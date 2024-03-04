Veradigm Inc.(OTCPK:MDRX) dropped from S&P 1000

Veradigm Inc. is a healthcare technology company. The Company is focused on research, analytics, and building scalable data-driven solutions of value for all healthcare stakeholders. The Veradigm Network features a community of solutions and partners providing advanced insights, technology, and data-driven solutions, all working together to transform health. It provides tools and solutions that work holistically, improving both effectiveness and efficiency. Its network solutions include Veradigm Real World Data, Veradigm Real World Evidence, Veradigm Digital Health Media, and Evalytica. It offers a suite of easy-to-use healthcare provider solutions that help streamline clinical and financial workflows. Its platform solutions include Veradigm Connect, Veradigm App Expo, Practice Fusion Marketplace, Veradigm ePrescribe, Veradigm Diagnostic Ordering and Results Network, Veradigm Guided Scheduling, and Veradigm Channel Partner Program.

