Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Veracyte, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VCYT   US92337F1075

VERACYTE, INC.

(VCYT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Veracyte : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

06/02/2021 | 03:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Veracyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCYT), a global genomic diagnostics company, today announced that Marc Stapley, chief executive officer, and Bonnie Anderson, executive chairwoman, are scheduled to participate in two upcoming virtual investor conferences:

  • Goldman Sachs 42nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference
    Fireside chat on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at 9:40 a.m. Eastern Time
  • Raymond James Human Health Innovation Conference
    Presentation on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at 2:40 a.m. Eastern Time

Live audio webcasts of the company’s presentations will be available by visiting Veracyte’s website at http://investor.veracyte.com/events-presentations. Replays of the webcasts will be available for 90 days following the conclusion of each live presentation broadcast.

About Veracyte

Veracyte (Nasdaq: VCYT) is a global genomic diagnostics company that improves patient care by providing answers to clinical questions, informing diagnosis and treatment decisions throughout the patient journey in cancer and other diseases. The company’s growing menu of genomic tests leverage advances in genomic science and technology, enabling patients to avoid risky, costly diagnostic procedures and quicken time to appropriate treatment. The company’s tests in lung cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, thyroid cancer, bladder cancer and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis are available to patients and its lymphoma subtyping and renal cancer tests are in development. With Veracyte’s exclusive global license to a best-in-class diagnostics instrument platform, the company is positioned to deliver its tests to patients worldwide. Veracyte is based in South San Francisco, California. For more information, please visit www.veracyte.com and follow the company on Twitter (@veracyte).


© Business Wire 2021
All news about VERACYTE, INC.
03:01pVERACYTE  : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
06/01SECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Ending Near Tuesday Session Lows
MT
06/01VERACYTE  : Poised to Become 'One-Stop-Shop' for Advanced Cancer Diagnostics Wit..
MT
06/01SECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Weighing on Broader Tuesday Markets
MT
06/01VERACYTE  : Agrees to Acquire HalioDx for $318 Million
MT
06/01VERACYTE  : Fueling growth by enabling IVD test development and manufacturing, d..
PU
06/01VERACYTE, INC.  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statemen..
AQ
06/01VERACYTE  : to Acquire HalioDx, Positioning for Global Cancer Diagnostics Growth
BU
05/26SECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Slipping Ahead of Close
MT
05/26VERACYTE  : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 195 M - -
Net income 2021 -92,1 M - -
Net cash 2021 286 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -26,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 461 M 2 461 M -
EV / Sales 2021 11,1x
EV / Sales 2022 8,66x
Nbr of Employees 320
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart VERACYTE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Veracyte, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VERACYTE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 68,20 $
Last Close Price 36,60 $
Spread / Highest target 160%
Spread / Average Target 86,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 23,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bonnie H. Anderson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Beverly Jane Alley VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Richard T. Kloos Executive Medical Director
Giulia C. Kennedy Chief Scientific & Medical Officer
Fred E. Cohen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VERACYTE, INC.-25.21%2 461
EXACT SCIENCES CORPORATION-16.57%18 591
GUARDANT HEALTH, INC.-7.57%12 046
BGI GENOMICS CO., LTD.0.07%8 253
INVITAE CORPORATION-32.67%5 625
ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-38.05%5 140