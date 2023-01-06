Advanced search
    MDRX   US01988P1084

VERADIGM INC.

(MDRX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2023-01-05 pm EST
17.05 USD   -2.63%
08:05aVeradigm to Present at the 2023 J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
BU
01/04Veradigm Inc. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01/03Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Changes Name to Veradigm
MT
Veradigm to Present at the 2023 J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

01/06/2023 | 08:05am EST
Veradigm Inc. (Nasdaq:MDRX), formerly Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., announced today that Rick Poulton, Veradigm Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 2023 J.P. Morgan Healthcare conference on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 3:45 PST.

The live audio webcast and replay can be accessed at the J.P. Morgan public link here.

About Veradigm®

Veradigm is a healthcare technology company that drives value through its unique combination of platforms, data, expertise, connectivity, and scale. The Veradigm Network features a dynamic community of solutions and partners providing advanced insights, technology, and data-driven solutions, all working together to transform healthcare insightfully. For more information on Veradigm, visit www.veradigm.com, or find Veradigm on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 615 M - -
Net income 2022 1,69 M - -
Net cash 2022 300 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -736x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 863 M 1 863 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,54x
EV / Sales 2023 2,41x
Nbr of Employees 8 000
Free-Float 38,1%
Veradigm Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends VERADIGM INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 17,05 $
Average target price 22,00 $
Spread / Average Target 29,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard J. Poulton Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas Langan President
Leah Jones Vice President-Finance & Sales Support
Joseph R. Rostock Chief Technology Officer & SVP-Product Engineering
Tejal Vakharia Chief Compliance Counsel & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VERADIGM INC.-3.34%1 863
VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.-0.16%25 085
PRO MEDICUS LIMITED0.16%3 900
EVOLENT HEALTH, INC.-6.16%2 626
SECTRA AB (PUBL)-2.16%2 624
OMNICELL, INC.5.18%2 317