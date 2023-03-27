Verallia : Disclosure of trading in own shares from March 20 to March 24, 2023

Release
Paris, March 27, 2023
Disclosure of trading in own shares from March 20 to March 24, 2023
Pursuant to applicable law on share buyback, Verallia declares the following buyback of its own shares from March 20 to March 24, 2023.
Aggregated information (by date and by market)
|
Issuer's name
|
Issuer's identifying code
|
Date of transaction
|
Identifying code of financial instrument
|
Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
|
Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares
|
Market (MIC code)
|
VERALLIA
|
VRLA
|
2023/03/20
|
FR0013447729
|
15,000
|
37.60 €
|
XPAR
|
VERALLIA
|
VRLA
|
2023/03/21
|
FR0013447729
|
375
|
37.94 €
|
XPAR
|
VERALLIA
|
VRLA
|
2023/03/24
|
FR0013447729
|
6,000
|
37.88 €
|
XPAR
