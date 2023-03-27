Verallia : Disclosure of trading in own shares from March 20 to March 24, 2023

Release

Paris, March 27, 2023

Disclosure of trading in own shares from March 20 to March 24, 2023

Pursuant to applicable law on share buyback, Verallia declares the following buyback of its own shares from March 20 to March 24, 2023.

Aggregated information (by date and by market)

Issuer's name Issuer's identifying code Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares Market (MIC code)

VERALLIA VRLA 2023/03/20 FR0013447729 15,000 37.60 € XPAR VERALLIA VRLA 2023/03/21 FR0013447729 375 37.94 € XPAR VERALLIA VRLA 2023/03/24 FR0013447729 6,000 37.88 € XPAR

TOTAL 21,375 37.68 €

www.verallia.com

1|1