Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Verallia
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VRLA   FR0013447729

VERALLIA

(VRLA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Verallia : Présentation des résultats du premier semestre 2021

07/29/2021 | 02:37am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

H1 2021 RESULTS

July 29, 2021

AGENDA

KEY INITIATIVES

FINANCIAL RESULTS

CONCLUSION AND

AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

OUTLOOK

Michel GIANNUZZI

Nathalie DELBREUVE

Michel GIANNUZZI

CEO

CFO

CEO

Verallia's H1 2021 Presentation - July 29, 2021

2

AGENDA

KEY INITIATIVES

AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Michel GIANNUZZI

CEO

Verallia's H1 2021 Presentation - July 29, 2021

3

KEY INITIATIVES AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

A GLOBAL LEADER IN GLASS PACKAGING

Diversified and balanced end-markets

2020 Glass packaging(*) sales split by end-market

Food

18%

11

countries

10,000

employees

16 bn

N°1

in Europe(**)

c. 90% of 2020 sales

2

Soft drinks 12%

35% Still wine

32

glass plants

bottles/jars p.a.

N°

in Latin America(***)

Beer 13%

11%

11%

Sparkling wine

Spirits

3

decoration plants

58

furnaces

9

cullet recycling

centers

c. 10% of 2020 sales

N°3

Globally

Sources: Companies public information, management estimates and Advancy (IPO related study)

Notes: (*) For bottles and jars only (98% of total Verallia sales)

  1. Based on 2020 sales; "Europe" using each company's definition and management estimates (***) Based on 2020 volumes in Argentina, Brazil and Chile

Verallia's H1 2021 Presentation - July 29, 2021

4

KEY INITIATIVES AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

CAPITAL STRUCTURE EVOLUTION

Shareholding Structure as of July 29th, 2021

Brasil Warrant

Treasury Shares

Horizon Investments

Administração de Bens

e Empresas S.A.

1.7%

Holdings(*)

(BWSA) (**)

16.3%

26.6%

Bpifrance 7.5%

Participations

44.3%

3.5%

Employees

Public

(Verallia FCPE

and direct

shareholders)

  1. Company 100%-owned by Horizon Parent Holdings S.a.r.l,itself indirectly controlled by AIF VIII Euro Leverage, L.P.,an investment fund managed by an affiliate of Apollo Global Management, Inc.
    (**) Acting through a fund managed by BW Gestão de Investimentos Ltda., a wholly-owned subsidiary of BWSA.

Two Share Buybacks

  • Verallia bought back its own shares for a total of €109m in March & June 2021
  • On June 24th, Verallia cancelled 1.6 million treasury shares to, among other, neutralize the dilutive effect of the Employee Shareholding Offer
  • Verallia's share capital now divided into 122,289,183 ordinary shares
  • Following this operation, Verallia holds 1.7% of treasury shares

Verallia's H1 2021 Presentation - July 29, 2021

5

Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.

Disclaimer

Verallia SA published this content on 29 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2021 06:36:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about VERALLIA
02:37aVERALLIA : Présentation des résultats du premier semestre 2021
PU
07/20VERALLIA : announces new appointments within its Human Resources department
PU
07/06VERALLIA : Half-yearly report on Verallia liquidity agreement as of June 30, 202..
PU
06/24VERALLIA : Infos Business
CO
06/15Verallia Société Anonyme Approves Dividend, Payable on July 5, 2021
CI
06/15VERALLIA : Dividends
CO
06/15VERALLIA : Proxy Statments
CO
06/09VERALLIA : Buys Back $59.5 Million Of Shares From Apollo
MT
05/06Verallia Successfully Prices its Inaugural Sustainability-Linked Bond
CI
05/04Apollo's first-quarter earnings surge on strong fee revenue
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 590 M 3 070 M 3 070 M
Net income 2021 228 M 270 M 270 M
Net Debt 2021 1 188 M 1 409 M 1 409 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,9x
Yield 2021 3,34%
Capitalization 3 707 M 4 376 M 4 394 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,89x
EV / Sales 2022 1,77x
Nbr of Employees 8 598
Free-Float 95,7%
Chart VERALLIA
Duration : Period :
Verallia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VERALLIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 31,00 €
Average target price 37,92 €
Spread / Average Target 22,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michel Giannuzzi Chairman & Chief Executive officer
Nathalie Delbreuve Chief Financial Officer
Romain Barral Director-Operations
Marie-José Donsion Independent Director
Cécile Tandeau de Marsac Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VERALLIA6.71%4 376
VIDRALA, S.A.7.69%3 473
O-I GLASS, INC.20.59%2 266
ZIGNAGO VETRO S.P.A.23.54%1 754
VETROPACK HOLDING AG-3.52%1 250
BG CONTAINER GLASS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED23.30%268