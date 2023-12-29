At Veradigm, we know that laboratories and radiology centers need healthcare providers to utilize streamlined connections that allow orders to be transmitted and results returned rapidly, directly to the providers' EHRs.

Traditionally, though, connections between EHRs and laboratory/radiology center partners were completed individually. Each connection required time and resources for the initial integration and testing, maintaining the connection, and maintaining an up-to-date compendium for each integration.

That's why Veradigm offers streamlined EHR integrations into our cloud-based hub, integrations that connect clients to hundreds of laboratories and radiology centers via a single API integration: the Diagnostic Ordering and Results Network (DORN).

DORN provides secure access between EHRs and hundreds of laboratory and radiology partners. By using a standardized integration format for all EHR vendors, DORN eliminates the need for customized formats for each individual connection. DORN also helps eliminate the need for time-consuming, customized implementations and the need for EHRs to manage complex compendium updates.

Using a hub-and-spoke API connectivity model, DORN saves EHR vendors time and resources on EHR integrations, eliminating costs for implementation, project management, and ongoing system maintenance. At the same time, increased system uptime-99.9% uptime reliability-can help increase customer satisfaction.1 DORN may also provide EHR vendors the opportunity to generate revenue on individual transactions via Veradigm's revenue share model.

DORN benefits physician practices by providing rapid integration with any laboratory/radiology center in Veradigm's growing network, usually in 24 hours or less. DORN helps ease practices' administrative burden by enabling them to submit laboratory/radiology center orders from directly within the EHR workflow; monitor order status with near real-time visibility; and receive results electronically.

Please check out this brief video to learn more, or contact us to learn how DORN can provide streamlined integration between your EHR and the laboratories and radiology centers in our growing network.

