    MDRX   US01988P1084

VERADIGM INC.

(MDRX)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-08 pm EDT
11.88 USD   -3.02%
Veradigm Payerpath™ Rated #1 End-to-End Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Software
BU
05/19Veradigm Inc. Receives Nasdaq Notice Regarding Delayed Form 10-Q Filing
BU
05/12Veradigm Delays Filing Annual Report for 2022, Citing 'Internal Control Failures'
MT
Veradigm Payerpath™ Rated #1 End-to-End Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Software

06/08/2023 | 04:02pm EDT
Annual survey results reveal company receives top ranking in RCM setting for the second consecutive year

Veradigm® (NASDAQ: MDRX), a leading provider of healthcare data and technology solutions, announced that Black Book, a healthcare-centric market research and public opinion research and consulting company, has honored Veradigm Payerpath with the highest ranking in its End-to-End RCM Software Technology, Physician Practices & Ambulatory Facilities/Groups category for 2023.

Black Book conducted polls and surveys with healthcare executives and front-line users about their current technology and services partners and awarded top-performing vendors based on 18 key performance indicators of client experience, loyalty, and customer satisfaction.

Veradigm Payerpath is an end-to-end revenue cycle management suite of solutions built to assist organizations improve revenue, streamline communications with payers and patients, and boost practice profitability for practices of all sizes and specialties.

“Veradigm Payerpath seamlessly connects patients, providers, and payers via the Veradigm Network,” said Tom Langan, President and Chief Commercial Officer of Veradigm. “Veradigm is dedicated to helping streamline patient interactions and support providers as they take control of their revenue cycle. We are proud that Black Book and its survey participants have recognized the value Payerpath brings to the ambulatory market.”

About Veradigm®

Veradigm is a healthcare technology company that drives value through its unique combination of platforms, data, expertise, connectivity, and scale. The Veradigm Network features a dynamic community of solutions and partners providing advanced insights, technology, and data-driven solutions, all working together to transform healthcare insightfully. For more information on Veradigm, visit http://www.veradigm.com, or find Veradigm on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube

© 2023 Veradigm LLC and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Cited marks are the property of Veradigm LLC and/or its affiliates. All other product or company names are the property of their respective holders, all rights reserved.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 614 M - -
Net income 2022 -5,55 M - -
Net cash 2022 376 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -233x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 338 M 1 338 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,57x
EV / Sales 2023 1,57x
Nbr of Employees 8 000
Free-Float 38,1%
Managers and Directors
Richard J. Poulton Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas Langan President
Leah Jones Vice President-Finance & Sales Support
P. Gregory Garrison Chairman
Joseph R. Rostock Chief Technology Officer & SVP-Product Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VERADIGM INC.-30.56%1 338
VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.17.04%30 263
PRO MEDICUS LIMITED14.88%4 421
EVOLENT HEALTH, INC.15.53%3 605
OMNICELL, INC.47.68%3 423
SECTRA AB (PUBL)25.47%3 304
