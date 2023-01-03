Advanced search
    VRLA   FR0013447729

VERALLIA

(VRLA)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:36 2023-01-02 am EST
31.94 EUR   +0.82%
31.94 EUR   +0.82%
01:08aVerallia : Disclosure of trading in own shares from December 27 to December 30, 2022
PU
2022Verallia : Disclosure of trading in own shares from December 12 to December 16, 2022
PU
2022Verallia : Disclosure of trading in own shares from December 7 to December 9, 2022
PU
Verallia : Disclosure of trading in own shares from December 27 to December 30, 2022

01/03/2023 | 01:08am EST
Release

Paris, January 2, 2023

Disclosure of trading in own shares

from December 27 to December 30, 2022

Pursuant to applicable law on share buyback, Verallia declares the following buyback of its own shares from December 27 to December 30, 2022.

Aggregated information (by date and by market)

Issuer's

Issuer's

identifying

name

code

VERALLIA VRLA

Date of transaction

2022/12/27

Identifying

Aggregated

Daily weighted

code of

daily volume

average price

financial

(in number of

of the purchased

instrument

shares)

shares

FR0013447729

15,000

31.71 €

Market (MIC code)

XPAR

VERALLIA

VRLA

2022/12/28

FR0013447729

9,270

31.80 €

XPAR

VERALLIA

VRLA

2022/12/29

FR0013447729

12,000

31.94 €

XPAR

VERALLIA

VRLA

2022/12/30

FR0013447729

11,230

31.86 €

XPAR

TOTAL

47,500

31.82 €

www.verallia.com

1|1

Disclaimer

Verallia SA published this content on 02 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2023 06:07:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 3 359 M 3 579 M 3 579 M
Net income 2022 341 M 363 M 363 M
Net Debt 2022 1 450 M 1 546 M 1 546 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,2x
Yield 2022 4,02%
Capitalization 3 730 M 3 975 M 3 975 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,54x
EV / Sales 2023 1,25x
Nbr of Employees 10 000
Free-Float 91,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 31,94 €
Average target price 43,45 €
Spread / Average Target 36,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrice Lucas Chief Executive Officer
Nathalie Delbreuve Chief Financial Officer
Michel Giannuzi Chairman
Romain Barral Group Director-Operations
Pierre Vareille Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VERALLIA0.82%3 975
VIDRALA, S.A.0.00%2 655
O-I GLASS, INC.0.00%2 571
ZIGNAGO VETRO S.P.A.0.00%1 333
VETROPACK HOLDING AG0.00%774
BG CONTAINER GLASS0.00%201