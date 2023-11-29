Official VERADIGM INC. press release

Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC a nationally recognized law firm, notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Veradigm Inc. (“Veradigm” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: MDRX) and certain of its officers.

Class Definition:

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Veradigm securities between February 26, 2021 and June 13, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/mdrx.

Case Details:

The Complaint alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Veradigm had overstated its historical revenues by at least $20 million; (ii) Veradigm had artificially inflated its revenue by recording duplicate transactions, among other things, over a more than two-year period; (iii) Veradigm had artificially inflated its earnings and margins and materially misrepresented demand for Veradigm's products and services; (iv) Veradigm had failed to maintain effective internal controls over its financial reporting; and (v) Veradigm had failed to comply with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles regarding appropriate revenue recognition practices.

What’s Next?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm’s site: bgandg.com/mdrx or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Law Clerk and Client Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 332-239-2660. If you suffered a loss in Veradigm you have until January 22, 2024, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

