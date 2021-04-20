Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Veracyte, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VCYT

VERACYTE, INC.

(VCYT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Veracyte : to Release First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 10, 2021

04/20/2021 | 01:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Veracyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCYT) announced today that it will release its full financial results for the first quarter of 2021 after the close of market on Monday, May 10. Company management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its financial results and provide a general business update at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day.

The conference call will be webcast live from the company’s website and will be available via the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/j5wohmjh. The webcast should be accessed 10 minutes prior to the conference call start time. A replay of the webcast will be available for one year following conclusion of the live broadcast and will be accessible on the company’s website at https://investor.veracyte.com/events-presentations.

The conference call can be accessed as follows:

 

 

U.S./Canada participant dial-in number (toll-free):

(855) 541-0980

 

International participant dial-in number:

(970) 315-0440

 

Conference I.D.:

2846256

About Veracyte

Veracyte (Nasdaq: VCYT) is a global genomic diagnostics company that improves patient care by providing answers to clinical questions, informing diagnosis and treatment decisions throughout the patient journey in cancer and other diseases. The company’s growing menu of genomic tests leverage advances in genomic science and technology, enabling patients to avoid risky, costly diagnostic procedures and quicken time to appropriate treatment. The company’s tests in lung cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, thyroid cancer, bladder cancer and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis are available to patients and its lymphoma subtyping and renal cancer tests are in development. With Veracyte’s exclusive global license to a best-in-class diagnostics instrument platform, the company is positioned to deliver its tests to patients worldwide. Veracyte is based in South San Francisco, California. For more information, please visit www.veracyte.com and follow the company on Twitter (@veracyte).


© Business Wire 2021
All news about VERACYTE, INC.
01:01pVERACYTE  : to Release First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 10, 2021
BU
04/19VERACYTE  : Announces Data for Pulmonology Portfolio to be Presented at American..
BU
04/15VERACYTE, INC.  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Change in Direc..
AQ
04/15VERACYTE  : CFO to Retire; Provides Q1 Revenue Guidance
MT
04/15VERACYTE  : Announces Retirement of CFO and Preliminary First Quarter 2021 Finan..
BU
04/14VERACYTE  : Says First Patient Enrolled in Trial Using its LymphMark Lymphoma Su..
MT
04/14VERACYTE  : Announces Key Milestone in Companion Diagnostics Program With Acerta..
BU
04/05VERACYTE, INC.  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
04/02VERACYTE  : to Present at 20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference
BU
03/22SECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Rising Just Ahead of Monday Close
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 194 M - -
Net income 2021 -19,9 M - -
Net cash 2021 671 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -147x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 036 M 3 036 M -
EV / Sales 2021 12,2x
EV / Sales 2022 9,18x
Nbr of Employees 320
Free-Float 96,6%
Chart VERACYTE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Veracyte, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VERACYTE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 84,83 $
Last Close Price 45,31 $
Spread / Highest target 110%
Spread / Average Target 87,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 43,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bonnie H. Anderson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Keith Kennedy Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Richard T. Kloos Executive Medical Director
Giulia C. Kennedy Chief Scientific & Medical Officer
Fred E. Cohen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VERACYTE, INC.-7.42%3 036
EXACT SCIENCES CORPORATION-3.74%21 564
GUARDANT HEALTH, INC.18.65%15 357
BGI GENOMICS CO., LTD.-1.14%8 004
INVITAE CORPORATION-15.52%6 946
ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-30.10%5 754
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ