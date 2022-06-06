Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Veracyte, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VCYT   US92337F1075

VERACYTE, INC.

(VCYT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  06/06 04:00:00 pm EDT
17.36 USD   +1.40%
04:52pVERACYTE : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
06/03Veracyte Says Study Data Show Utility of Prostate Genomic Classifier
MT
06/03Data Published in Annals of Oncology Reinforce Clinical Utility of Veracyte's Decipher Prostate Genomic Classifier for Informing Treatment of Men Experiencing Prostate Cancer Progression
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Veracyte : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

06/06/2022 | 04:52pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Anderson Bonnie H
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
VERACYTE, INC. [VCYT] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
__X__ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
Executive Chairwoman /
(Last) (First) (Middle)
6000 SHORELINE COURT , SUITE 300
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO CA 94080
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Anderson Bonnie H
6000 SHORELINE COURT
SUITE 300
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA94080 		X
Executive Chairwoman
Signatures
/s/ Jane Alley as attorney-in-fact 2022-06-06
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) The reporting person is reporting the withholding of 738, 812, and 492 shares of common stock to satisfy the reporting person's tax withholding obligations in connection with the vesting of 1,875, 2,062 and 1,250 Restricted Stock Units, respectively, granted on February 28, 2019, February 28, 2020 and February 26, 2021 respectively, and does not represent a sale by the reporting person.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Veracyte Inc. published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2022 20:51:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 272 M - -
Net income 2022 -55,5 M - -
Net cash 2022 163 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -21,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 223 M 1 223 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,89x
EV / Sales 2023 3,21x
Nbr of Employees 761
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart VERACYTE, INC.
Technical analysis trends VERACYTE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 17,12 $
Average target price 30,67 $
Spread / Average Target 79,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marc A. Stapley Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rebecca Chambers Chief Financial Officer
Bonnie H. Anderson Executive Chairman
Richard T. Kloos Executive Medical Director
Giulia C. Kennedy Global Chief Scientific & Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VERACYTE, INC.-58.45%1 223
EXACT SCIENCES CORPORATION-38.91%8 366
BGI GENOMICS CO., LTD.-23.42%4 042
GUARDANT HEALTH, INC.-61.98%3 876
SEEGENE, INC.-29.02%1 785
BEIJING STRONG BIOTECHNOLOGIES, INC.-14.93%1 489