Release

Paris, March 28, 2024

Availability of the 2023 Universal Registration Document

The 2023 Universal Registration Document of Verallia has been filed with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) in ESEF format on March 28, 2024.

The 2023 Universal Registration Document is available to the public, free of charge under the conditions provided by applicable regulations and may be consulted on the "Investors" page of the Group's website(www.verallia.com), in the "Regulated Information" section, as well as on the AMF's website(www.amf-france.org).

The 2023 Universal Registration Document notably includes:

- the 2023 annual financial report;

- the Board of Directors' annual management report;

- the Board of Directors' report on corporate governance;

- a description of the share buy-back program; and

- the non-financial information statement.

