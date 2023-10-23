Release

Paris, October 23, 2023

Disclosure of trading in own shares from October 16 to October 20, 2023

Pursuant to applicable law on share buyback, Verallia declares the following buyback of its own shares from October 16 to October 20, 2023.

Aggregated information (by date and by market)

Issuer's name

Issuer's identifying code

Date of transaction

Identifying code of financial instrument

Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average price

of the purchased shares

Market (MIC code)

VERALLIA

VRLA

2023/10/20

FR0013447729

34,000

32.66 €

XPAR

TOTAL

34,000

32.66 €

www.verallia.com

1|1

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Verallia SA published this content on 23 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 October 2023 10:06:09 UTC.