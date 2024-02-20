Using de-identified data for 53 million unique cardiovascular patients, the report examines prevalence across all 50 states and a variety of demographics

Which region of the U.S. has the highest rates of hypertension, coronary artery disease and heart failure? The South, according to this analysis on cardiovascular disease (CVD) from Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRX), a leading provider of healthcare data and technology solutions. Veradigm today released its inaugural Veradigm Insights Report: Cardiovascular Conditions in 2024, which examines de-identified real world data for 53 million unique cardiovascular patients. The report explores the prevalence of CVD and underlying conditions across all 50 states and a variety of demographics, including age, ethnicity, and sex.

Using structured and unstructured data from the comprehensive Veradigm Network EHR dataset, the report presents cardiovascular condition prevalence by state and three-digit zip code. Veradigm also examines the prevalence of cardiovascular conditions such as dyslipidemia/hyperlipidemia and hypertension in relation to body mass index (BMI) categories.

Findings in this report are derived from the Veradigm Network EHR database, which connects over 400,000 healthcare providers and 200 million patients. It incorporates structured and unstructured data using Natural Language Processing (NLP) on approximately 100,000 U.S.-based healthcare practitioners and over 145 million patients with clinical activity.

“Veradigm is using NLP to extract typically inaccessible unstructured and semi-structured data. This has been quite impactful for left ventricle ejection fraction (LVEF),” said Machaon Bonafede, Vice President of Real-World Evidence at Veradigm. “NLP on unstructured clinical notes provides LVEF data on approximately 200,000 additional patients compared to what we can find in structured fields alone. This type of insight can help improve management of patients with cardiovascular disease and add clinical depth to our research.”

In the report, LVEF data pulled from unstructured clinical notes revealed almost 20,000 patients with possible heart failure and almost 30,000 with low function in the dataset. This type of previously inaccessible insight can help improve management of patients with cardiovascular disease and offers implications for early intervention.

“Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death across most segments of the population – men, women, and people of most racial and ethnic groups – in the U.S.,” said Stuart Green, Veradigm’s Senior Vice President and General Manager of Life Sciences. “Findings from Veradigm’s repository of de-identified data provides a larger story about the state of cardiovascular disease in the United States. We believe this data can help healthcare organizations to better understand geographic prevalence of cardiovascular disease and provide an entry point to data that isn’t typically accessible from other sources. This report affirms Veradigm’s role as a leader of this important and impactful data.”

The data in this report were selected and mapped for states and 3-digit zip codes for a subset of 53 million patients in the Veradigm Network EHR database with evidence of cardiovascular risk factors or conditions. Veradigm has a variety of additional data sources including clinically enriched Veradigm Network EHR Data across various therapeutic areas and the Veradigm Cardiovascular and Metabolic Registries.

