Veradigm to Present at the 2023 J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Veradigm Inc. (Nasdaq:MDRX), formerly Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., announced today that Rick Poulton, Veradigm Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 2023 J.P. Morgan Healthcare conference on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 3:45 PST.

The live audio webcast and replay can be accessed at the J.P. Morgan public link here.

