Providers using Veradigm EHRs to gain access to longitudinal patient records, improving interoperability and driving better treatment decisions

FISHKILL, N.Y. and CHICAGO, Ill., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MedAllies, a leading healthcare interoperability and connectivity services provider, announced today that Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRX), a leading provider of healthcare data and technology services, has selected MedAllies as its Qualified Health Information Network (QHIN) partner.

The effort will enable providers using Veradigm's EHRs to gain access to a wider range of patient data, including medical history and medication lists, to drive improved point-of-care decision-making, resulting in the closure of more care gaps, and ultimately creating better interoperability throughout the healthcare industry.

MedAllies was recently awarded designation as a QHIN under the Trusted Exchange Framework and Common AgreementSM (TEFCASM ). QHINs connect directly to each other to ensure interoperability between the networks they represent, enabling healthcare stakeholders to securely and reliably share accurate patient data, driving more informed patient-care decisions.

"As a provider of healthcare data and technology solutions, it is essential that we offer a seamless connection to multiple national health information networks," said Tom Langan, President, and Chief Commercial Officer of Veradigm. "As part of the Veradigm Network's dynamic community of companies providing advanced insights, technology, and data-driven solutions, MedAllies connectivity services help ensure that we can provide our clients with a secure, reliable, and trustworthy source of critical patient data. The platform's document retrieval and record location services help ensure that our clients can quickly and easily access the information they need to guide better patient care decisions."

"QHINs are poised to play an essential role in ushering in a new era of improved interoperability across the healthcare system, resulting in enhanced collaboration for providers and higher-quality care for patients," said John Blair, MD, CEO, MedAllies. "We are proud to work with Veradigm to enable providers to more efficiently and effectively share critical patient information."

About MedAllies

MedAllies plays an indispensable role in ensuring the secure transmission of critical health information, promoting high-quality patient care through national networks that enable seamless data sharing and interoperability among healthcare constituents. We are committed to delivering exceptional network and service quality. Our industry-leading technology sets the standard for integration, message delivery success, document retrieval, patient record location, data usability, and directory accuracy. We serve over 800 hospitals, 5,000 organizations, and 125,000 healthcare providers and collaborate with numerous partners, bringing together millions of stakeholders and cultivating a more streamlined, patient-centered healthcare experience. For more information, visit MedAllies.com and follow us on X and Linkedin .

About Veradigm

Veradigm is a healthcare technology company that drives value through its unique combination of platforms, data, expertise, connectivity, and scale. The Veradigm Network features a dynamic community of solutions and partners providing advanced insights, technology, and data-driven solutions for the healthcare provider, payer, and biopharma markets. For more information about how Veradigm is fulfilling its mission of Transforming Health, Insightfully, visit www.veradigm.com, or find Veradigm on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

