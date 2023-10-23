Real-time
Euronext Paris
06:24:51 2023-10-23 am EDT
5-day change
1st Jan Change
32.52
EUR
-0.25%
-5.79%
+2.65%
Verallia : Disclosure of trading in own shares from June 19 to June 23, 2023
October 23, 2023 at 06:07 am EDT
Release
Paris, October 23, 2023
Disclosure of trading in own shares from October 16 to October 20, 2023
Pursuant to applicable law on share buyback, Verallia declares the following buyback of its own shares from October 16 to October 20, 2023.
Aggregated information (by date and by market)
Issuer's identifying code
Identifying code of financial instrument
Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average price
of the purchased shares
VERALLIA
VRLA
2023/10/20
FR0013447729
34,000
32.66 €
XPAR
TOTAL
34,000
32.66 €
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer Verallia SA published this content on 23 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 October 2023 10:06:09 UTC.
Verallia is the world's third largest producer and the leading European producer of glass packaging for beverages and food products.
In 2022, the group produced around 17 billion glass bottles and jars.
At the end of 2022, the group has 34 glass production plants, 5 decoration plants and 12 cullet (used glass) treatment centres worldwide.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (26.1%), Italy (21.3%), Spain (15.2%), Germany (14.8%) and other (22.6%).
More about the company
Average target price
50.76EUR
Spread / Average Target
+55.71% Consensus