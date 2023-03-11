Advanced search
    VCYT   US92337F1075

VERACYTE, INC.

(VCYT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:01 2023-03-10 pm EST
21.09 USD   -8.78%
03/02Insider Sell: Veracyte
MT
03/01VERACYTE, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
02/27Veracyte to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
Veracyte Provides Statement on Impact of Events Surrounding Silicon Valley Bank

03/11/2023 | 12:12pm EST
Veracyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCYT) outlined the company’s cash, cash equivalents and short-term investment status in light of the events surrounding Silicon Valley Bank (SVB).

As of December 31, 2022, the company had $178.9 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments. The majority of these assets are not restricted by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation’s (FDIC) action to take control of SVB. The company believes its currently accessible cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments will be sufficient to satisfy its operations and obligations.

About Veracyte

Veracyte (Nasdaq: VCYT) is a global diagnostics company whose vision is to transform cancer care for patients all over the world. We empower clinicians with the high-value insights they need to guide and assure patients at pivotal moments in the race to diagnose and treat cancer. Our high-performing tests enable clinicians to make more confident diagnostic, prognostic and treatment decisions for some of the most challenging diseases such as thyroid, prostate, breast, bladder and lung cancers, as well as interstitial lung diseases. We help patients avoid unnecessary procedures and speed time to diagnosis and appropriate treatment. In addition to making our tests available in the U.S. through our central laboratories, we also aim to deliver our tests to patients worldwide through a distributed model to laboratories that can perform them locally. Veracyte is based in South San Francisco, California. For more information, please visit www.veracyte.com and follow the company on Twitter (@veracyte).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to our statements related to our plans, objectives, expectations (financial and otherwise). Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “appears,” "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "expect," "believe," "should," "may," "will," “positioned,” “designed” and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, that the company believes its currently accessible cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments will be sufficient to satisfy its operations and obligations. Additional factors that may impact these forward-looking statements can be found under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed on March 1, 2023. Copies of this document may be found in the Investors section of our website at https://investor.veracyte.com/. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and, except as required by law, we specifically disclaim any obligation to update these forward-looking statements or reasons why actual results might differ, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 331 M - -
Net income 2023 -36,2 M - -
Net cash 2023 188 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -39,1x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 522 M 1 522 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,03x
EV / Sales 2024 3,41x
Nbr of Employees 787
Free-Float 98,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 21,09 $
Average target price 31,67 $
Spread / Average Target 50,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marc A. Stapley Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rebecca Chambers Chief Financial Officer
Bonnie H. Anderson Chairman
Richard T. Kloos Executive Medical Director
Evan Jones Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VERACYTE, INC.-11.13%1 522
EXACT SCIENCES CORPORATION25.21%11 048
BGI GENOMICS CO., LTD.12.25%3 435
GUARDANT HEALTH, INC.-8.05%2 568
BEIJING STRONG BIOTECHNOLOGIES, INC.26.63%1 758
IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.-2.82%1 393