    VCYT   US92337F1075

VERACYTE, INC.

(VCYT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-13 pm EDT
22.80 USD   +7.24%
05:01pVeracyte to Release First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 4, 2023
BU
09:43aEiger BioPharmaceuticals Names William Kachioff CFO, James Vollins General Counsel
MT
04/12Veracyte Announces Seven Abstracts for Its Decipher Urologic Cancer Tests To Be Presented at 2023 AUA Annual Meeting
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Veracyte to Release First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 4, 2023

04/13/2023 | 05:01pm EDT
Veracyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCYT) announced today that it will release financial results for the first quarter of 2023 after the close of market on Thursday, May 4, 2023. Company management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss financial results and provide a general business update at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day.

The conference call will be webcast live from the company’s website and will be available via the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8zw3rvgu. A webcast replay will be available following the conclusion of the live broadcast and will be accessible on the company’s website at https://investor.veracyte.com/events-presentations.

The conference call dial-ins can be accessed by registering at: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI87218b059133453fb9c7e07391fd40e3

About Veracyte

Veracyte (Nasdaq: VCYT) is a global diagnostics company whose vision is to transform cancer care for patients all over the world. We empower clinicians with the high-value insights they need to guide and assure patients at pivotal moments in the race to diagnose and treat cancer. Our high-performing tests enable clinicians to make more confident diagnostic, prognostic and treatment decisions for some of the most challenging diseases such as thyroid, prostate, breast, bladder and lung cancers, as well as interstitial lung diseases. We help patients avoid unnecessary procedures and speed time to diagnosis and appropriate treatment. In addition to making our tests available in the U.S. through our central laboratories, we also aim to deliver our tests to patients worldwide through a distributed model to laboratories that can perform them locally. Veracyte is based in South San Francisco, California. For more information, please visit www.veracyte.com and follow the company on Twitter (@veracyte).


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 331 M - -
Net income 2023 -36,2 M - -
Net cash 2023 188 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -41,6x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 534 M 1 534 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,07x
EV / Sales 2024 3,44x
Nbr of Employees 787
Free-Float 98,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 21,26 $
Average target price 31,67 $
Spread / Average Target 48,9%
Managers and Directors
Marc A. Stapley Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rebecca Chambers Chief Financial Officer
Bonnie H. Anderson Chairman
Richard T. Kloos Executive Medical Director
Steven French Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VERACYTE, INC.-10.41%1 534
EXACT SCIENCES CORPORATION31.10%11 568
GUARDANT HEALTH, INC.-9.96%2 514
MARAVAI LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS, INC.-3.91%1 812
BEIJING STRONG BIOTECHNOLOGIES, INC.28.16%1 792
IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.-15.81%1 206
