Veracyte Names John Leite, Ph.D., as General Manager of Pulmonology & Market Access

Veracyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCYT) announced today that John Leite, Ph.D., has joined the company as senior vice president and general manager of Pulmonology & Market Access. Dr. Leite’s responsibilities will include leading commercial activities for Veracyte’s lung portfolio, including market development for the noninvasive Percepta Nasal Swab test in lung cancer, in advance of its broad commercialization, as well as market access for the company’s CLIA portfolio. He will report to Tina Nova, Ph.D., president of Veracyte’s U.S. CLIA Lab business.

“Veracyte is deeply committed to pulmonology where we believe there are significant unmet needs in lung cancer and other respiratory diseases that our tests can uniquely address,” said Dr. Nova. “We are thrilled for John Leite to lead our pulmonology franchise. We believe his deep diagnostics industry experience and leadership will be key to positioning Veracyte’s Percepta Nasal Swab test to make a major impact in the early evaluation of patients for lung cancer.”

Dr. Leite joined Veracyte from Intervenn, a private-stage diagnostics company where he was chief business officer, responsible for the company’s commercial, partnership and market access strategy. Prior to that he held leadership positions at Illumina from 2014 to 2020, where he initially served as vice president, Oncology, Market Development and Product Development, and then as vice president, Clinical Business Development. Prior to Illumina, he was vice president of Commercial Strategy and Market Access at Genoptix Medical Laboratories. Dr. Leite received his B.S. in Biochemistry from Rutgers University and his Ph.D. in Biochemistry and Molecular Genetics at University of Pittsburgh, School of Medicine, and completed post-doctoral work as a National Research Service Award Fellow at the California Institute of Technology.

“Veracyte is a leader in providing high-value diagnostic tests that enable physicians and their patients to make better diagnoses and treatment decisions,” said Dr. Leite. “I’m excited to join the company and bring those benefits to the areas of lung cancer and interstitial lung diseases, where physicians often lack the information they need to provide optimal care for their patients.”

About Veracyte

Veracyte (Nasdaq: VCYT) is a global diagnostics company that improves patient care by answering important clinical questions to inform diagnosis and treatment decisions. Our growing menu of advanced diagnostic tests help patients avoid risky, costly procedures and interventions, and reduce time to appropriate treatment. In addition to making our tests available in the United States through our central laboratories, our exclusive license to our best-in-class diagnostics instrument (nCounter Analysis System) positions us to deliver our tests to patients worldwide through laboratories that can perform them locally. Veracyte is based in South San Francisco, California. For more information, please visit www.veracyte.com and follow the company on Twitter (@veracyte).

