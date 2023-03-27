Advanced search
    VRLA   FR0013447729

VERALLIA

(VRLA)
05:13:02 2023-03-27
37.88 EUR   -0.37%
05:08aVerallia : Disclosure of trading in own shares from March 20 to March 24, 2023
PU
02/23Verallia : Transcript de la présentation des résultats annuels 2022
PU
02/23There is still some upside potential
MS
Verallia : Disclosure of trading in own shares from March 20 to March 24, 2023

03/27/2023
Release

Paris, March 27, 2023

Disclosure of trading in own shares from March 20 to March 24, 2023

Pursuant to applicable law on share buyback, Verallia declares the following buyback of its own shares from March 20 to March 24, 2023.

Aggregated information (by date and by market)

Issuer's name

Issuer's identifying code

Date of transaction

Identifying code of financial instrument

Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares

Market (MIC code)

VERALLIA

VRLA

2023/03/20

FR0013447729

15,000

37.60 €

XPAR

VERALLIA

VRLA

2023/03/21

FR0013447729

375

37.94 €

XPAR

VERALLIA

VRLA

2023/03/24

FR0013447729

6,000

37.88 €

XPAR

TOTAL

21,375

37.68 €

www.verallia.com

1|1

Disclaimer

Verallia SA published this content on 27 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2023 09:07:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
