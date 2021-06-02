Veracyte : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Veracyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCYT), a global genomic diagnostics company, today announced that Marc Stapley, chief executive officer, and Bonnie Anderson, executive chairwoman, are scheduled to participate in two upcoming virtual investor conferences:

Goldman Sachs 42nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Fireside chat on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at 9:40 a.m. Eastern Time

Raymond James Human Health Innovation Conference

Presentation on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at 2:40 a.m. Eastern Time

Live audio webcasts of the company’s presentations will be available by visiting Veracyte’s website at http://investor.veracyte.com/events-presentations. Replays of the webcasts will be available for 90 days following the conclusion of each live presentation broadcast.

