cash 2022
163 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
-19,9x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
1 140 M
1 140 M
-
EV / Sales 2022
3,59x
EV / Sales 2023
2,95x
Nbr of Employees
761
Free-Float
99,3%
More Financials
Chart VERACYTE, INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VERACYTE, INC.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Bearish
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
7
Last Close Price
15,96 $
Average target price
30,67 $
Spread / Average Target
92,1%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marc A. Stapley
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rebecca Chambers
Chief Financial Officer
Bonnie H. Anderson
Executive Chairman
Richard T. Kloos
Executive Medical Director
Giulia C. Kennedy
Global Chief Scientific & Medical Officer
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
VERACYTE, INC.
-60.36%
1 167
EXACT SCIENCES CORPORATION
-47.03%
7 254
BGI GENOMICS CO., LTD.
-23.75%
4 127
GUARDANT HEALTH, INC.
-62.51%
3 822
SEEGENE, INC.
-34.59%
1 710
BEIJING STRONG BIOTECHNOLOGIES, INC.
-15.29%
1 456
More Results
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment Themes
Investment Style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2022 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave