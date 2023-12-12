Official VERACYTE, INC. press release

Veracyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCYT) announced today that Marc Stapley, chief executive officer, and Rebecca Chambers, chief financial officer, will present at the 42nd annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 8, 2024, at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time.

A live audio webcast of the company’s presentation will be available by visiting Veracyte’s website at http://investor.veracyte.com/events-presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the conclusion of the live broadcast.

About Veracyte

Veracyte (Nasdaq: VCYT) is a global diagnostics company whose vision is to transform cancer care for patients all over the world. We empower clinicians with the high-value insights they need to guide and assure patients at pivotal moments in the race to diagnose and treat cancer. Our high-performing tests enable clinicians to make more confident diagnostic, prognostic, and treatment decisions for some of the most challenging diseases such as thyroid, prostate, breast, bladder and lung cancers, as well as interstitial lung diseases. We help patients avoid unnecessary procedures and speed time to diagnosis and appropriate treatment. In addition to making our tests available in the U.S. through our central laboratories, we also aim to deliver our tests to patients worldwide through a distributed model to laboratories that can perform them locally. For more information, please visit www.veracyte.com and follow the company on Twitter (@veracyte).

