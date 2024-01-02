Official VERADIGM INC. press release

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRX), a leading provider of healthcare data and technology solutions announced today the acquisition of Koha Health, a full-service revenue cycle management (RCM) company. With this acquisition, Veradigm further adds to its depth of offerings and expertise as a leading provider of revenue cycle services in the ambulatory healthcare market.

“Today’s announcement represents an exciting opportunity for Veradigm to scale our revenue cycle services portfolio by leveraging additional capabilities and subject matter expertise to better serve the needs of the market,” said Tom Langan, President, and Chief Commercial Officer at Veradigm.

This acquisition brings additional Musculoskeletal Medicine (MSK) specialty subject matter expertise to the Veradigm Network along with an enhanced ability to deliver revenue cycle services to ambulatory healthcare provider practices and ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) utilizing various electronic health record (EHR) systems. Veradigm is strengthening its end-to-end revenue cycle services portfolio to help bring added value to clients and unlock additional market opportunities.

“Key synergies exist, including expanded growth opportunities, enabling cost savings and improved service delivery all while continuing to focus on client satisfaction,” said Brian Hall, President, and Chief Executive Officer at Koha Health. “We are excited to join the Veradigm Network and leverage the additional tools and resources needed to help our clients achieve financial success and deliver a better patient experience.”

About Veradigm®

Veradigm is a healthcare technology company that drives value through its unique combination of platforms, data, expertise, connectivity, and scale. The Veradigm Network features a dynamic community of solutions and partners providing advanced insights, technology, and data-driven solutions for the healthcare provider, payer, and biopharma markets. For more information about how Veradigm is fulfilling its mission of Transforming Health, Insightfully, visit www.veradigm.com, or find Veradigm on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

© 2023 Veradigm Inc. and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240102586578/en/