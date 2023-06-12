Veracyte Announces Afirma-Focused Abstracts to Be Presented at ENDO 2023

- A scientific-data oral presentation, two posters and a symposium presentation will highlight the clinical and research advantages of the company’s Afirma molecular test and capabilities -

Veracyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCYT) today announced that three abstracts highlighting new data on the company’s Afirma test and capabilities will be presented at ENDO 2023, the annual meeting of The Endocrine Society, which is taking place June 15-18 in Chicago, Ill. Additionally, Veracyte’s medical director of Endocrinology, Joshua Klopper, M.D., will participate in a symposium panel discussion on the advantages of various molecular testing approaches to help personalize and improve care for people with potentially cancerous thyroid nodules.

“The new data we will share at ENDO 2023 demonstrate Veracyte’s ongoing commitment to advancing the science around thyroid nodule management and cancer,” said Dr. Klopper. “They show how we are helping physicians further personalize treatment for their patients with thyroid nodules, while also helping researchers identify additional molecular characteristics of these nodules that could potentially provide clinically actionable prognostic information.”

The following abstracts will be presented at the ENDO 2023 meeting, with all presentations taking place at McCormick Place:

Title: Cytologic and Molecular Assessment of Isthmus Thyroid Nodules

Presenter: Sina Jasim, M.D., M.P.H., Washington University in St. Louis

Abstract: P85

Session: Poster Session – Late Breaking Poster Abstracts

Date/Time: June 15, 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. CT

Location: ENDO Expo Hall

Title: Analytical Validation of a Telomerase Reverse Transcriptase (TERT) Promoter Mutation Assay

Presenter: Priyanka Iyer, M.D., M.D. Anderson Cancer Center

Abstract: P87

Session: Poster Session - Late Breaking Poster Abstracts

Date/Time: June 17, 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. CT

Location: ENDO Expo Hall

Title: mRNA Expression Based Tumor Behavior Prediction Models in Thyroid Nodules

Presenter: Allan Golding, M.D., Memorial Healthcare System

Abstract: OR32-03

Session: Oral Presentation - Predicting Thyroid Malignancy: What Tools Do We Have?

Date/Time: June 18, 8:30 – 8:45 a.m. CT

Location: Room W-176

In addition to the new data that will be shared during these presentations, Dr. Klopper will provide his perspective on the role and advantages of Afirma molecular testing during the above-mentioned symposium taking place June 17 from 8:40-9:30 a.m. CT in McCormick Place Room W-181.

