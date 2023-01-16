|
Verallia : Disclosure of trading in own shares from January 9 to January 13, 2023
Paris, January 16, 2023
Disclosure of trading in own shares from January 9 to January 13, 2023
Pursuant to applicable law on share buyback, Verallia declares the following buyback of its own shares from January 9 to January 13, 2023.
Aggregated information (by date and by market)
|
|
Issuer's
|
|
Issuer's
|
|
|
|
identifying
|
|
|
name
|
|
|
|
|
code
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
VERALLIA VRLA
Date of transaction
2023/01/10
|
Identifying
|
Aggregated
|
Daily weighted
|
code of
|
daily volume
|
average price
|
financial
|
(in number of
|
of the purchased
|
instrument
|
shares)
|
shares
|
|
|
|
FR0013447729
|
12,000
|
33.38 €
|
VERALLIA
|
VRLA
|
2023/01/11
|
FR0013447729
|
25,000
|
32.68 €
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
VERALLIA
|
VRLA
|
2023/01/12
|
FR0013447729
|
25,000
|
32.56 €
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
VERALLIA
|
VRLA
|
2023/01/13
|
FR0013447729
|
25,000
|
32.67 €
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
|
|
|
87,000
|
32.74 €
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
