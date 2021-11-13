Veracyte Announces New Data on Immuno-Oncology Offerings Presented at SITC 2021

Brightplex technology is designed to enable biopharmaceutical researchers to assess the complex tumor micro-environment to aid in development of new therapeutics

Veracyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCYT) today announced that new data from three posters were presented at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer's (SITC) 36th Annual Meeting, highlighting the company’s immuno-oncology offerings for biopharmaceutical and academic researchers.

The data demonstrate the ability of Brightplex to assess the spatial distribution of targeted immune cell subpopulations in tumors, which could potentially help clinical researchers design more effective immunotherapies in cancer treatment. Veracyte acquired the novel Brightplex technology – which combines information from multiplex immunohistochemistry (IHC) and advanced digital pathology analysis to provide a comprehensive picture of the tumor micro-environment – through its acquisition of HalioDx in August 2021.

The posters include new data regarding the use of Brightplex TCE (for T Cells Exhaustion) to stratify non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients treated with immune checkpoint inhibitors in the “Biomarker analysis” part of the PIONeeR project1,2. This research program, promoted by the French government, is designed to better understand, predict and overcome anti-PD-1/PD-L1 resistance in advanced lung cancer patients and includes the analysis of hundreds of circulating and tumor biomarkers. The new findings on a preliminary PIONeeR patient data set suggest that one of those tests, the Brightplex TCE assay, can stratify NSCLC patients eligible for anti-PD-1/PD-L1 therapy into four Spatial Tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TILs) subtypes – Cold, Stroma-infiltrated, Parenchyma Hot and Hot – which may predict their outcomes. In the Hot subtype, for example, long-term progression-free survival (PFS) is observed for more than 40% of patients, regardless of PD-L1 status. In this Hot subtype, activated T-cell densities seem higher in tumors of patients with longer PFS, suggesting that immune-response evaluation with the Brightplex TCE assay could refine the stratification of patients, enriching responders to immune checkpoint inhibitor therapy.

“We are delighted to highlight these new data on our Brightplex assays from the PIONeeR project, which help confirm its potential role in patient stratification for anti-PD-1/PD-L1 therapeutics,” said Corinne Danan, Veracyte’s general manager, Biopharma. “Our Brightplex assays are a key technology for a growing number of biopharmaceutical researchers as we can develop multiplex, customized panels using more than 80 distinct, validated biomarkers to decipher the tumor micro-environment, to help meet our partners’ needs.”

The following posters can be accessed here:

“Spatial distribution of infiltrating T lymphocytes with Immunoscore® CR T Cells Exhaustion test helps stratification of NSCLC patients treated with PD1/L1 inhibitors in the PIONeeR project” (poster #460)

“Assessment of the spatial distribution of B cells subpopulations in the tumor microenvironment and tertiary lymphoid structures by Brightplex®, a sequential chromogenic multiplex assay” (Poster #57)

Assessment of the spatial distribution of CD4+ T cells subpopulations in the tumor microenvironment by Brightplex®, a sequential chromogenic multiplex assay” (Poster #41)

1 The PIONeeR Project is supported by the French National Research Agency (ANR), a 5-year research program that aims to better understand, predict and overcome anti-PD-1/PD-L1 resistance in advanced lung cancer patients.

2 This work is supported by French National Research Agency (17-RHUS-0007); a partnership of AMU, AP-HM, CNRS, Inserm, Centre Léon Bérard, Institut Paoli-Calmettes, AstraZeneca, HalioDx, Innate Pharma & ImCheck Therapeutics, sponsored by AP-HM and initiated by Marseille Immunopole. Drug supply is funded by AstraZeneca.

