Upcoming Lead Plaintiff Deadline is January 22, 2024

NEW YORK and CHICAGO, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP ("Wolf Haldenstein") announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Veradigm Inc. ("Veradigm" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:MDRX) in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois behalf of investors that incurred damages on their purchases in Veradigm securities between February 26, 2021 and June 13, 2023, inclusive (the "Class Period").

All investors who purchased shares and incurred losses are advised to contact the firm immediately at classmember@whafh.com or (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774. You may obtain additional information concerning the action or join the case on our website, www.whafh.com.

If you have incurred losses, you may, no later than January 22, 2024, request that the Court appoint you lead plaintiff of the proposed class. Please contact Wolf Haldenstein to learn more about your rights.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Veradigm overstated its historical revenues by at least $20 million and artificially inflated its revenues using techniques including duplicate transactions for more than two years. The Company also misrepresented the demand for its products and failed to maintain appropriate internal controls over financial reporting.

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO PROVIDE CONTACT AND TRANSACTION INFORMATION

Wolf Haldenstein has extensive experience in the prosecution of securities class actions and derivative litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country. The firm has attorneys in various practice areas; and offices in New York, Chicago and San Diego. The reputation and expertise of this firm in shareholder and other class litigation has been repeatedly recognized by the courts, which have appointed it to major positions in complex securities multi-district and consolidated litigation.

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this case, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735 or via e-mail at classmember@whafh.com.

Contact:

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis

Email: gstone@whafh.com or classmember@whafh.com

Tel: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/class-action-alert-wolf-haldenstein-adler-freeman--herz-llp-reminds-investors-that-a-securities-class-action-lawsuit-has-been-filed-in-the-united-states-district-court-for-the-northern-district-of-illinois-against-veradigm-inc-302012122.html

SOURCE Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP