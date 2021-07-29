Verallia : Présentation des résultats du premier semestre 2021
KEY INITIATIVES AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
A GLOBAL LEADER IN GLASS PACKAGING
Diversified and balanced end-markets
2020 Glass packaging(*) sales split by end-market
Food
18%
11
countries
10,000
employees
16 bn
N°1
in Europe(**)
c. 90% of 2020 sales
2
Soft drinks 12%
35% Still wine
32
glass plants
bottles/jars p.a.
N°
in Latin America(***)
Beer 13%
11%
11%
Sparkling wine
Spirits
3
decoration plants
58
furnaces
9
cullet recycling
centers
c. 10% of 2020 sales
N°3
Globally
KEY INITIATIVES AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
CAPITAL STRUCTURE EVOLUTION
Shareholding Structure as of July 29th, 2021
Brasil Warrant
Treasury Shares
Horizon Investments
Administração de Bens
e Empresas S.A.
1.7%
Holdings(*)
(BWSA) (**)
16.3%
26.6%
Bpifrance 7.5%
Participations
44.3%
3.5%
Employees
Public
(Verallia FCPE
and direct
shareholders)
Company 100%-owned by Horizon Parent Holdings S.a.r.l,itself indirectly controlled by AIF VIII Euro Leverage, L.P.,an investment fund managed by an affiliate of Apollo Global Management, Inc.
(**) Acting through a fund managed by BW Gestão de Investimentos Ltda., a wholly-owned subsidiary of BWSA.
Two Share Buybacks
Verallia bought back its own shares for a total of€109m in March & June 2021
On June 24th, Verallia cancelled 1.6 million treasury shares to, among other, neutralize the dilutive effect of the Employee Shareholding Offer
Verallia's share capital now divided into122,289,183 ordinary shares
Following this operation, Verallia holds1.7% of treasury shares
