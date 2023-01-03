|
Verallia : Disclosure of trading in own shares from December 27 to December 30, 2022
Release
Paris, January 2, 2023
Disclosure of trading in own shares
from December 27 to December 30, 2022
Pursuant to applicable law on share buyback, Verallia declares the following buyback of its own shares from December 27 to December 30, 2022.
Aggregated information (by date and by market)
|
|
Issuer's
|
|
Issuer's
|
|
|
|
identifying
|
|
|
name
|
|
|
|
|
code
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
VERALLIA VRLA
Date of transaction
2022/12/27
|
Identifying
|
Aggregated
|
Daily weighted
|
code of
|
daily volume
|
average price
|
financial
|
(in number of
|
of the purchased
|
instrument
|
shares)
|
shares
|
|
|
|
FR0013447729
|
15,000
|
31.71 €
|
VERALLIA
|
VRLA
|
2022/12/28
|
FR0013447729
|
9,270
|
31.80 €
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
VERALLIA
|
VRLA
|
2022/12/29
|
FR0013447729
|
12,000
|
31.94 €
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
VERALLIA
|
VRLA
|
2022/12/30
|
FR0013447729
|
11,230
|
31.86 €
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
|
|
|
47,500
|
31.82 €
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disclaimer
Verallia SA published this content on 02 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2023 06:07:01 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
|
|Analyst Recommendations on VERALLIA
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
3 359 M
3 579 M
3 579 M
|Net income 2022
|
341 M
363 M
363 M
|Net Debt 2022
|
1 450 M
1 546 M
1 546 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|11,2x
|Yield 2022
|4,02%
|
|Capitalization
|
3 730 M
3 975 M
3 975 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|1,54x
|EV / Sales 2023
|1,25x
|Nbr of Employees
|10 000
|Free-Float
|91,9%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends VERALLIA
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|10
|Last Close Price
|31,94 €
|Average target price
|43,45 €
|Spread / Average Target
|36,0%