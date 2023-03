Veracyte Provides Statement on Impact of Events Surrounding Silicon Valley Bank

Veracyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCYT) outlined the company’s cash, cash equivalents and short-term investment status in light of the events surrounding Silicon Valley Bank (SVB).

As of December 31, 2022, the company had $178.9 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments. The majority of these assets are not restricted by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation’s (FDIC) action to take control of SVB. The company believes its currently accessible cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments will be sufficient to satisfy its operations and obligations.

