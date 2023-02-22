Veracyte Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial Results

Grew Fourth Quarter Revenue to $80.3 Million

Grew 2022 Total Revenue to $296.5 Million

Conference Call and Webcast Today at 4:30 p.m. ET

Veracyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCYT) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

“We had an outstanding fourth quarter, driving record revenue and operating cash flows, achieving the best quarter ever for both our Decipher prostate and Afirma thyroid tests,” said Marc Stapley, Veracyte’s chief executive officer. “Moreover, throughout 2022, we invested in our long-term growth drivers to deliver on our promise of empowering clinicians with high-value insights to guide and assure patients at pivotal moments in the race to diagnose and treat cancer. Moving into 2023, we have a clear strategy, strong financial position, and significant momentum to advance our vision of transforming cancer care for patients all over the world.”

Key Business Highlights:

Grew total test volume to 28,001 in the fourth quarter and 102,524 for the full-year 2022, an increase of 26% and 30%, respectively, compared to the prior year.

Launched an updated Decipher Genomics Resource for Intelligent Discovery (GRID) patient report, providing physicians who order the Decipher Prostate Genomic Classifier with expanded precision-medicine insights, on a Research Use Only basis.

Submitted the Envisia Genomic Classifier to the Notified Body for CE marking in the European Union, ahead of schedule.

Published data in the International Journal of Radiation Oncology, Biology, Physics demonstrating that the Decipher Prostate Genomic Classifier can improve risk stratification among men with clinically high-risk prostate cancer.

demonstrating that the Decipher Prostate Genomic Classifier can improve risk stratification among men with clinically high-risk prostate cancer. Published a meta-analysis of 13 independent studies for the Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism , confirming the test’s strong real-world performance in informing thyroid nodule diagnosis.

, confirming the test’s strong real-world performance in informing thyroid nodule diagnosis. Published data in Frontiers in Endocrinology suggesting that insights derived from Veracyte’s comprehensive thyroid nodule database of whole-transcriptome sequencing may help personalize care for patients with thyroid nodules.

suggesting that insights derived from Veracyte’s comprehensive thyroid nodule database of whole-transcriptome sequencing may help personalize care for patients with thyroid nodules. Generated $9.7 million in cash from operating activities in the fourth quarter and $7.5 million for the full-year 2022. Ended the fourth quarter of 2022 with cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $178.9 million, compared to $177.2 million at the beginning of 2022.

Promoted Annie McGuire to General Counsel and Chief People Officer.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $80.3 million, an increase of 19% compared to $67.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Testing revenue was $70.3 million, an increase of 32% compared to $53.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 driven primarily by the strong performance of our Decipher and Afirma tests. Product revenue was $3.2 million, an increase of 17% compared to $2.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Biopharmaceutical and other revenue was $6.8 million, a decrease of 39% compared to $11.2 million, driven primarily by a milestone payment received in the prior year period.

Total gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2022, including the amortization of acquired intangible assets, was 61%, compared to 59% in the fourth quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP gross margin, excluding the amortization of acquired intangible assets and other acquisition related expenses was 67% compared to 66% in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Operating expenses, excluding cost of revenue, were $58.9 million, an increase of 4% compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP operating expenses, excluding cost of revenue, amortization of acquired intangible assets, other acquisition related expenses and other restructuring costs, were $51.1 million compared to $46.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $3.8 million, an improvement of 63% compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. Basic and diluted net loss per common share was $0.05, an improvement of 67% compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.

Full Year 2022 Financial Results

Total revenue for 2022 was $296.5 million, an increase of 35% compared to $219.5 million in 2021. Testing revenue was $250.5 million, an increase of 33% compared to $188.2 million in 2021 driven primarily by the strong performance of our Decipher and Afirma tests. Product revenue was $12.6 million, an increase of 10% compared to $11.5 million in 2021. Biopharmaceutical and other revenue was $33.4 million, an increase of 68% compared to $19.9 million in 2021, driven primarily by the contribution of the HalioDx acquisition.

Total gross margin for the full year 2022, including the amortization of acquired intangible assets, was 59%, compared to 60% in 2021. Non-GAAP gross margin, excluding the amortization of acquired intangible assets and other acquisition related expenses was 66%, flat to 2021.

Operating expenses, excluding cost of revenue, were $236.0 million, an increase of 4% compared to 2021. Non-GAAP operating expenses, excluding cost of revenue, amortization of acquired intangible assets, other acquisition related expenses and other restructuring costs, were $200.3 million compared to $158.4 million in 2021.

Net loss for the full year 2022 was $36.6 million, an improvement of 52% compared to 2021. Basic and diluted net loss per common share was $0.51, an improvement of 54% compared to 2021. Net cash provided by operating activities in 2022 was $7.5 million, an improvement of $39.2 million compared to 2021.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the tables included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading “Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

2023 Financial Outlook

Veracyte is initiating 2023 annual total revenue guidance of $325 million to $335 million, assuming currency rates as of February 22, 2023. This range includes mid-teens year-over-year growth of testing and product revenue, and a decline in Biopharmaceutical and other revenue for fiscal 2023 compared to fiscal 2022.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

Veracyte will host a conference call and webcast today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the company's financial results and provide a general business update. The conference call will be webcast live from the company’s website and will be available via the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/6vvggrow. The webcast should be accessed 10 minutes prior to the conference call start time. A replay of the webcast will be available for one year following the conclusion of the live broadcast and will be accessible on the company’s website at https://investor.veracyte.com/events-presentations.

The conference call dial-in can be accessed by registering at the following link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIbe54a1af06be4083968e88a7edfb6679

About Veracyte

Veracyte (Nasdaq: VCYT) is a global diagnostics company whose vision is to transform cancer care for patients all over the world. We empower clinicians with the high-value insights they need to guide and assure patients at pivotal moments in the race to diagnose and treat cancer. Our high-performing tests enable clinicians to make more confident diagnostic, prognostic and treatment decisions for some of the most challenging diseases such as thyroid, prostate, breast, bladder and lung cancers, as well as interstitial lung diseases. We help patients avoid unnecessary procedures and speed time to diagnosis and appropriate treatment. In addition to making our tests available in the U.S. through our central laboratories, we also aim to deliver our tests to patients worldwide through a distributed model to laboratories that can perform them locally. Veracyte is based in South San Francisco, California. For more information, please visit www.veracyte.com and follow the company on Twitter (@veracyte).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, our statements related to our expected total revenue for 2023 and our plans, objectives, expectations (financial and otherwise) or intentions with respect to our tests and products. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “appears,” "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "expect," "believe," "should," "may," "will," “positioned,” “designed” and similar references to future periods. Actual results may differ materially from those projected or suggested in any forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from our predictions, and include, but are not limited to: our ability to launch, commercialize and receive reimbursement for our products; to demonstrate the validity and utility of our genomic tests and biopharma offerings to continue to integrate and expand the HalioDx and Decipher businesses and execute on our business plans; to continue to scale our global operations and enhance our internal control environment; the impact of the war in Ukraine on European economies and energy supply, as well as our facilities in France; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and its variants on our business and general economic conditions; the impact of foreign currency fluctuations, increasing interest rates and inflation; and the performance and utility of our tests in the clinical environment. Additional factors that may impact these forward-looking statements can be found under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended September 30, 2022, filed on November 3, 2022, and our Annual Report on Form 10-K to be filed for the year ended December 31, 2022. Copies of these documents, when available, may be found in the Investors section of our website at www.investor.veracyte.com. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and, except as required by law, we specifically disclaim any obligation to update these forward-looking statements or reasons why actual results might differ, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Veracyte, the Veracyte logo, Decipher, Decipher GRID, Afirma, Percepta, Envisia, Prosigna, Lymphmark, TMExplore, Brightplex, Immunosign, “Know by Design” and “More about You” are registered trademarks of Veracyte, Inc. and its subsidiaries in the U.S. and selected countries. Immunoscore IC® is a trademark of Veracyte SAS registered in France. Immunoscore is a registered trademark of Inserm used by Veracyte under license. nCounter is the registered trademark of NanoString Technologies used by Veracyte under license.

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release and the accompanying tables contain, and reference, certain non‐GAAP results including non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, and non-GAAP loss from operations. These measures are not meant to be considered superior to or a substitute for financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and investors are cautioned that there are material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures as an analytical tool.

We use non-GAAP measures to internally evaluate and analyze financial results. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business, enable comparison of financial results between periods where certain items may vary independent of business performance, and enable comparison of our financial results with other public companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures. However, the non-GAAP measures we present may be different from those used by other companies.

We exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition-related expenses relating to our acquisitions of Decipher Biosciences and HalioDx and certain costs related to restructuring from certain of our non-GAAP measures. Management has excluded the effects of these items in non-GAAP measures to help investors gain a better understanding of the core operating results and future prospects of the company, consistent with how management measures and forecasts the company's performance, especially when comparing such results to previous periods or forecasts. The company encourages investors to carefully consider its results under GAAP, as well as its supplemental non‐GAAP information and the reconciliation between these presentations, to more fully understand its business.

Reconciliations between our GAAP results and non‐GAAP financial measures are presented in the tables of this release.

VERACYTE, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (In thousands of dollars, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues: Testing revenue $ 70,269 $ 53,414 $ 250,544 $ 188,182 Product revenue 3,231 2,758 12,632 11,464 Biopharmaceutical and other revenue 6,797 11,164 33,360 19,868 Total revenue 80,297 67,336 296,536 219,514 Operating expenses (1): Cost of testing revenue 19,394 16,366 75,317 58,860 Cost of product revenue 2,618 1,583 7,820 5,887 Cost of biopharmaceutical and other revenue 4,819 4,933 18,445 9,653 Research and development 11,287 10,252 40,603 29,843 Selling and marketing 24,127 22,212 97,560 79,840 General and administrative 18,208 18,849 76,518 101,353 Intangible asset amortization 5,264 5,474 21,354 15,981 Total operating expenses 85,717 79,669 337,617 301,417 Loss from operations (5,420 ) (12,333 ) (41,081 ) (81,903 ) Other income, net 1,979 1,016 4,654 254 Loss before income taxes (3,441 ) (11,317 ) (36,427 ) (81,649 ) Income tax provision (benefit) 403 (789 ) 133 (6,086 ) Net loss $ (3,844 ) $ (10,528 ) $ (36,560 ) $ (75,563 ) Net loss per common share, basic and diluted $ (0.05 ) $ (0.15 ) $ (0.51 ) $ (1.11 ) Shares used to compute net loss per common share, basic and diluted 71,825,754 71,064,467 71,549,204 67,890,328

1. Cost of revenue, research and development, sales and marketing and general and administrative expenses include the following stock-based compensation related expenses: Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cost of revenue $ 408 $ 354 $ 1,355 $ 835 Research and development 1,332 1,555 6,132 4,747 Selling and marketing 1,297 1,197 6,018 4,638 General and administrative 3,997 3,708 13,951 12,748 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 7,034 $ 6,814 $ 27,456 $ 22,968

VERACYTE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net loss $ (3,844 ) $ (10,528 ) $ (36,560 ) $ (75,563 ) Other comprehensive loss: Change in currency translation adjustments 22,720 (6,943 ) (16,263 ) (15,083 ) Net comprehensive income (loss) $ 18,876 $ (17,471 ) $ (52,823 ) $ (90,646 )

VERACYTE, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 (Unaudited) (See Note 1) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 154,247 $ 173,197 Short-term investments 24,605 3,964 Accounts receivable 44,021 41,461 Supplies and inventory 14,294 11,225 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 11,469 13,255 Total current assets 248,636 243,102 Property and equipment, net 17,702 15,098 Right-of-use assets, operating leases 13,160 16,043 Intangible assets, net 174,866 202,731 Goodwill 695,891 707,904 Restricted cash 749 749 Other assets 5,418 2,198 Total assets $ 1,156,422 $ 1,187,825 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 11,911 $ 12,360 Accrued liabilities 37,774 39,475 Current portion of long-term debt — 1,127 Current portion of deferred revenue 2,613 4,646 Current portion of acquisition-related contingent consideration 6,060 2,682 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 4,070 3,630 Current portion of other liabilities 186 231 Total current liabilities 62,614 64,151 Deferred revenue, net of current portion — 343 Deferred tax liabilities 4,531 5,592 Acquisition-related contingent consideration, net of current portion 2,498 5,722 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 10,648 14,096 Other liabilities 931 1,407 Total liabilities 81,222 91,311 Total stockholders’ equity 1,075,200 1,096,514 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,156,422 $ 1,187,825 1. The condensed consolidated balance sheet at December 31, 2021 has been derived from the audited financial statements at that date included in the Company's Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated February 28, 2022.

VERACYTE, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (in thousands of dollars) Twelve Months Ended 2022 2021 Operating activities Net loss $ (36,560 ) $ (75,563 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 25,928 19,593 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 206 — Stock-based compensation 26,734 22,519 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 133 (6,258 ) Interest on end-of-term debt obligation 161 216 Noncash lease expense 3,320 1,632 Revaluation of acquisition-related contingent consideration 154 810 Effect of foreign currency on operations 522 1,211 Impairment of intangible assets 3,318 — Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 1,096 (8,571 ) Supplies and inventory (3,011 ) (1,464 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (4,201 ) (3,316 ) Other assets (3,049 ) (216 ) Operating lease liabilities (3,448 ) (1,794 ) Accounts payable 152 5,155 Accrued liabilities and deferred revenue (3,920 ) 14,425 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 7,535 (31,621 ) Investing activities Acquisition of Decipher Biosciences, net of cash acquired — (574,411 ) Acquisition of HalioDx, net of cash acquired — (162,419 ) Purchase of short-term investments (33,519 ) — Proceeds from maturity of short-term investments 12,681 — Proceeds from sale of equity securities — 3,000 Purchases of property and equipment (8,549 ) (5,376 ) Net cash used in investing activities (29,387 ) (739,206 ) Financing activities Proceeds from the issuance of common stock in a public offering, net of issuance costs — 593,821 Payment of long-term debt (1,281 ) — Payment of taxes on vested restricted stock units (3,167 ) (9,029 ) Proceeds from the exercise of common stock options and employee stock purchases 7,942 11,528 Net cash provided by financing activities 3,494 596,320 Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (18,358 ) (174,507 ) Effect of foreign currency on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (592 ) (1,514 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (18,950 ) (176,021 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 173,946 349,967 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 154,996 $ 173,946

CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH (Unaudited) (In thousands of dollars) December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 Cash and cash equivalents $ 154,247 $ 173,197 Restricted cash 749 749 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 154,996 $ 173,946

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) (In thousands of dollars) Identified Expenses GAAP Acquisition

Related

Expenses (1) Intangible

Assets

Amortization

Expense Other

(4) Total Non-GAAP

Measure Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 Total revenue $ 80,297 $ — $ — $ — $ 80,297 Cost of testing revenue 19,394 50 — — 19,344 Cost of product revenue 2,618 — — — 2,618 Cost of biopharmaceutical and other revenue 4,819 64 — — 4,755 Intangible asset amortization (2) 4,747 — 4,747 — — Gross margin $ 48,719 114 4,747 — 53,580 Gross margin % 61 % 67 % Research and development 11,287 232 — — 11,055 Selling and marketing 24,127 917 — — 23,210 General and administrative 18,208 1,368 — — 16,840 Intangible asset amortization 517 — 517 — — Total operating expenses excluding cost of revenue (3) 54,139 2,517 517 — 51,105 Income (loss) from operations $ (5,420 ) $ 2,631 $ 5,264 $ — $ 2,475 Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 Total revenue $ 67,336 $ — $ — $ — $ 67,336 Cost of testing revenue 16,366 55 — — 16,311 Cost of product revenue 1,583 — — — 1,583 Cost of biopharmaceutical and other revenue 4,933 165 — — 4,768 Intangible asset amortization (2) 4,936 — 4,936 — — Gross margin $ 39,518 220 4,936 — 44,674 Gross margin % 59 % 66 % Research and development 10,252 667 — — 9,585 Selling and marketing 22,212 1,046 — — 21,166 General and administrative 18,849 3,399 — — 15,450 Intangible asset amortization 538 — 538 — — Total operating expenses excluding cost of revenue (3) 51,851 5,112 538 — 46,201 Loss from operations $ (12,333 ) $ 5,332 $ 5,474 $ — $ (1,527 ) 1. Includes transaction related expenses as well as post-combination compensation expenses. For 2021, adjustments consist primarily of transaction-related expenses associated with the acquisition of Decipher Biosciences. For 2022, adjustments consist primarily of post-combination compensation expenses associated with the acquisition of HalioDx. 2. Includes only amortization of intangible assets identified as developed technology assets through purchase accounting transactions, which otherwise would have been allocated to cost of revenue. 3. Includes only amortization of intangible assets, which otherwise would have been allocated to research and development, selling and marketing or general and administrative expense and excludes the cost of revenue ($26.8 and $22.9 million) and the amortization of intangible assets which would have been allocated to the cost of revenue ($4.7 and $4.9 million) for Q4 2022 and 2021 respectively.

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) (In thousands of dollars) Identified Expenses GAAP Acquisition

Related

Expenses (1) Intangible

Assets

Amortization

Expense Other

(4) Total Non-GAAP

Measure Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 Total revenue $ 296,536 $ — $ — $ — $ 296,536 Cost of testing revenue 75,317 203 — 18 75,096 Cost of product revenue 7,820 — — 3 7,817 Cost of biopharmaceutical and other revenue 18,445 325 — — 18,120 Intangible asset amortization (2) 19,273 — 19,273 — — Gross margin $ 175,681 528 19,273 21 195,503 Gross margin % 59 % 66 % Research and development 40,603 1,418 — — 39,185 Selling and marketing 97,560 3,914 — 493 93,153 General and administrative 76,518 5,245 — 3,318 67,955 Intangible asset amortization 2,081 — 2,081 — — Total operating expenses excluding cost of revenue (3) 216,762 10,577 2,081 3,811 200,293 Loss from operations $ (41,081 ) $ 11,105 $ 21,354 $ 3,832 $ (4,790 ) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 Total revenue $ 219,514 $ — $ — $ — $ 219,514 Cost of testing revenue 58,860 81 — — 58,779 Cost of product revenue 5,887 — — — 5,887 Cost of biopharmaceutical and other revenue 9,653 217 — — 9,436 Intangible asset amortization (2) 14,491 — 14,491 — — Gross margin $ 130,623 298 14,491 — 145,412 Gross margin % 60 % 66 % Research and development 29,843 1,027 — — 28,816 Selling and marketing 79,840 1,755 — — 78,085 General and administrative 101,353 49,814 — — 51,539 Intangible asset amortization 1,490 — 1,490 — — Total operating expenses excluding cost of revenue (3) 212,526 52,596 1,490 — 158,440 Loss from operations $ (81,903 ) $ 52,894 $ 15,981 $ — $ (13,028 ) 1. Includes transaction related expenses as well as post-combination compensation expenses. For 2021, adjustments consist primarily of transaction-related expenses associated with the acquisition of Decipher Biosciences. For 2022, adjustments consist primarily of post-combination compensation expenses associated with the acquisition of HalioDx. 2. Includes only amortization of intangible assets identified as developed technology assets through purchase accounting transactions, which otherwise would have been allocated to cost of revenue. 3. Includes only amortization of intangible assets, which otherwise would have been allocated to research and development, selling and marketing or general and administrative expense and excludes the cost of revenue ($101.6 and $74.4 million) and the amortization of intangible assets which would have been allocated to the cost of revenue ($19.3 and $14.5 million) for the full year 2022 and 2021 respectively 4. Includes $3.3 million expense related to the impairment charge associated with certain developed technology intangible assets and $0.5 million related to restructuring costs

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230222005326/en/