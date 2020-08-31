Log in
VERALLIA : Announces Changes in Its Executive Management Committee
BU
VERALLIA : H1 2020 Results
BU
VERALLIA : Half-yearly Report on Verallia Liquidity Agreement
BU
Verallia : Announces Changes in Its Executive Management Committee

08/31/2020 | 11:46am EDT

Regulatory News:

Verallia (Paris:VRLA) (Euronext Paris), announces today the resignation for personal reasons of its Chief Financial Officer, Didier Fontaine, who has decided to pursue his professional career with another company. His departure will be effective October 31, following the publication of the third quarter results. His succession will be announced at the end of this period.

"I would like to thank Didier for his great contribution during the preparation and execution of the IPO process. We regret his departure and wish him the best of luck for the rest of his career," commented Michel Giannuzzi, Chairman and CEO of Verallia.

Verallia also announces the appointment, effective August 24th, of Romain Barral as Director of Operations of Verallia Group. In this role, he will oversee Verallia's Technical, R&D, Environment, Health and Safety (EHS), Quality, Industrial Excellence, Supply Chain and Purchasing Departments. He is a member of the Group’s Executive Management Committee.

"I am delighted to welcome Romain as Director of Operations and member of the Group’s Executive Management Committee. His experience in the industry and his international profile will be invaluable qualities in the deployment of our strategy and the pursuit of our progress in industrial excellence." commented Michel Giannuzzi, Chairman and CEO of Verallia.

Biographical information

Romain Barral: Aged 45, Romain Barral began his career in 1998 as an R&D engineer at Inegi-Cetrib and then worked at Renault. In 2001, he joined the Delphi automotive group, where he held various management and executive positions in industrial engineering and operations management in Europe and Asia. In July 2019, he was appointed Vice President, Managing Director in charge of the Gas Fuel Systems business at Delphi Technologies. Romain Barral holds an engineering degree from the Institut National des Sciences Appliquées de Lyon and an Executive MBA from the École des Ponts et Chaussées.

About Verallia – Verallia is the leading European and the third largest producer globally of glass containers for food and beverages, and offers innovative, customized and environmentally friendly solutions.
The Group posted €2.6 billion in revenue and produced 16 billion bottles and jars in 2019. Verallia employs around 10,000 people and comprises 32 glass production facilities in 11 countries.
Verallia is listed on compartment A of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Ticker: VRLA – ISIN: FR0013447729) and is included in the following indices: CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid & Small and CAC All‐Tradable. For more information: www.verallia.com.


© Business Wire 2020
