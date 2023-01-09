|
Verallia : Disclosure of trading in own shares from January 2 to January 6, 2023
Release
Paris, January 9, 2023
Disclosure of trading in own shares from January 2 to January 6, 2023
Pursuant to applicable law on share buyback, Verallia declares the following buyback of its own shares from January 2 to January 6, 2022.
Aggregated information (by date and by market)
|
|
Issuer's
|
|
Issuer's
|
|
|
|
identifying
|
|
|
name
|
|
|
|
|
code
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
VERALLIA VRLA
|
|
Identifying
|
Aggregated
|
Daily weighted
|
Date of
|
code of
|
daily volume
|
average price
|
transaction
|
financial
|
(in number of
|
of the purchased
|
|
instrument
|
shares)
|
shares
|
|
|
|
|
2023/01/02
|
FR0013447729
|
9,000
|
31.88 €
|
VERALLIA
|
VRLA
|
2023/01/03
|
FR0013447729
|
1,291
|
31.99 €
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
VERALLIA
|
VRLA
|
2023/01/04
|
FR0013447729
|
2,712
|
31.98 €
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
|
|
|
13,003
|
31,91 €
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disclaimer
Verallia SA published this content on 09 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2023 16:49:05 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
|
